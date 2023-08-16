Review: HALIFAX in Hoboken for The Best in Fine Dining

Hoboken is known for its great restaurant options and we think Halifax at the W Hotel is the best of the best.  This fine dining destination has it all from its chic, welcoming atmosphere to a wonderful beverage program, and of course, the delicious cuisine curated by their Executive Chef, Seadon Shouse.  Guests will like to know that it is the only restaurant in Hoboken that has a full sweeping view of Manhattan.

The dining room with its floor to ceiling windows is very accommodating with tables for an intimate meal or gathering a group.   The venue also has a beautiful bar and a spacious patio for going al fresco. You can be assured that the service is excellent.  We visited on a Monday evening for an early dinner before taking an evening stroll along the city’s scenic waterfront.

Review: HALIFAX in Hoboken for The Best in Fine Dining

Start your Halifax experience with one of the creative cocktail choices by Mixologist, Josias Diaz. The Halifax Summer Sangria is a refreshing drink that uses House Mix Infused Spirits, Orange and Pinot Noir.  Another go-to is the Cool Hemingway with Hardshore Gin, Lime, Cucumber and Absinthe.  There’s also a top-notch beverage menu of wine, beers and spirits.

Review: HALIFAX in Hoboken for The Best in Fine Dining

Halifax is well known for Northeastern farm and coastal cuisine with an emphasis on local and seasonal ingredients. Chef Shouse smokes meats and seafood in house, dry ages steaks, makes authentic vermouth and the sea salt from the waters of Montauk. The dinner menu has just the right amount of options to suit all tastes, styles and dietary preferences.  Offerings change with the seasons as Chef Shouse thoughtfully sources the ingredients that let the fresh taste of your food shine through. And get your camera ready.  You’ll want to have pictures of the artful presentation of your meal.

Review: HALIFAX in Hoboken for The Best in Fine Dining

Kick off your meal with the Cured Smoked Fish or Artisan Cheese plates.  They are ideal for the table as you begin a relaxing dinner experience.  The Raw Bar has exceptional choices and we highly recommend the one-of-a-kind dish, Sea Scallop Carpacchio.  The thinly sliced scallops are prepared with kohlrabi slaw, horseradish Remoulade, local cucumber, dill, oil, and lemon. Definitely plan to share the Salt Cod & Shrimp Fritters.  These delectable seafood delights are complemented by saffron aioli and an herb salad. And don’t miss a recent addition to the menu, the Baked NJ Clams.  This generous portion of local clams are prepared with house cured pancetta, bread crumbs, mushrooms and garlic scapes.

Starters include one of our favorites. The Heirloom Tomatoes are garden fresh served with creamy Burrata, pine basil pesto, arugula and balsamic.  Or choose from appetizers such as the Deviled Eggs, Clam Chowder, or Baby Romaine Caesar.

The dinner menu has entrees that guests return for again and again like The Smoked Amish Chicken is accompanied by local summer squash, corn, red peppers, and a a tasty mustard-dill veloute.  Pasta lovers rejoice.  Halifax’s handcrafted pastas are some of the best you’ll ever have. One of the newest additions is The Jonah Crab Bucatini that has a perfect combination of flavors with smoked paprika lemon pasta, house fermented miso butter, and soybeans, topped with crispy parsnips for a wonderful texture.  Other Main course options include Prime New York Strip, BBQ Grilled Swordfish, and Ricotta Gnocchi. 

Review: HALIFAX in Hoboken for The Best in Fine Dining

Dessert is a must.  Relax a little longer over coffee, tea, dessert wine, or a drink like their espresso cocktail, Frozen Mexi-Spresso. Scrumptious sweets to round out your dinner include Almond Blackberry Cheesecake, Banana Pudding, Ice Cream & Sorbets, and the Cinnamon Apple Fritters.    

We plan to return to Halifax soon to enjoy another meal such as their daily breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch.  Whether you’re in the area to meet up with friends or for business, Halifax is sure to please! 

There’s more good news for our readers. Chef Seadon has just written a new cookbook that has a fascinating memoir style.  Now you can enjoy some of his extraordinary dishes at home.  With recipes, full color photos and great information, this book is for everyone who enjoys great food. For more information, please visit https://www.halifaxhoboken.com/store/product/from-the-hill-by-the-sea/.

Halifax is located at W Hotel, 255 River Street, Hoboken, NJ  07030.  For hours, menus, and more information that includes private events and catering, please visit https://www.halifaxhoboken.com/ and call 201.253.2500.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Halifax



