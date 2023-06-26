Review: DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke-Wine and Dine in the Finest Style at the Jersey Shore

It’s beach season at the New Jersey Shore and there’s no better destination than DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke on Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright. The restaurant is located on the grounds of the Driftwood Cabana Club but it’s important for our readers to note that it is open to the public all year round with free valet parking and the dining room is totally accessible.

Fabulous food and drink, beautiful waterfront views, and fine service await you in the DRIFTHOUSE's bright, airy venue with its charming maritime décor. There’s also an expansive bar and lounge and an inviting outdoor patio. No matter where you are sitting, there are majestic scenic views. Bring the family for dinner after a day at the beach. There’s a nice kid’s menu available that is sure to delight the youngsters. DRIFTHOUSE will make your dinner dreams come true!

We visited early on a weekday evening for a superb meal from start to finish. The menu features cuisine by David Burke along with delectable selections curated by the restaurant’s Executive Chef, Toni Charmello. Choose from Appetizers, Raw Bar, Towers, the Market Blackboard with items from the land and sea, Whole Lobster, Entrees, Sides, and of course, Dessert.

Enjoy a great debut to your meal with a craft cocktail. Made with top spirits, you can select a refreshing drink perfectly suited to your taste. The Blood Orange Old Fashioned is a beautiful blend of Four Roses Bourbon, Blood Orange Liquor, and Orange Bitters. Driftin’ Away is a refreshing cocktail, perfect for the season with Hanson Cucumber Vodka, Hanson Habanero Vodka, Watermelon Puree and Fresh Lime. And when your dinner is served, pair it with a glass of wine from their global wine list.

For all those who have dined at David Burke’s restaurants, you’ll be pleased that his “Clothesline Bacon” is available at DRIFTHOUSE as a starter. Just snip off a piece of the crisp, thick, maple and black pepper glazed bacon and enjoy. And be sure to order the warm popovers with sweet butter. The Original Sea Bright Lobster Bisque is a must. The delicately seasoned, creamy soup has the fresh succulent meat of a whole lobster. The Eggplant and Zucchini Chips are a definite go-to for a table share. These thin, crispy chips are topped with Parmesan cheese, and served with spiced yogurt sauce and tomato jam for dipping.

The menu's Mediterranean and Italian inspired fare has main dishes that will please all tastes and styles with a focus on seafood. The Linguine in Clam Sauce has the choice of red or white sauce and the white selection is extraordinary. The al dente pasta is topped with a generous portion of whole baby clams in a light, savory, buttery broth. The delectable Crab Cake & Shrimp Scampi is a customer favorite for good reason with a Pretzel Encrusted Crab Cake and beautifully seasoned Shrimp Scampi served with Seasonal Vegetables. Other main dishes have guests coming back for more such as the Seared Scallop and Octopus and the Lobster, Shrimp, Calamari Fra Diavolo. Fresh tastes from the sea include Seared Halibut, Seared Snapper, Grilled Salmon, Pan Seared Cod, and Seared Grouper. Landlubbers can indulge menu items that include Salt Brick Chicken, 8-ounce Prime Filet, a 12-ounce Bone-in Pork Chop and more. DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke always has daily menu specials. It's good to know that Tuesday is Burger Night and Sunday is Lobster Night. The presentation of all the dishes is eye-catching so be sure to take a photos of your meal!

Save room for dessert. There are sharable sweets and other luscious selections that include a generous slice of tasty Key Lime Pie and a rich Chocolate Mousse Cake. Relax a little longer over cup of coffee, tea, or an aperitif.

Find out why DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke has been named “Best New Restaurant” by NJ Monthly and the Star Ledger. Wine and dine in chic, yet very welcoming New Jersey shore style. They offer the tempting tastes of summer all year round.

DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke is open Tuesday to Sunday for dinner service. The restaurant is located 1485 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ 07760. For menus, more information, and to make a reservation, visit https://drifthousedb.com/ or call 732.530.9760.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke

