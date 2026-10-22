MAMA MEZZE in NoMad Debuts New Menu Items

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Mama Mezze, the popular, authentic Mediterranean restaurant in NoMad is delighting guests with the new menu items that have been added to their delectable fare. Just right for the season, there are tantalizing, flavorful dishes presented to perfection.

We stopped by for an early dinner. Mama Mezze’s atmosphere is inviting with light, bright colors, comfortable seating options including booths, tables for two, a welcoming bar, and outdoor dining for the nice weather. Your servers are helpful, efficient and ready to answer any questions you may have. Let them know if you have any dietary preferences or restrictions.

Be sure to order a cocktail from their well-curated beverage program that pairs nicely with your food choices. We suggest the Levantine Spritz, a refreshing blend of Tequila, Aperol, Orange, Grapefruit, and Sparkling Rosé. The Holy Fashioned is a beautifully balanced cocktail made with Bourbon, Montenegro, Creme de Cacao, Chocolate Bitters, and Orange. And of course, there’s a nice selection of wine and beer.

Mama Mezze is the ideal spot to order sharable plates. Dishes will arrive at your table as soon as they are prepared so you can savor them immediately with your party. While many of your favorite dips have stayed on the menu, you will want to try some of the newest additions. The Umami Hummus dip with roasted cremini mushrooms, black garlic and caramelized onions served over creamy classic hummus with lemon tahini. The Wood-Fired Eggplant is the best you’ll ever have. The eggplant is chopped with the skin on, and folded with labneh, tahini, salt, pepper and finished with preserved lemon and olive oil.

A small plate that shouldn’t be missed is Arook. These crispy chicken fritters are made with chopped chicken mixed with zhug and cornstarch, formed into patties, and fried golden and crispy served with a rich smoky harissa aioli. Guests are already returning for the Crispy Artichokes lightly fried until crispy and served with zhug aioli made by combining mayonnaise with their blended zhug.

For a recently introduced main course, you can relish the 14-ounce Adobo-Rubbed Strip Steak. The tender steak is marinated with paprika, sugar, ancho chili powder, onion powder and garlic powder. It is cooked to guest’s perfection, served with blistered tomatoes, and charred onions. Other new entrees include their New York “Lamb Over Rice,” and The Burger. This 8-ounce burger is seasoned with salt and pepper, topped with sharp cheddar cheese and zhug aioli and finished with chopped lettuce and sliced tomatoes. It is served on a sesame bun with a pickle and za’atar fries.

Never miss dessert! The scrumptious Nutella Babka Sundae has candied hazelnuts and whipped cream topped with a warm chocolate fudge. Relax with coffee or tea and indulge.

The new menu items at Mama Mezze give you reason to return again and again. They currently serve lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. They also can host your next private event or group gathering.

Mama Mezze is located at 1123 Broadway, New York, NY 10010. For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit Mama Mezze | Mediterranean Restaurant in New York, NY and call 212.547.8750.

Photo Credit: Liz Clayman

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