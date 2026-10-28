Review: Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley Brings Elevated Soul Food to NYC

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New Yorkers and guests of the city can now enjoy the delightful dining experience at Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley. This recently opened restaurant offers elevated Southern comfort food with a flair and an inspired cocktail program. It is in the heart of Times Square, ideal for theatergoers and all who are in the midtown area. Their “Welcome Home” hospitality makes every visit memorable. The grand venue in NYC is now a part of Kitchen + Kocktails’ growing food and drink concept with locations in Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Philadelphia and Miami, with others to soon be opened in Boston and New Orleans. The restaurant’s vibrant design touches are perfect for your next social media post.

Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley is founded and solely owned by the successful attorney and entrepreneur Kevin Kelley. He recently commented, “Times Square gives us the opportunity to introduce our brand on one of the world’s biggest stages, but we’re building this restaurant for New York. Whether you’re coming from Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, Manhattan or visiting from across the country or around the world, we want you to walk through our doors and feel like this is your restaurant. That’s what ‘Welcome Home’ means to us.”

That special sense of welcome traces back to Kelley’s childhood. Born in Arkansas and raised in Texas, he began learning to cook at age seven alongside his grandmother, who taught him that feeding people was about more than putting food on the table. It was a way of letting them know they mattered.

We stopped by for an early dinner. The downstairs with its generous bar space is a great destination for those who want to grab a drink or a quick bite before or after a show. There’s a spacious upstairs dining room with seating for all size parties where you can relax and indulge in a hearty meal of delicious house specialties.

Kick off your meal with their one-of-a-kind appetizer. The Trinity Egg Rolls are a crisp, deep-fried egg roll stuffed with mac & cheese, candied yams and greens with turkey, served with a sweet and spicy sauce for dipping. Other tasty starters include the Fried Salmon Bites, Collard Green Dip, and Cajun Crab Cakes.

For a main, we highly suggest the tender Jerk Chicken with just the right amount of heat, served with a side of your choice such as their creamy mashed potatoes. And the Southern Fried Catfish is the best you’ll ever have. This cornmeal crusted Mississippi catfish goes great with a side of candied yams. Guests love the signature favorites such as Southern Fried Chicken, Pork Chops, Shrimp & Grits, Chicken & Waffles, Jambalaya and more.

The beverage program is unique and exciting. Kocktails like the restaurant’s best seller, Peach D’USSÉ Frosé has frozen rosé vibes with juicy peach and a smooth, luxurious edge that is sweet, chilled, and easy to sip. We like the Pineapple Margarita with tropical pineapple, fresh lime and a tequila snap. It’s a bright, sunny drink that goes great with the restaurant’s soul food! Consider a Margarita Flight with favorites to please all Marg lovers.

Dessert Alert! The classic peach cobbler is house made. The generous portion is served warm and drizzled with a sweet cinnamon glaze. It’s a sharable portion so grab your spoons and indulge in this luscious treat.

Find out what all the buzz is about. Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley is becoming a major national hospitality brand while remaining rooted in homestyle Southern flavors, culture and sense of welcome that has inspired its beginning.

Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley’s 10,000 square foot restaurant is located at 7 Times Square. Gather your group and plan your next meal or special event. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit kitchenkocktailsusa.com/newyork.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley

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