Review: Théâtre XIV and Cocktail Magique Theatre: Two Captivating Spaces for Fun Shows and Sultry Sips in Bushwick

If you’re looking for exceptional shows in anything but ordinary settings, both the Théâtre XIV and Cocktail Magique in Bushwick will surely do the trick and then some.

Both venues come from Click Here, a local Brooklyn company that produces burlesque and adult variety acts helmed by the classically-trained, nightlife impresario Austin Mccormick. Both spaces also have a killer mixology lineup with drink menus created by McCormick himself.

"I love creating new drinks for patrons to enjoy at the shows," McCormick said. "I spend a lot of time searching for new and wonderful ingredients. Discovering the perfect liqueur for a cocktail is really exciting."

Théâtre XIV was the first space to open from the company, offering sultry sass at its finest. Upon entering, you are guided into a hazy, dark venue in deep, rich hues with hanging chandeliers for the perfect intimate setting. Get escorted to your seat by a bejeweled performer donning sparkly stilettos and lavish fur coats. As for seats, do it right with one of the VIP couches for two that not only includes a killer view of the stage but also includes a half bottle of champagne, or a full bottle of Dom Pérignon if you prefer an upgrade.

Here, be prepared to be dazzled with unique and limited performances, including Nutcracker Rouge, the sexiest rendition of the classic Nutcracker you'll ever see, mixing burlesque, acrobatics, and ballet in one.

Of course, there aren’t just bubbles to sip either. You’ll have your choice of cocktails, too, including the popular Mother Ginger made with Mezcal, Brooklyn-crafted ginger liqueur, Firewater Bitters, and candied ginger, along with other options that include the vodka-infused Snow Queen with cinnamon liqueur, nutmeg liqueur and a cinnamon stick that is perfect for the winter season.

But if you want to keep up with champagne, there’s also the Sugar Plum Cherry made with Champagne Brut, plum liqueur, and boozy cherry with a sugar rim.

Snacks are minimal but as decadent as the drinks, with options that include champagne chocolate truffles, black truffle potato chips, and lemon-stuffed olives.

The company’s newest venue, Cocktail Magique is located around the corner from the original and offers a fun variety show of magic and illusions paired with fantastical boozy concoctions. The interior has a similar sultry, vintage vibe with colorful lighting and intimate seating. Everyone who attends the show will enjoy complimentary drinks and treats throughout the evening, such as vegan vegetable dumplings from the neighboring restaurant Monkey King and a surprise dessert designed by Cynthia Wong of Life Raft Treats.

If you’re looking for more liberations, you can find plenty at the bar, including Lucid Dream made with bourbon, lavender liqueur, and green absinthe. Another must-try sip is Cleopatra’s Pearl, made of gin that’s been infused with Iris, lychee liqueur, rose champagne, cocktail pearls, and edible glitter.

There are packages here, such as the Magique Luxe Couches which includes a complete coursed cocktail tasting beginning with a "Spicy Spell" shot, or a Private Tarot Reading which includes cocktails for two.

If you’re looking to enjoy a cocktail without the booze, there is also the St. Agrestis' "Phony Negroni" served at both venues, which looks and tastes like the real thing but is a zero-proof cocktail so no hangovers afterward.

Both spaces will be sure to quench your thirst while tantalizing you with impeccable performances you can't see elsewhere, making Théâtre XIV and Cocktail Magique a fun and unique night out that should be enjoyed.

Théâtre XIV is located at 383 Troutman St, Brooklyn, NY 11237 and Cocktail Magique at can be found at 17 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237. For tickets, menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit Click Here.

Photos courtesy of Company XIV.