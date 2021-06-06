SEAGRAM'S VODKA Refreshing Summer Cocktail Recipes
SEAGRAM’S VODKA
Kick off the start of summer with some delicious cocktails by Seagram's Vodka. Whether you're headed to the beach, attending a happy hour, or looking for a boozy way to welcome in the warm weather, you can't go wrong sipping a flavorful and refreshing summer-inspired drink. Seagram's Vodka is proudly made in America since 2005 as a valuable addition to the Seagram's name. Check out these five easy to mix cocktails!
Summer Sunset
Ingredients:
-2 ounces of Seagram's Extra Smooth
-4 ounces of grapefruit juice
-¼ ounce of grenadine
-Grapefruit and umbrella garnish
Method:
Add grenadine to a highball glass
Add grapefruit juice and Seagram's Extra Smooth to a shaker
Shake then strain over ice into highball glass
Garnish with grapefruit slice and umbrella
Seagram's Sweet Tea Arnold Palmer
Ingredients:
-2 ounces of Seagram's Sweet Tea Vodka
-4 ounces of Lemonade
-Garnish with Mint and Lemons
Method:
Combine Seagram's Sweet Tea Vodka and Lemonade over ice in a highball glass
Stir then garnish with mint and lemon
*Note: This recipe can easily be multiplied for a group serve.
Strawberry Mint Pink Lemonade Punch
Ingredients:
-½ bottle of Seagram's Extra Smooth
-¼ cup of mint syrup
-2 cups of Pink Lemonade
-½ cup of soda water
-½ cup of chopped Strawberries
-Garnish with lemon slices and springs of mint
Method:
Add all ingredients to a pitcher over ice
Stir then garnish with lemon slices and mint sprigs
Salted Watermelon Lemonade
Ingredients:
-2 ounces of Seagram's Watermelon Vodka
-2 ounces of Lemonade
-1 ounce soda
-Tajin salt rim
-Garnish slice of watermelon
Method:
Rim glass with Tajin
Add lemonade and Seagram's Watermelon Vodka
Stir then top with soda and garnish with a watermelon slice
Summer Vacay
Ingredients:
-2 ounces of Seagram's Pineapple Vodka
-¾ lime juice
-¾ coconut syrup
-Garnish with lime wheel, pineapple wedge and/or umbrella
Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker
Shake then strain into coupe glass
Garnish with lime wheel, pineapple wedge and/or umbrella
For more information on Seagram's Vodka and for additional recipes visit https://seagramsvodka.com/.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Seagram's Vodka