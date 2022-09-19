Review: RANG in Long Island City is Tops for Small Plates, Cocktails and Fine Indian Cuisine

Long Island City is quickly becoming a popular destination for great food and drink and there's no better example of top-notch dining than Rang, the Indian restaurant recently opened by restaurateur and chef, Abishek Sharma. He brings a wealth of experience to the eatery having trained as a sous chef under his father in New York City for over a decade

Rang is the ideal spot for date night, a friendly gathering or just go solo. Our readers will like that Rang is near LIC's arts center that includes PS1, close to a popular rock climbing gym, and just a quick stroll to the waterfront where you can enjoy stunning views of Manhattan.

Rang's cozy, attractive interior has bar and table service. The walls are colorfully adorned with beautiful murals by Kavi who is well known for his events at New York Fashion Week and in Miami. There's also outdoor seating when the weather permits. Relax and rely on your attentive servers that are pleased to help you make selections.

We stopped by early on a Saturday evening and enjoyed a vegetarian meal, complete with our favorites. All of the dishes were wonderfully presented making the dining experience even more special.

Start your meal with Thoda Chota or small bites. The Dahi Lentils Puri is full of wonderfully spiced potatoes, tamarind and yogurt. There's a lot of flavor in each crunchy puffed Puri bite. Rang serves the classics, including Vegetable Samosas and Corn and Crispy Okra Chaat along with some non-traditional small bites such as a Bao Bun made with Paneer or Chicken.

From the Tandoor, we highly recommend the Chipotle Paneer Tikka. This classic dish is marinated in a spiced yogurt base, and cooked with vegetables in the Tandoor oven. It is served with green chutney that perfectly complements the Paneer Tikka's spicy, smokey flavor. Tandoor oven dishes also include savory meat selections that are guest favorites such as Mustard Chicken Tikka and Chettinad Chops.

For a Large Bites or Thoda Bada, we relished the Eggplant Bharta, served with Naan. It has the ideal texture and flavor with just enough spice to give it a kick. Rang's menu of entrees has a range of Indian dishes for all tastes such as Chana Masala, Goat Aloo, and Smokin' Salmon. Sides complement every meal so be sure to order Roti, Goat Cheese Truffle, Basmati Rice, Masala Fries and more.

Mixologist Pete Stanton has created a cocktail menu with distinctive Indian twists that pair perfectly with the small bites menu. The Rang De Basanti is a refreshing blend of Bacardi coconut rum with house made blueberry syrup and lime garnished with fresh mint. Cocktail aficionados will love the Sari Not Sari with Patron Reposado Tequila, Aperol, yellow chartreuse, Crème de Cacao, grapefruit juice, and orange bitters. Their signature cocktail, I Am Badshah, is ideal for Bourbon and Old Fashioned lovers. There's also a nice variety of wines, Indian beers such as Kingfisher and 1947, along with flavorful non-alcoholic beverages.

We have good news about Rang for our readers. The restaurant has a go-to luncheon special and it has just debuted a tempting weekend brunch menu that features items that include Butter Chicken Loaded Fries, Spicy Lamb Burger, and a special vegan dish, Medu Vada. There's even an option for an hour of bottomless Mimosas.

When you visit Rang, you will vow to return. It's a restaurant that is getting a lot of great buzz and for good reason! We congratulate Chef Abishek Sharma on the success of his new restaurant.

Rang NYC is located at 11-03 44th Avenue (cross: 11th St.) in Long Island City. It's a great place to order takeout and delivery and they offer catering services for all size parties. For more information, visit their web site at https://www.rangnyc.com/ or call 718.406.9338. Follow Rang on Instagram @rang.nyc.

Photo Credit: Rang NYC