SAN FELICE Chianti for National BBQ Month in May

Every day is a great day to enjoy a glass of wine, but this month is National BBQ month, a perfect excuse to celebrate with the Chianti that delights wine drinkers. Gather your group and enjoy a delicious grilled meal with a bottle of San Felice's Il Grigio Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG at an accessible SRP of $25.99.

Il Grigio is a full-bodied wine, lean and firm, with succulent tannins and tangy acidity. It is ideal when accompanying grilled meats, vegetables, and foods made with savory sauces. It is the perfect wine to be served at your next barbecue gathering.

Only the finest Sangiovese grapes are carefully selected from Tucany's Chianti Classico vineyards for this Riserva, the perfect blend of the traditional and the modern. The hue is a deep ruby red that looks beautiful in your glass. The wine has rich, long-lingering aromas that are redolent of violets and wild red berry fruit.

Il Grigio Line is represented by wines with great structure that maintain strong ties to a storied past even though it is produced with the best modern techniques. Their wines are truly a harmonious blend of of history with a contemporary flair.

For more information on the San Felice portfolio of wines, please visit https://www.agricolasanfelice.it/en/.

Photo Credit: Provided by San Felice



