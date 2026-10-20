National Pasta Month-More Destinations in NYC

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October is National Pasta Month, just right for an autumn meal. We continue to bring our readers outstanding destinations in NYC where they can satisfy all their cravings for delicious fare. Check out these five and visit their websites for more information.

Fresco by Scotto

Fresco by Scotto has been a beloved New York City institution since November 1993—long celebrated for power lunches, a vibrant atmosphere, generous portions, and the kind of service that keeps guests returning for decades. Proudly owned and operated by the Scotto family— RosAnna Scotto and her children, Jenn and LJ Ruggiero—the third generation brings a fresh, modern energy to this storied Midtown landmark.

Perfectly situated within walking distance of Radio City Music Hall, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, The Christmas Spectacular, Rockefeller Center, and the Theater District, Fresco is the go-to destination for guests looking to pair world-class dining with the best of Midtown’s iconic attractions.

More than exceptional food, Fresco offers an extension of true Italian hospitality. A member of the Scotto family is always on site to greet guests with warmth, wit, and unmistakable charm—turning every visit into a homecoming. Beyond the dining room, the family is often seen sharing their signature dishes on Fox 5’s Good Day New York and NBC’s Today Show. Visit: Fresco by Scotto Restaurant | Restaurant

Giulietta

Giulietta is a critically acclaimed all-day Italian restaurant that opened earlier this year at the base of the iconic MetLife Building. The restaurant brings a sun-drenched Mediterranean sensibility to New York City, pairing vibrant Italian cuisine with elegant, coastal-inspired interiors and warm hospitality. Giulietta’s menu features an extensive selection of pastas, all made fresh in house, with house-made gluten-free pasta also available. Standout dishes include the Mezze Maniche Carbonara, an exclusive Giulietta offering prepared with farm egg, guanciale and black pepper, Fusilli Gigante with pesto genovese, stracciatella, pine nuts, and Rigatoni Vodka. Visit: Giulietta | A New Italian Restaurant in Midtown East NYC Near Grand Central

Water & Wheat

In celebration of National Pasta Month, Water & Wheat, the modern Italian-American neighborhood restaurant with locations on Manhattan’s Upper East and Upper West Sides, is highlighting its fresh, house-made pasta program. Led by Executive Chef Konstantinos Moschos, the restaurant makes its pasta in-house daily, pairing a variety of pasta shapes with thoughtfully crafted sauces that put a contemporary spin on Italian classics. Standout dishes include the Grass-Fed Brisket Bolognese, featuring slow-braised beef and Parmesan; Cacio & 3 Peppers, a bold twist on the traditional favorite with black, pink and Szechuan peppers, butter and Pecorino; Old School Carbonara, made with guanciale, free-range eggs, Parmesan and Pecorino; and the indulgent 10-Layer Lasagna, layered with beef ragù, tomato sauce, béchamel and Parmesan. With an emphasis on quality ingredients, traditional techniques and approachable flavors, Water & Wheat offers a fresh take on comforting Italian-American favorites in a warm, inviting neighborhood setting. Visit: Water & Wheat | Italian Restaurant in New York, NY

La Pecora Bianca Lincoln Square

La Pecora Bianca Lincoln Square, the restaurant’s stunning new flagship location, opened on October 19 directly across from Lincoln Center. Located at 61 Columbus Avenue , the expansive, two-story restaurant features over 250 seats and one of La Pecora Bianca’s most ambitious designs to date, including colorful custom interiors and a stunning 50-foot lemon orchard mural spanning both floors. Alongside La Pecora Bianca favorites like Rigatoni Vodka, the menu introduces several new dishes exclusive to Lincoln Square, including two pasta dishes, Mafaldine with roasted butternut squash, brown butter and crispy sage and Trecce with braised short rib ragù and parmesan. Visit: La Pecora Bianca | Vibrant Italian Restaurant in New York City

Bar Rocco

Celebrity Chef Rocco DiSpirito ’s new destination Italian American brasserie, Bar Rocco, is located in the Kimpton Era Midtown New York hotel, just steps from Rockefeller Center. The home-style Italian American menu focuses on seasonal ingredients and showcases playful signatures like His Mama's Meatballs with Parmigiano and pepperoncini, alongside Oysters "Rocco-Feller” finished with guanciale and warm herbal broth. Chef Rocco’s heritage and upbringing are reflected in dishes like Pappardelle Genovese with 24-hour smoked short rib ragu and his mother’s home-cooked potato salad with the Hester Street Home Fries (double-fried russet potatoes served with lemon aioli). Visit: Bar Rocco | Italian American Brasserie Midtown NYC .

Photo Credit: Fresco by Scotto- Photo by MTC Photography

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