Review: Brunch at RED HORSE by David Burke Bernards Inn-The Sunday Meal Gem

Your weekend plans just got better! Red Horse by David Burke Bernards Inn, in the heart of downtown Bernardsville, New Jersey, serves the best brunch fare on Sundays from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and the location couldn’t be better. The restaurant is a short drive from area destinations to visit such as the Sieminski Theater, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Somerset Country Club, USGA Golf Museum, Jacobus Vanderveer House & Museum, and the Leonard J. Buck Garden. And the US Equestrian Team Olympic Training Center and Headquarters is located just a few miles away in Gladstone, just right for the restaurant’s Red Horse theme.

Bernards Inn, the lovely boutique hotel, has an impressive history dating back to 1907. Since celebrity chef, David Burke recently opened the acclaimed on-premises restaurant in the fall, it has gained in popularity throughout the region. The casually elegant venue offers plenty of inviting seating options, food and drink that will satisfy all your cravings, and gracious, attentive service. Get out your cameras to capture and share your meal experience.

rattlesnake rosie's maple bacon bourbon, house bloody mary mix, jumbo shrimp, shishito, candy bacon, rosemary, and tajin or the “Sex in the Stable” with ketel 1 citroen, St. Germain , and cranberry. We visited for an early 11:30 am brunch and sat at one of the high top tables in the charming bar and lounge area. The beautiful Mimosa station is a great way to start your meal. With a selection of house made nectars, sip a refreshing mix made with pear, peach, or orange and sparkling Cava. There’s also a nice variety of craft cocktails such as “The Jockey” with

Items For the Table include Chef Burke’s iconic Clothesline Bacon, thick cut with black pepper maple glaze, lemon and a pickle as a complement. Don’t miss the Cinnamon Rolls that are baked to perfection. Four of the flaky pastries are served with cinnamon-maple butter in a bright red tin.

There’s a range of Appetizers to suit every taste and style including for those who want to eat light. Choose from an array of starters such as Yogurt, Berries and Granola, Little Gem Caesar, Naked Oysters, Lobster Dumplings, Avocado and Pastrami Salmon Toast, and more.

You’ll be tempted by the variety of Mains that are ideal for every brunch fan. If you’re in the mood for egg dishes, like we were, The Wild Mushroom and Cheese Frittata is the best you’ll ever have. Light and fluffy it is made with Two Rivers wild mushrooms, cheddar, spinach, and roasted tomatoes, served with brioche toast. The Shrimp and Chorizo Scramble “Rancheros Style” is a delectable combination of eggs, avocado, sour cream, pepper jack cheese, tomato jam, and scallions served with a generous portion of crispy tortilla chips. Perfectly seasoned, this Scramble has just the right spicy kick. If your in the mood for something sweet, guests love the “Mornin’ Captain” French Toast. The captain crunch stuffed brioche French toast is cornflake crusted served with red berry maple syrup, whipped cream, mint and fresh berries. Other go-to entrees include Bison Short Rib Hash, Eggplant Parmesan, Pan Seared Salmon, and Lobster Chopped BLT Salad.

If you still have a little extra room and want a bit of sweet to top off your brunch, order a slice of Pie of the Week, the Classic Crème Brulee, and other scrumptious treats. Sip your coffee or tea, relax, and enjoy the charming atmosphere.



We are excited to let our readers know about The Bernie “After Dark”, the vibrant and spacious venue located just downstairs from Red Horse by David Burke Bernards Inn. the Bernie offers craft drinks, small plates, and a variety of weekly entertainment options that include DJ Sets, Country Line Dancing, and more. It’s the place to be for a night out with friends or the place to meet new people. The Bernie has already become a new hotspot in the Bernardsville area. Check out their website at

After just one trip to Red Horse by David Burke Bernards Inn you’ll vow to return again and again. The restaurant is located at 27 Minebrook Road, Bernardsville, NJ 07924 with on-site parking. If you’re not driving, it is just across the street from the Bernardsville Train Station for an easy commute. Visit https://redhorsebydb.com/restaurant-bernards/home/ and call 908.766.0002. Follow the restaurant on social media @redhorsebydb_bernards and follow Chef Burke @chefdavidburke.

Photo Credit: David Burke Hospitality Management