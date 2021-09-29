SCOTCHTOBER and Rob Roy Cocktail Recipe with The GlenDronach Original

October is almost here, and for many scotch lovers, it is considered "Scotchtober," the perfect time to explore what Scotland's popular Speyside and Highland regions have to offer. Whether you prefer your scotch neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail like the Rob Roy, Benriach and The GlenDronach offerings give you an eclectic tour of the spirit's styles. Check out the four scotches that we have listed and a special recipe for the Rob Roy cocktail that uses The GlenDronach Original.

Benriach The Original Ten ($53.99), re-imagines the 1898 origins of Benriach with a fruit-laden complexity and smooth, rounded taste.

Benriach The Twelve ($59.99), aged for twelve years in sherry, port, and bourbon casks, creating a spirit that balances richly sherried malt with added layers of fruit complexity.

The GlenDronach Original Aged 12 Years ($60), epitomizes the historic distillery's unyielding dedication to the mastery of sherry cask maturation, aging in Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks for a smooth, soft flavor.

The GlenDronach Allardice Aged 18 Years ($150), presents exquisite complexity, with dark treacle, allspice and walnut carrying on into the long, lingering finish, a fitting tribute to the distillery's founder James Allardice.

Rob Roy

1 oz. Vermouth

¾ oz. The GlenDronach Original Aged 12 Years

3 dashes Angostura Bitters

Garnish: Brandied Cherry

Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir until very cold and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with cherry.

Enjoy your Scotchtober celebrations!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The GlenDronach Original