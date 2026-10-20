Bar Bas: A Cozy Hidden Cocktail Lounge Opens in Hell’s Kitchen

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At the corner of 9th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen, you’ll find Bar Bas, a newly opened subterranean hideaway directly beneath the French staple Marseille. Inspired by 1970s French bars, Bar Bas features edgy, urban-chic decor and an intimate feel, making it a welcome addition to the bustling area.

Its Hell’s Kitchen location makes it ideal for a bite before a show, especially with early dinner service from 4:30-7:30 pm. Your server will bring your food quickly, leaving time to enjoy and linger in this inviting space with plush lounge seating, subdued lighting, and a noticeable sparkle throughout.

Guests can choose the prix fixe option for $42 per person, served with a salad, your choice of steak frites, boules frites, or cavatelli, and a chocolate mousse for dessert. You can also order à la carte from the large menu, like we did, choosing tuna tartar with spicy aioli or escargot in garlic butter. However, if the focaccia special with truffle feta is on the menu that night, be sure to grab one for the table. You won’t be disappointed.

For mains, we also chose the duck breast special, thinly sliced and unbelievably tender. The collard greens it was served with were equally rich and savory, balancing the meat nicely. We also tried the scallops, doused in a creamy, buttery lobster bisque and bright dill oil. The flavors sang in each bite, and being paired with spaghetti squash was a unique touch that kept the dish light and seafood-focused.

For dessert, we couldn’t leave for our Broadway show without trying the warm Fuji apple tart with a wildflower honey ice cream and the New York cheesecake with sour cream topping and strawberry compote. Both were delicious, but the cheesecake surpassed our expectations with its sweet-but-tangy taste and velvety texture.

The cocktail menu offers 10 French-inspired drinks, all seasonal riffs on familiar classics, including the light, fizzy Le Panier ’75, an upgraded traditional French 75 made with Martell Cognac, Tahitian vanilla, lemon, and Taittinger Champagne.

Bar Bas isn't just for pre-theater dinner, either. Open until midnight most weekday nights and 2 a.m. on weekends, the venue features DJ sets, drinks and champagne, and a late-night food menu. Soon, guests can also enjoy live musical performances, amplifying the lounge into an underground jazz club after dark.

Bar Bas is located at 357 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036. For reservations or more information, please visit https://www.barbasnyc.com/.

(Photos courtesy of Carissa Chesanek)

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