Review: WHITE OLIVE in Midtown Offers a Wonderful Mediterranean Meal Experience

In a city rich with culinary experiences, there are restaurants that are standouts and White Olive, in the heart Midtown, is one of them. The tastes of the Mediterranean come alive in this chic spot with exceptional food and drink, a sleek beautiful interior with a spacious bar, and excellent service. Whether you’re shopping on 5th Avenue, visiting MOMA, enjoying the Rockefeller Center area, taking in a show at City Center or a performance at Radio City, White Olive is a top destination for lunch and dinner.

The restaurant was conceptualized by co-owners and brothers, Michael Karim Sopariwalla and Amin Himani while they were traveling through Turkey and Greece. The restaurateurs’ appreciation for the food and culture of the region inspired them to open White Olive and create a venue that reflects the best of the Mediterranean.

We visited on a weeknight for an early dinner. The beverage program features a range of cocktails with unique, fresh flavors. Start with an craft drink as you peruse the menu. The Mangopolitan is a balanced blend of Bacardi, mango, fresh lime juice, mango puree, and a hint of cranberry juice. The Fig and Fabulous Martini is one of a kind made with Figenza Mediterranean fig flavored vodka, fresh lime juice, and pomegranate juice garnished with a dried fig. Pair your meal with wine by the glass or bottle. There are red, rose, white, and sparkling selections from the top regions in Greece, Turkey, France, Italy and California among others.

Start your meal with Mezze. Dips are beautifully presented and the perfectly seasoned spreads are served with warm, freshly baked pita. Order some for the table that include Tzatziki, Hummus, Circassian Chicken, Spinach Tarator, and the signature White Olive Spicy Ezme. There’s also a fine selection of Appetizers such as the Tuna Tartar, Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Eggplant Tower, Calamari, Grilled Halloumi, and more.

If you are in the mood for a salad, there are very pleasing selections with fresh greens and ripe, red tomatoes such as the White Olive Blue Cheese Salad with steak tomatoes, blue cheese, walnuts, and arugula with extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar. The traditional Greek Salad has organic tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions and barrel feta cheese. Soups include their Fisherman’s Soup with a medley of fresh fish or Traditional Lentil Soup.

When you move on to the entrees, there are tempting menu items that will please the tastes of everyone in your party. Main dishes include pastas and the Trenette Truffle is a wonderful choice. The generous portion of al dente pasta is tossed with parmesan cheese, Portobello mushrooms, and truffle oil in a creamy roasted garlic sauce. There are very enticing selections from the sea and land. The Chilean Sea Bass is some of the best you’ll ever have. It is served with mashed potatoes and asparagus and complemented with the chef’s special White Olive Sauce. We’ll be back soon to enjoy other selections such as Baby Lamb Chops, Red Snapper, Branzino, Organic Grilled Chicken Breast and Shrimp Gnocchi.

Delectable Side Orders are ideal for the table. Popular ones include Lemon Potatoes, Wild Mushrooms, Sauteed Spinach, Greek Lemon Rice and Brussels Sprouts.

Dessert shouldn’t be missed. Traditional Mediterranean ones are sure to please your sweet tooth like the Triangular Baklava Ice Cream Sandwich, Baked Halva with tahini, lemon juice, and milk, and the classic Turkish dessert, Knafeh. Other scrumptious choices are Crème Brulee, NY Style Cheesecake and Ice Creams.

Be transported. If you haven’t had a vacation recently to the Mediterranean, you can capture the essence of the experience at White Olive. We know that once you visit, it will become one of your favorite dining destinations.

White Olive is located at 39 West 55th Street (between 5th and 6th Avenues) New York, NY. They can accommodate special events in their private dining room. For more information, hours of operation and menus, please visit whiteolivesnyc.com and call 917-300-3105.

Photo Credit: Provided by White Olive