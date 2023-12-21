Review: ELI'S TABLE on the Upper East Side-An Outstanding Dining Experience

No matter where you are in the city, plan to visit Eli’s Table, the seasonally driven restaurant and wine bar on the Upper East Side. Have the ideal meal with delectable menu items, an inviting, chic venue, and excellent service. It's so convenient to area shops and the Museum Mile. We visited for dinner on a Wednesday night and enjoyed every moment of our experience.

Eli’s Table was founded by Eli Zabar whose family has been in the grocery business for over 85 years. The restaurant is adjacent Eli’s Market, the 20,000 square foot marketplace on 3rd Avenue between 80th and 81st Street that is treasured by its customers for the very best provisions.

Eli’s Table’s Executive Chef, Moctezuma Garcia, known as Monti, has been with the Eli’s team for over twenty years. He sources the finest ingredients from Eli’s Market that includes fresh oysters from the fish department, house-aged rib eye from the butcher, produce from the company's rooftop garden, and bread from the on-premises bakery. Every element of the tempting menu highlights the connection between the restaurant and market.

We are very impressed with the wine program at Eli’s Table that ensures a perfect pairing with your food selections. It is led by wine director, Thibault Dubreuil, who has worked closely with Eli to curate a list of over 50,000 bottles. It is one of the largest Old World collections in New York City. There's also an exquisite cocktail menu and the restaurant has a welcoming bar.

As the dinner menu changes regularly to reflect the season, there are some favorite starters that delight guests such as oysters or the San Marco Prosciutto di Parma served with Grilled Bread. Kick off your meal with an appetizer of Zucchini Fritti. Thin, crisp, and lightly fried with a spritz of lemon, they are a pleasing table share.

We also highly suggest Eli’s Rooftop Greens as a starter. They are simply garnished with Banyuls Vinaigrette to let the flavor and texture of the delicate greens shine through. There’s always a delicious pasta entree on the menu with choices that include housemade Cavatelli or Tagliatelle.

The Sasso Farm Poussin main that is a must with tender chicken roasted to perfection served with vegetables such as Roasted Beets or Yukon Gold Potatoes and Baby Carrots. Complement every meal with sides that include Sauteed Baby Spinach, Creamy Polenta, or Roasted Cauliflower. You can be certain that all of your dishes will be beautifully presented and definitely Instagrammable.

Don't miss out on dessert. Their distinctive selections include a rich Chocolate Tart with Caramel and Sea Salt or the Sorbet Trio with delightful fruit flavors. For those that prefer, The Eli’s Table Cheese Course is a wonderful way to linger a little longer with your party to put a finishing touch on your dining experience.

Eli’s Table hosts private parties and look for their special events such as their Wine Dinners. It will only take one visit to make Eli’s Table one of your favorite dining destinations. It’s the ideal spot to enjoy this holiday season and in the New Year 2024!

Eli’s Table is located at 1413 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10028. The restaurant is open for dinner Monday through Saturday from 5:30pm - 9:30pm. For menus, hours of operation and more information, visit https://www.elizabar.com/Elis-Table.aspx or call (212) 717-9798 and follow on social media @eilistable_nyc.

Photo Credit: Eli’s Table