Review: LA BRASSERIE-A traditional French brasserie on Park Avenue South

Aug. 29, 2022  
La Brasserie lures you in with the promise of something spectacular as it sits in the former Anthony Bourdain's space once known as Brasserie Les Halles. Luckily, it does not disappoint. Located on bustling Park Avenue South in the popular Nomad neighborhood, La Brasserie offers authentic French cuisine in its upscale digs without any attitude.

If you get here on the early side, say around 5 or 6 pm during the week, there's a good chance it might be quiet. This is the time to hit up the swanky bar and make friends with one of the helpful bartenders. Watch as they create one of their craft cocktails in front of you or listen as they go over the vast wine selection. As the night goes on, more people will likely show, so having this one-on-one time won't be as easy later, nor will grabbing a seat at the bar.

While the bar with its vintage-style stools and lit-up glass shelves is inviting, so is the entire dining room area. Here, you'll find a dimly lit space with checkered floors and tables draped in white cloths.

The service is prompt and not stuffy. Our waiter was not only helpful by offering suggestions for the meal and the wine pairing but also friendly through and through. He checked in when needed with a genuine interest and offered up comedic anecdotes throughout the night, giving the vibe of chatting with old friends. The overall experience is remarkably warm and inviting.

The menu features a wide array of must-try French cuisine. To not start off the meal with oysters or any raw bar offerings would be criminal, especially when there is a cucumber citrus mignonette to be had.

You can't come here without trying the signature Hommage Anthony Bourdain "Steak Frites" either. Just ask the waiter, they will tell you. Made of tender beef served with crispy homemade fries and choice of sauce, which we argue for the béarnaise, this dish is simple but solid.

For those with a hankering for fish, the Bouillabaisse will surely get the job done. Made with scallop, shrimps, and mussels, along with saffron potatoes and brussels sprouts, it is a lot of good food in one dish, and definitely, enough to share with two people.

As for desserts, there are several decadent options to choose from, such as the flourless cake and tart but the real stunner is the Soufflé Chaud made with banana and chocolate sauce.

After dining at La Brasserie, there's a good chance you'll be hooked. Between the charming ambiance, delightful waitstaff, and an impressive French menu, this restaurant is one you'll frequent time and time again.

La Brasserie is located at 411 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10016. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://www.labrasserienyc.com/ or call (212) 567-8282.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of La Brasserie.




From This Author - Carissa Chesanek

Carissa Chesanek has worked as a journalist for many years, writing for publications that include BroadwayWorldShow-Score, All About Solo, The Rumpus, Miami... (read more about this author)


August 29, 2022

