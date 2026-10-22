Late Night Dining for a Great Night

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Our readers will love to know all about these late-night dining spots that are perfect for your cravings after the show. There are destinations all over the city.

Leitao - 547 Hudson St, New York, NY

Located on Hudson St. in the West Village, Leitao is a northern-Portuguese taberna open until 1:00 am on Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant serves specialties like octopus, chicken piri piri, littleneck clams, and sirloin steak, alongside an exclusively Portuguese wine list and signature cocktails crafted from Portuguese liqueurs. With their final seating at 9:45 PM on weekends, a leisurely meal at Leitao can last late into the night, and evolve into a night cap that lingers until 1 am. Visit: leitaonyc.com

missKOREA BBQ - 10 West 32nd Street, NYC, 212-594-4963

In a city that never sleeps, why should dinner? Open around the clock, missKOREA BBQ is catering to the ones that don't call it a night at midnight. From the post-theater crowd and late-night revelers to the hospitality and overnight workers who keep the city running, thisKoreatown staple since 2009 offers a full Korean barbecue experience. Diners can gather around the grill to enjoy a variety of KBBQ Platters for two including the Signature Marinated choice with clay-pot aged Beef Galbi, Bulgogi, Gochujang Pork Belly and Marinated Chicken. A la carte dishes such as Steamed Egg, Kimchi Pancake, Galbi-Jjim (braised beef short ribs, sweet pumpkin, egg, rice cake) and Japchae (stir-fried glass noodles, vegetables, sweet-savory soy) are also available. In the city that never sleeps, neither does the dining at missKOREA BBQ. Visit: misskoreabbq.com

Muku - 412 Greenwich Street, NYC, 212-542-3898

For a late-night dinner that feels like an experience in itself, head to Muku, the intimate, 10-seat kaiseki counter in Tribeca that earned a MICHELIN Star just two months after opening. Chef Manabu Asanuma serves a seasonal Japanese tasting menu built around the five classical techniques of Japanese cooking, with each course prepared and presented right in front of diners. The 8:30 p.m. seating is ideal for anyone looking to make a night of dinner, with a front-row seat to the cooking and a curated selection of sake, wine, and cocktails to round out the experience. Visit: restaurantmuku.nyc

Rewind NYC - 45-57 Davis St, Long Island City, NY, 917-558-8000

Located in Long Island City, Rewind is the ultimate destination for late-night dining. This 9,000 square-foot hidden multi-concept brings together three experiences under one roof: a world-class cocktail bar, a refined Pan-Asian restaurant, and high-design karaoke rooms. With a kitchen open until midnight and the cocktail lounge until 2 a.m., guests can seamlessly transition from cocktails to dinner and karaoke. Chef Alexander Lee’s menu is a sophisticated spin on the various Asian cuisines of New York City. Among his creative takes are the Street Market Pork Cheeks, Jjajang Bucatini and Taiwanese Fried Chicken. Beverage Director Ken Chen complements the menu with unique craft cocktails inspired by tea and Chinese zodiac signs such as the Guava Lady, a milk-washed drink infused with hibiscus, and the Tide Whisper, featuring kombu and bonito, drawing inspiration from the Japanese izakaya. Visit: rewindnyc.com

Tamarind Tribeca - 99 Hudson Street, NYC, 212-775-9000

For a late-night Indian meal in Tribeca, Tamarind is a great option for everything from comfort food favorites to a full fine-dining experience. The restaurant serves a wide-ranging menu of regional Indian dishes, including Lamb Vindaloo, Lobster Masala, and sautéed scallops, alongside Indian-inspired cocktails like the Tikhi Margarita. Open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, Tamarind also takes reservations as late as 11:30 p.m., making it an ideal spot for a late dinner or a nightcap at the bar. Visit: tamarindtribeca.com

Photo Credit: Courtesy Leitao

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