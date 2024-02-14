Review: Boyz II Men Swoon The Audience at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Over the weekend, Boyz II Men took the stage at the Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut and captured the crowd with their romantic hits and more.

The iconic vocal group, originally from Philadelphia, features Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman who are best known for their smooth R&B ballads and cappella melodies. Throughout their career which spans over three decades, the group has sold more than 60 million albums and is currently on tour celebrating a 20th anniversary and a new album on the way.

Their performance at Foxwoods was captivating, as though no time has gone by since the 90s when they brought some of the best love songs around, including “Four Seasons of Loneliness” and “Water Runs Dry.”

That evening, the men donned all white and whether they performed sitting down or standing, the audience couldn’t help but sing along, belting out lyrics to “End of the Road” and “Open Arms” which made for an intimate vibe all around.

Ladies were later called toward the stage when Boyz II Men started singing their classic, “I’ll Make Love To You” while handing out red roses to many lucky audience members.

The group also mixed things up throughout the show by singing other songs not of their own, such as Sam Cooke’s “Change is Gonna Come” and Eric Clapton’s “You Look Wonderful Tonight,” while showing off some impressive guitar playing skills.

The entire evening was a fun sing-along that brought back all the nostalgic feels one could ask for, allowing the audience to walk away feeling uplifted and wanting to dust off their old CDs, or at least, bring back those old-school playlists.

