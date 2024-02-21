Review: Cedars Steaks & Oysters at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut

If you’re craving American steakhouse eats served in a relaxed setting, Cedars Steaks & Oysters at Foxwoods Resort Casino is a great choice. Whether you’re taking a break in between gaming or grabbing a bite before a big show at the Premier Theater, this timeless hotspot won’t disappoint.

You’ll find the restaurant on the dining concourse of the Great Cedar Hotel, directly off the Great Cedar Casino Play Arena and Play Bar. With its glowing sign set against the large wood panel exterior, you can't miss it.

Inside, its dark woods and simple decor will greet you as you choose to hit up the bustling bar for a drink or head to the dining room (be sure to nab a reservation beforehand) for lunch or dinner. In the dining area, you'll have a choice of a 2-4 top table or a roomy booth depending on your party size.

The dinner menu is vast with all the classic dishes found in every solid steakhouse, starting with chilled seafood (Alaskan King crab legs, jumbo shrimp, and oysters) and then moving to the soups, salads, and appetizers. With so many options it can be hard to choose, but the P.E.I. steamed mussels are delicious in a garlic and white wine sauce and come with toasted bread perfect for dipping. While the mussels are on a smaller size, they are delicious and there are many in the bowl to enjoy.

As for entrees, you can’t go wrong with any of the meat on the menu, including the 14-ounce New York Sirloin that is tender and juicy and cooked right.

To pair with our steak, we went with the Brussels sprouts with bacon which were lightly roasted and had the right amount of salty goodness without being too much. We also had the lobster and butternut squash risotto with chunks of meaty lobster that had been poached in butter and served in a Pequot butternut squash puree, all sprinkled with fresh Parmesan Reggiano.

There are also plenty of other non-meat options if preferred, such as the 2-pound lobster or roast chicken.

The meals are large so it might be a quest to fit in any dessert but if you can, there are great options for every sweet tooth. One offering is the upgraded Snickers bar which is made with a chocolate sponge cake, caramel, and salted peanuts for an added crunch, and then topped with a vanilla whipped and ganache.

If you’re in the mood for a cocktail, there are fun takes on classic sips, such as the Coconut Margarita made with 1800 Coconut Tequila and coconut milk along with the Smokey Cherrywood Manhattan made with Woodford Reserve Bourbon & Rye, sweet vermouth, and cherry bitters. There are also wines served by the glass along with draft beers and bottles.

Cedars Steaks & Oysters is the perfect spot for any occasion whether you're visiting the casino for the night or just hungry for a substantial dinner. Either way, you won't walk away disappointed.

If you're coming for dinner and show, the closest parking is Grand Pequot Garage. However, if you plan to stay over, there are three separate hotels at Foxwoods Resort Casino. While you can stay at Cedars Hotel (where the restaurant is), we suggest the Grand Pequot Tower if you're here for a concert. It's close to the Premier Theater and has all the modern amenities you'd want -- 49” LCD flat-screen TV, high-speed Wi-Fi, and of course, the Mattress Concierge® Luxury Plush mattress -- along with views of the Connecticut forest in every room no matter which floor you're staying on. There's a reason the hotel has been Foxwoods Resort Casino's AAA Four Diamond Award winner for 14 years in a row.

Cedars Steaks & Oysters is located in the Great Cedar Hotel at Foxwoods Resort Casino, 350 Trolley Line Blvd, Mashantucket, CT, 06338. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://www.foxwoods.com/dining/signature/choose/cedars/ or call 860.312.4252.

(Photos courtesy of Carissa Chesanek)