Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
W NEW YORK-TIMES SQUARE Announces Halloween Celebration
On Halloween night, the hotel will transform into an immersive celebration
This Halloween, W New York- Times Square is trading the typical Halloween party for something a bit different. On Halloween night, the hotel will transform into an immersive celebration inspired by a dark, whimsical world bringing together film, music, visual effects, cocktails and live storytelling for a night that goes beyond the traditional costume party.
The evening will feature a special fireside chat and audience Q&A with Jay Prychidny, ACE, the acclaimed film editor. He will offer guests a rare behind-the-scenes look at the filmmaking process and the artistry that brings Burton’s fantastical characters and stories to life.
Guests will receive a welcome glass of Perrier-Jouët and an additional drink ticket, with a complimentary photobooth adding another opportunity to capture the night.
Get to know the details!
- Halloween Party
- When: Halloween, October 31 | 8 PM – Close
- Where: W New York – Times Square
- Tickets: $75 | Student tickets $65
- Age: 21+
- Tickets can be found HERE
And here's what the ticket includes!
- Welcome Glass of Perrier-Jouët-
- Sip Ticket- Enjoy an additional drink as you settle into the night.
- Live DJ Music- Dance the night away with a live DJ set and an atmosphere designed for Halloween after dark.
- Photobooth- Capture the night with our free photobooth
- Fireside Chat + Q&A with Jay Prychidny
- Live VFX Artist Creature Build- Watch a professional VFX artist create a fantastical creature live, revealing the artistry and techniques behind bringing the impossible to life. Reveal at the end of the night.
- Awards and prizes for best costume
The dress code encourages guests to embrace gothic glamour, dark romance, eccentric characters, fantastical creatures and black-and-white whimsy, essentially, anything beautifully bizarre. Come for the Halloween party. Stay for the stories, the creatures, the music and the magic.
W New York-Times Square is located at 1567 Broadway, New York, NY 10036. For more information, visit W New York - Times Square | Midtown Manhattan Hotel near Times Square and call 212.930.7400.
Photo Credit: W New York-Times Square
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