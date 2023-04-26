Review: TRUE FOOD KITCHEN Debuts Wonderful New Menu for All Tastes and Styles

True Food Kitchen has debuted their latest seasonal menu that boasts new food with a new flare and guests absolutely love it. The restaurant brand is well known nationwide for an array of fresh, delicious, made from scratch dishes and a wonderful beverage program in an atmosphere that invites relaxation. Their menu is rooted in science, sourced with integrity, and crafted by chefs. The price point is just right whether you having a meal on your own or coming to the restaurant with a group. They currently serve a lunch and dinner menu along with weekend brunches. Bring the family. Youngsters will enjoy the kid's menu.

We visited True Food Kitchen at their Menlo Park, New Jersey location for dinner after shopping nearby. The restaurant's venue is bright and airy with spacious booths, a welcoming bar, and tables for all size parties. The location even has a private dining room suitable for 8 to 10 people, nice for a family meal or a friends' group. The knowledgeable servers are ready to help you make just the right food and drink choices. We like that you can go light or enjoy a substantial meal. Menu items are designated as vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free so you know exactly what you are ordering.

Kick off your meal with a refreshing cocktail or a beverage. Sangria lovers will enjoy the Rosé Sangria with la vieille ferme organic rosé, pineapple, and lime. The Spicy Pineapple Margarita has just the right kick with dulce vida organic reposado tequila, fresh jalapeño, and lime. There's also a fine selection of beer, wine, non-alcoholic refreshers and tea.

There is a wonderful array of Starters. The Edamame Guacamole is has fresh creamy avocado, cilantro, lime, Chef Matt's Magical Dust, with edamame blended in that creates the perfect consistency and the appetizer is served with umami cracker for dipping. The Charred Cauliflower is a fan favorite perfectly seasoned with harissa tahini, medjool date, dill, mint, and pistachio. The Thai Tuna Tartare is distinctive prepared with coconut vinaigrette, thai basil oil, marcona almond, cucumber and served with umami cracker. We suggest you order a few starters for the table to enjoy with drinks.

Salads and bowls give you the opportunity to eat light anytime. We savored the Kale Cobb Salad that is one of the spring season's highlights. The generous portion is a tasty combination of roasted red pepper, avocado, olives, Point Reyes blue cheese, cherry tomato, and asparagus, with hatch chile ranch dressing. The Spicy Panang Curry Bowl is a top example of the globally inspired dishes that are featured at True Food Kitchen. It is made with forbidden rice, sweet potato, bok choy, heirloom carrot, snap pea, green bean, thai shellfish curry broth, and herbs.

When you move on to entrees, there's the right variety. A star of the season is the Pan Seared Sea Bass with charred scallion salsa verde, marcona almond, cauliflower rice, snap pea, charred onion, and roasted mushrooms. The Spaghetti Squash Casserole is made with organic DiNapoli tomato sauce, caramelized onion, zucchini, and fresh mozzarella. You can also add chicken sausage to the dish. Other main dishes include Grilled Korean Steak, Bone Broth Chicken Ramen, and Pesto Pasta.

Pizza and Paninis are go-to items on the menu such as the Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella Panini with organic DiNapoli tomato sauce, broccolini, fresh mozzarella, herbs, chili flake on a crispy house-made pita. We chose one of the new house favorite pizzas, the Harissa Chicken Pizza with garlic purée, red onion, cherry tomato, and fresh mozzarella. Pizzas are ideal for sharing at the table. Guests will like that there's the option for gluten free or pita crust for the pizza selections.

Burgers and Sandwiches are served with a choice kale salad or sweet potato hash on the side. There's a choice of buns and you can also substitute a house-made vegan patty on any sandwich or burger. The O.G. Grass-fed Burger is one of the items that has been a menu staple item because of its popularity. The burger is prepared with umami, mushroom, caramelized onion, organic arugula, parmesan, and mayonnaise. Another tasty choice is the Smoked Gouda Turkey Burger topped with avocado, organic tomato, butter lettuce, and jalapeño remoulade.

Say yes to dessert. The Strawberry Cake & Ice Cream has a delightful fruity flavor with macerated strawberry, ricotta frosting, and vanilla ice cream. Other choices include The Pink Lime Tart or Flourless Chocolate Cake.

We'll be back soon for brunch to enjoy some delicious smoothies, Strawberry Quinoa Pancakes, Breakfast Tacos and the Garden Scramble.

The menu at True Food Kitchen offers something for all tastes, styles and dietary preferences. The dishes are so delectable and so well presented that you'll want to snap a pic for your social media.

Look for True Food Kitchen when you travel. They have locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

For more information, locations, and menus, please visit https://www.truefoodkitchen.com/.

Photo Credit: Photos provided courtesy of True Food Kitchen