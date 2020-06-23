SAMUEL ADAMS and GLAAD Share Unifying Message - “Love Conquers All”

Samuel Adams, one of the leading independent, American brewers that pioneered the craft beer revolution, announces Love Conquers All, a Pride platform created in partnership with GLAAD, a leading nonprofit organization working to accelerate acceptance and advance equality for the LGBTQ+ community. This partnership cements Samuel Adams' ongoing support of the LGBTQ+ community including its own coworkers, partners and drinkers.

Labels Out, an inclusive network of Samuel Adams coworkers, is dedicated to supporting and celebrating our peers as members and allies of the LGTBQ+ community. Labels Out continues to influence Samuel Adams through the current cultural climate, particularly as it relates to this year's Pride Month and critical racial injustice conversation. To authentically support and communicate our stance on these important matters year-round, we value the Labels Out network while fostering an environment of open dialogue and openness to change. We recognize that our differences make us stronger - an important value we strive to live every day.

While this year's Pride is different from others, Samuel Adams believes that Love Conquers All will help amplify this positive message no matter how or where you celebrate. Love Conquers All is inspired by Samuel Adams' annual limited release, Love Conquers Ale, intended to do what beer does best: bring people together. Samuel Adams Boston Brewery coworkers first concepted the Blackberry Basil Lime Gose for a Pride celebration at the brewery. The beer is meant to represent the spirit of Pride, bringing the unique ingredients together harmoniously to celebrate love. Even with production challenges due to COVID-19 closures, Samuel Adams recognized the importance of brewing Love Conquers Ale by and for members of the LGBTQ+ community. Love Conquers Ale will be available for a limited time at the Samuel Adams Boston and Cincinnati Tap Rooms.

The centerpiece of Love Conquers All is Poetry of Pride, a powerful video series that illustrates the power of poetry as a medium and expression designed to unite communities and amplify voices, especially during times of uncertainty. Filmed inside New York City's historic Stonewall Inn, Poetry of Pride features original poetry written by Teddy Geiger, Andrea Gibson and Richard Blanco and recited by notable members of the LGBTQ+ community including Broadway's Jelani Remy, L Morgan Lee, Thayne Jasperson and veteran Stonewall bartender Fredd E. Tree who witnessed the historical 1969 riots. As a brand rooted in history, we cherished the opportunity to capture the spirit within the walls of Stonewall Inn, the birthplace of Pride and the site of the Stonewall Riots in 1969. Today, this location represents so much about our current place in American history and is a perfect backdrop to share the unifying message of Poetry of Pride. Watch Poetry of Pride at SamuelAdams.com/LoveConquersAll and enter to win an exclusive Poetry of Pride performer-signed can of Love Conquers Ale at GLAAD.org/loveconquersall. Every donation made through this page is an entry to win an exclusive, commemorative can. Samuel Adams will also match donations, up to $25,000, to benefit a GLAAD-identified resource for Black LGBTQ+ individuals to collectively address the inequities faced in the community.

"Samuel Adams has been bringing people together for over 35 years," says Jim Koch, Samuel Adams Founder & Brewer. "Our dedicated brew, Love Conquers Ale, was born at the Boston Brewery and celebrates love, togetherness and equality. This beer, brewed by and for the LGBTQ+ community, is one of the many ways we're committed to fostering an inclusive setting for coworkers, partners and drinkers."

"Much like our namesake Samuel Adams expressed himself through poetry during the American Revolution, we recognize now more than ever the unifying powers of this creative medium," says Lesya Lysyj, Chief Marketing Officer, Boston Beer Company. "We know that our differences make us stronger and we're proud to support the important work of GLAAD and continue evolving the role that we play. We're committed to showing up for and supporting the LGBTQ+ community by spreading a message of unity and celebration in all that we do."

"During a Pride Month like none other, we are reminded of the roots of the LGBTQ movement and the revolutionary Stonewall riots in 1969, which were spearheaded by many LGBTQ people of color," said John McCourt, GLAAD Senior Director. "Through its Love Conquers Ale campaign and its Poetry of Pride series, which was filmed at the historic Stonewall Inn, Samuel Adams has showcased its commitment to honoring the LGBTQ community's continued fight for equality and acceptance, while also amplifying diverse voices within our community."

In addition to a $125,000 pledge to GLAAD and GLAAD-identified Black LGBTQ+ resources, Samuel Adams is committed to enriching its role in the LGBTQ+ community by supporting the GLAAD Media Institute (GMI). GMI will serve as a resource to ensure Samuel Adams and the entire Boston Beer Company can successfully address issues facing our LGBTQ+ communities both internally and externally.

About Samuel Adams

Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit www.SamuelAdams.com.

