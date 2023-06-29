Review: Döner Haus-A Go-To Eatery in the East Village

Döner Haus in the East Village

By: Jun. 29, 2023

You can now enjoy authentic German-style Döner kebabs at Döner Haus in the heart of the East Village on 14th Street just a few blocks from Union Square.  The eatery is a small, walk-up storefront with a very efficient kitchen and top-notch service.  We stopped by on a Wednesday evening and ordered our food to take on a picnic at Stuyvesant Park that is just a block away on 2nd Avenue.  The bucolic city park in the downtown historic district has picnic tables and benches perfect for enjoying your food in the great outdoors. 

Döner Haus is the brainchild of Nikolaus von Solodkoff who was born in Germany and moved to New York City in 2010.  He dreamed of bringing the real German Döner to the United States and he has certainly succeeded. The German Döner originated in the 1950’s when Turkish immigrants in Germany created their own version of the kebab using German ingredients with Turkish seasonings and flatbread.  The result is a tasty hand-held sandwich.  Guests like that Döner Haus prepares delicious items served fresh in just minutes.

Döner Haus offers three menu items that include the Original  Döner, a Döner Box, and Haus Fries, all done just right!  Their Beef Döner is made with 100% choice top round that is cut into thin slices, marinated for 48 hours, and then stacked together.  There's also a Chicken Döner, made from tender leg meat marinated for 48 hours.  The eatery's vegan Döner  will soon be available.  All the gyro cones have no fillers of any kind such as wheat or soy. The Original Döner comes in a specially made crispy bread pocket with fresh red onions, red cabbage, lettuce, tomatoes, creamy white garlic sauce and a chunky roasted pepper sauce.  You can even customize your order with requests such as more garlic sauce, additional meat, or no tomatoes. Our readers will like to know that the Döner is 100% halal.

The menu also offers the Döner Box that includes a choice of shaved meat served over Haus Fries and salad. The light crispy Haus Fries are prepared with a signature German-Turkish seasoning bringing a zesty flavor to the must-have side dish.  Order a refreshing beverage and you have a meal that is ready to go. 

Döner Haus has already become a favorite of locals and those visiting the area. It is located at 240 East 14th Street, New York, NY 10003. It has hours that are convenient for lunch, dinner, or a late night meal with take-out and delivery Monday to Wednesday from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm; Thursday to Saturday from 11:00 am to 1:00 am; closed on Sunday. For more information, visit www.doner.haus and call 646.590.2564.  Follow them on Instagram @realdonerhaus. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Döner Haus



