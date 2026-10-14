NATIONAL PASTA MONTH Destinations

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October is National Pasta Month and we have 5 destinations that we are sure our readers will want to visit. Each of them has specialties that are sure to please even the most discerning pasta lover. The dishes that they feature make great fall meals.

Salumeria Rosi has an East Village location, from owner and restaurateur Andrew Loscalzo, that brings the warmth and traditions of Northern Italy to the neighborhood with a relaxed, community-focused approach. The all-day menu highlights authentic Italian cooking, with fresh house-made pasta taking center stage. Salumeria Rosi focuses on doing classic Italian dishes exceptionally well, with precision and a commitment to quality. Standouts include Spaghetti alle Vongole, tossed in sweet Italian cockles, butter, parsley, and a pinch of chili flakes; and Cacio e Pepe, with pecorino Romano, Parmigiano Reggiano, and black pepper, among other options. Select pasta dishes are available in full or half portions, making it easy for guests to enjoy a dish individually or share with the table.

Audace Ristorante, by native Italian restaurateur and owner Mario Ursumando, is a fine dining restaurant nestled inside the Hotel Giraffe on Park Avenue South and a standout destination for regional Italian cuisine. The restaurant is open every day from 12-11 PM, celebrating generations of family recipes. Highlights include Rigatoni al Ragù Napoletano, Pastificio Mancini rigatoni, slow-cooked Neapolitan ragù, and Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse 24M; Tortello Cacio e Pepe Napoletano, handmade pasta filled with Pecorino Romano, Jamaican black pepper, Provolone del Monaco, with beef jus; and Spicy Lobster Linguine, Pastificio Mancini linguine, half lobster, Piennolo tomatoes from Napoli, and crustacean bisque.

Berimbau Brazilian Table, New York City’s hub for authentic Brazilian flavors, rhythm, and culture, draws inspiration from the many cultures that have shaped Brazil’s culinary identity. While Portuguese and African influences are central to Brazilian cuisine, there’s also a touch of Italy at this Midtown Manhattan restaurant. For National Pasta Day, Berimbau offers Rigatoni à la Cachaça, an unexpected Brazilian take on the Italian favorite, Penne Vodka. By Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognized Executive Chef Victor Vasconcellos, the dish puts a distinctly Brazilian spin on pasta, pairing seasonal seafood—currently octopus—with tomato and cachaça, Brazil’s signature sugarcane spirit. The dish is finished with toasted coalho cheese, a light, firm Brazilian cheese that adds a savory, smoky element to the dish. The pasta is available during dinner service, as well as upstairs in Berimbau’s Second Floor listening room when the space is open for live music.

Ginger Ristorante, by Italian restaurateurs Dario Asara and Corinna Bassetti Josi (Ginger Spagna, Pantheon, and Corte Laica), brings an elegant Roman dining destination to the heart of Midtown, near Rockefeller Center. The menu is centered on healthy, sustainable, and predominantly organic ingredients, without compromising authenticity or flavor. The new fall menu will be available starting October 8, marking the restaurant’s one-year anniversary in New York City. Featured dishes include Lasagna Classica, classic Bolognese lasagna with béchamel and Parmesan; and Paccheri al Ragù di Branzino, paccheri with wild sea bass ragù and confit cherry tomatoes.

And Just across the River on New Jersey’s Waterfront!

Blu on the Hudson offers not only house-made pastas but incredible views of the NYC skyline. Just a five-minute picturesque ferry ride from Manhattan, this Weehawken, NJ waterfront restaurant serves Modern American fare for both sides of the Hudson. Chef Juan Carlos “JC” Ortega keeps things traditional with classic pasta selections, including Spinach Radiatore with mushrooms and artichokes. But the standout remains the Lobster Fra Diavolo, a luxurious pasta that has been a mainstay on the menu for three years. Featuring tender pieces of lobster and fresh spaghetti, the dish is served with spicy tomato sauce that simmers for four hours and basil.

Photo Credit: AKSSS Studio (Spaghetti al Pomodoro from Salumeria Rosi)

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