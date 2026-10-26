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W NEW YORK-TIMES SQUARE Announces Halloween Celebration

On Halloween night, the hotel will transform into an immersive celebration

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W NEW YORK-TIMES SQUARE Announces Halloween Celebration

This Halloween, W New York- Times Square is trading the typical Halloween party for something a bit different. On Halloween night, the hotel will transform into an immersive celebration inspired by a dark, whimsical world bringing together film, music, visual effects, cocktails and live storytelling for a night that goes beyond the traditional costume party.

The evening will feature a special fireside chat and audience Q&A with Jay Prychidny, ACE, the acclaimed film editor. He will offer guests a rare behind-the-scenes look at the filmmaking process and the artistry that brings Burton’s fantastical characters and stories to life.

Guests will receive a welcome glass of Perrier-Jouët and an additional drink ticket, with a complimentary photobooth adding another opportunity to capture the night.

Get to know the details!

  • Halloween Party
  • When: Halloween, October 31 | 8 PM – Close
  • Where: W New York – Times Square
  • Tickets: $75 | Student tickets $65
  • Age: 21+
  • Tickets can be found HERE

And here's what the ticket includes!

  • Welcome Glass of Perrier-Jouët- 
  • Sip Ticket- Enjoy an additional drink as you settle into the night.
  • Live DJ Music- Dance the night away with a live DJ set and an atmosphere designed for Halloween after dark.
  • Photobooth- Capture the night with our free photobooth
  • Fireside Chat + Q&A with Jay Prychidny
  • Live VFX Artist Creature Build- Watch a professional VFX artist create a fantastical creature live, revealing the artistry and techniques behind bringing the impossible to life. Reveal at the end of the night.
  • Awards and prizes for best costume

The dress code encourages guests to embrace gothic glamour, dark romance, eccentric characters, fantastical creatures and black-and-white whimsy, essentially, anything beautifully bizarre. Come for the Halloween party. Stay for the stories, the creatures, the music and the magic.

W New York-Times Square is located at 1567 Broadway, New York, NY  10036.  For more information, visit W New York - Times Square | Midtown Manhattan Hotel near Times Square and call 212.930.7400.

Photo Credit: W New York-Times Square



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