Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Truly New York Will Present 2026 Holiday Lineup With NYC Seasonal Events
The Thanksgiving brunch will coincide with the Macy's parade's 100th edition and offer Central Park views with multicourse dining.
Truly New York has announced its 2026 holiday lineup, bringing together dining, entertainment and premium access to New York City's defining seasonal traditions.
Leading the lineup is the Thanksgiving Day Parade Brunch at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Thursday, November 26, presented with Dayglo Presents. Overlooking Central Park, the experience pairs views of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a multicourse brunch buffet and a four-hour open bar featuring soft drinks and brunch cocktails. An audio capture and broadcast system brings the sounds of the parade into the venue in real time.
Guests can choose from reserved seating options in the Atrium and the Appel Room, whose 50-by-83-foot wall of glass provides a dramatic backdrop for watching the parade. Atrium admission includes a reserved seat at a shared table, parade views from the Atrium and standing-room access to the Appel Room. Private-table and premium options include an Appel Room Sky Box for groups of 12 to 16, featuring an elevated viewing platform near the windows and dedicated butler service for food and beverages.
Seating options and reservations are available at TrulyNewYork.com/jalc.
The season also includes Thanksgiving Day Parade experiences at additional venues across the city, followed by the December 2 Tree Lighting Dinner Gala at 45 Rockefeller Center and December 31 New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square and throughout NYC.
“For 15 years, we have produced experiences around the moments that make New York unlike anywhere else in the world,” said Derrick Cowit, President and Executive Producer of Uplyft and founder of TrulyNewYork.com. “We want people to leave feeling as though they didn't simply see a New York holiday tradition, they became part of one.”
TRULY NEW YORK 2026 HOLIDAY CALENDAR
Nov. 26
Thanksgiving Day Parade
- Jazz at Lincoln Center
- Residence Inn by Marriott
- Thanksgiving New York at Sarabeths
- Carnegie Diner & Cafe
- Thanksgiving New York at Acadia
Dec. 2
Tree Lighting Dinner Gala
- 45 Rockefeller Center
- Dec. 31
BowTie Bar
- Renaissance New York Times Square Hotel
- Dec. 31
Ball Drop Gala
- M Social Hotel in Times Square
- Dec. 31
- ACADIA
- Dec. 31
- Renaissance New York Times Square Hotel
- Dec. 31
Rockefeller Center New Year's Eve Dinner Gala
- 45 Rockefeller Center
New Year's Eve tickets range from $500 to $5,000 per person. Tickets and additional information about Truly New York's full holiday lineup are available at TrulyNewYork.com.
The Thanksgiving event is independently organized and is not affiliated with or officially endorsed by Macy's or the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. References to the parade are for informational purposes only.
ABOUT TRULY NEW YORK
TrulyNewYork.com is a premium event and hospitality platform offering curated access to New York City's most iconic traditions and experiences. Created by Uplyft, a New York-based event production and hospitality company producing premium experiences since 2011, TrulyNewYork.com brings together exceptional venues, elevated food and beverage, entertainment, and thoughtfully designed hospitality surrounding landmark moments including the Thanksgiving Day Parade, Christmas Tree in Rockefeller Center, Broadway, and New Year's Eve Ball Drop in Times Square. Led by Uplyft President and Executive Producer Derrick Cowit, Truly New York draws on more than a decade of experience producing events around some of the world's most celebrated occasions, with the goal of helping guests experience New York's defining traditions with the comfort, access, and hospitality of a local insider.
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