SEAGRAM'S VODKA Refreshing Summer Cocktail Recipes

Jun. 6, 2021  

Kick off the start of summer with some delicious cocktails by Seagram's Vodka. Whether you're headed to the beach, attending a happy hour, or looking for a boozy way to welcome in the warm weather, you can't go wrong sipping a flavorful and refreshing summer-inspired drink. Seagram's Vodka is proudly made in America since 2005 as a valuable addition to the Seagram's name. Check out these five easy to mix cocktails!

Summer Sunset

Ingredients:

-2 ounces of Seagram's Extra Smooth

-4 ounces of grapefruit juice

-¼ ounce of grenadine

-Grapefruit and umbrella garnish

Method:

Add grenadine to a highball glass

Add grapefruit juice and Seagram's Extra Smooth to a shaker

Shake then strain over ice into highball glass

Garnish with grapefruit slice and umbrella

Seagram's Sweet Tea Arnold Palmer

Ingredients:

-2 ounces of Seagram's Sweet Tea Vodka

-4 ounces of Lemonade

-Garnish with Mint and Lemons

Method:

Combine Seagram's Sweet Tea Vodka and Lemonade over ice in a highball glass

Stir then garnish with mint and lemon

*Note: This recipe can easily be multiplied for a group serve.

Strawberry Mint Pink Lemonade Punch

Ingredients:

-½ bottle of Seagram's Extra Smooth

-¼ cup of mint syrup

-2 cups of Pink Lemonade

-½ cup of soda water

-½ cup of chopped Strawberries

-Garnish with lemon slices and springs of mint

Method:

Add all ingredients to a pitcher over ice

Stir then garnish with lemon slices and mint sprigs

Salted Watermelon Lemonade

Ingredients:

-2 ounces of Seagram's Watermelon Vodka

-2 ounces of Lemonade

-1 ounce soda

-Tajin salt rim

-Garnish slice of watermelon

Method:

Rim glass with Tajin

Add lemonade and Seagram's Watermelon Vodka

Stir then top with soda and garnish with a watermelon slice

Summer Vacay

Ingredients:

-2 ounces of Seagram's Pineapple Vodka

-¾ lime juice

-¾ coconut syrup

-Garnish with lime wheel, pineapple wedge and/or umbrella

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker

Shake then strain into coupe glass

Garnish with lime wheel, pineapple wedge and/or umbrella

For more information on Seagram's Vodka and for additional recipes visit https://seagramsvodka.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Seagram's Vodka


