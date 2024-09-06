Review: 1604 Broadway-New and Noteworthy in the Heart of the Theatre District

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



1604 Broadway is the fabulous place you’ve been looking for. Centrally located in Times Square between 48th and 49th Streets, the four-level venue offers something for every guest. It includes an all day cafe, restaurant and club, and a pizza place. This exciting collaboration is made possible by nightlife and Latin Music professionals, Paul Brown and Pedro Zamora and has been spearheaded by the seasoned hospitality experts, Josiah Salerno and Joe Barbour. Whether you’re on your way to the show, or just enjoying the neighborhood, 1604 Broadway is a top destination for all.

We stopped by on a Thursday evening for an early dinner at 1604’s all-day restaurant, Palma Verde on the fourth floor. This spacious, stylish eatery’s dining room, bar and lounge is a beautiful retreat from the hustle and bustle of Broadway. Guests like that the Happy Hour menu that is served every day from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm with food and drink specials that are guaranteed to please.

Start your Palma Verde experience with one of their amazing craft cocktails that includes Paradise Lost made with Grey Goose Watermelon Basil, lime juice, St. Germain, Luxardo Maraschino, and old fashioned bitters. You will also relish their signature drink, La Palma Verde with Espolon Reposado, St. Germain, Almond Orgeot, cucumber, and lemon juice. Be sure to check out the Margarita menu that has a varied and tempting selection. Of course, wine, beer and spirits are on their well-curated beverage menu.

The food selection at Palma Verde are absolutely delectable. Chef Darryl Harmon and Chef Ricardo Cardona who have over twenty years of experience in the culinary arts expertly create the menu. We are impressed by the array of dishes that are available to please all tastes and styles and we are delighted to learn that the restaurant also serves an all-day breakfast as well as lunch.

Dinner can begin with delightful salads like the Lil’ Gem Caesar Salad or the Burrata Caprese Salad. There are great Shareables for the table that include a customer favorite, the Warm Blue Crab Dip accompanied with crispy blue corn tortillas and chervil. The Lobster Mac’ Croquetas shouldn’t be missed filled with succulent lobster meat served with Remoulade, citrus dust, and micro dill. The Cheesesteak Empanadas are one of a kind with fondue cheese, root beer caramelized onion, sweet pepper and salsa rosada.

Main dishes include fresh seafood such as the Squid Ink Shrimp Scampi or the Pan Seared Arctic Char. And you don’t have to wait until November anymore for your favorite meal. Order the Thanksgiving Everyday. It’s a classic meal that is done to perfection with rotisserie turkey breast, roasted garlic potato puree, homestyle dressing, orange cranberry relish, and poulet gravy. The Marinated Skirt Steak Frites is a go-to on the dinner menu. This savory tender beef dish is served with crispy hand-cut fries, petite watercress salad and complemented with chimichurri. You may want to also order some Add-Ons for your table such as Lemon Charred Broccolini or Street Corn Esquites.

Don’t miss dessert. The Peanut Butter Tres Leches Cake is a Palma Verde specialty. Rich and scrumptious, the cake is the sweet finish to a wonderful meal.

Our readers will want to know about Palma Verde’s Pre-Theatre Pre Fixe menu for $55. It includes a starter with a choice of Smoked Tomato Soup or the Palma Verde Salad. For a main course select from Grilled Branzino, Marinated Skirt Steak Frites, Thanksgiving Everyday or the Wagyu Beef Meatloaf. For dessert, you will be treated to a bag of cookies to-go, perfect for intermission.

1604 Broadway is a new and very notable addition to Midtown Manhattan. The food, drink, and ambiance all have a special Latin flair that makes it a standout. With Broadway Pizza & Bites, Circo Restaurant & Nightclub, and Palma Verde, 1604 Broadway stands poised to best define New York City’s culinary and nightlife scene. We know you will want to visit again and again!

1604 Broadway is located at 1604 Broadway between 48th and 49th Streets. For more information and hours of operation, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Arelis Solares

