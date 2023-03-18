ROYAL WINE CORP. Offers 15 Top Wines to Celebrate Passover

Editor's Note: Royal Wine Corp. has 15 wine selections for the 8 days of Passover. There are wine suggestions for vegetarians, vegans and for traditional Seders. Here's also the details for the real reason you drink four cups of wine.

Every spring, Jews around the world celebrate Passover. The highlight of the holiday is the Seder-a festive meal when the story of the Jewish exodus from Egypt is recalled and celebrated across the generations. Wine, considered the drink of royalty, plays a central role in the Seder ritual, as we are commanded to drink four cups throughout the evening. This year Passover is celebrated April 5- 13, 2023.

Whether you are having traditional Seder fare, or vegan and vegetarian options, here are the top 15 wines for Passover as recommended by Gabriel Geller, Director of Public Relations and wine expert, Royal Wine Corp, the largest producer, importer and exporter of kosher wines. ("V" denotes pairs well with Vegan/Vegetarian.)

Passover Wines

-Or Haganuz elima no sulfites - $39.99 - V - Full-flavored Bordeaux style blend from estate grown grapes in the Galilee, no added sulfites.

-Baron Herzog Old Vines Zinfandel - $12.99 - Great value, rich Zinfandel from Lodi-grown old vines, notes of strawberry jam, bramble and hints of black pepper.

-Herzog Special Reserve Lake County Cabernet Sauvignon - $39.99 - Full-bodied, black fruit-laden, complex Cabernet from estate-grown grapes in the volcanic soil of Lake County.

-Herzog Lineage Malbec - $19.99 - Velvety, fruit-forward Malbec from Paso Robles grapes, superbly balanced and eminently drinkable. Amazing value.

Elvi Sangria Red and White - $9.99 - V - Newly KfP, these delightful, extremely well-made sangria are a must to make any meal a festive occasion.

Barkan Platinum Cabernet Sauvignon - $29.99 - V - A truly premium Cabernet Sauvignon at an affordable price point. Crafted by a Master of Wine, this wine is layered and complex.

-Carmel Private Collection Cabernet Sauvignon - $14.99 - V - Israel's most popular line of value wines. Great QPR (Quality-Price-Ratio) Cabernet Sauvignon, rich yet food friendly.

-Jezreel Icon - $89.99 - V - Jezreel's flagship wine, a big-bold blend of Carignan, Syrah and Argaman, an explosion of flavors.

-1848 Seventh Generation Argaman - $39.99 - Argaman is a grape variety unique to Israel where it was created decades ago from crossing Carignan and Souzao. Generous and plentiful, a must-wine to discover and rediscover.

-Carmel Buzz Fruit-Flavored Moscato wines - $10.99 - V Fun and refreshing fruit-flavored Moscato, perfect for parties and family meals.

-Darom by Yatir Red, White, and Rosé - V - $29.99 - wines from the unique terroir of southern Israel, in between the rocky, temperate Judean Hills, and the dry and hot Negev desert.

-Edmond de Rothschild Rimapere Sauvignon Blanc - V - $24.99 - Showcasing the Rothschild family's signature quality, this is an incredible Sauvignon Blanc featuring the best of the celebrated Marlborough region.

-ESSA Emunah - $45 - A Bordeaux style blend from South Africa made by Boston-raised, California-trained winemaker Joshua Rynderman, this wine shows the rich, ripe fruit of the new world with the earthy nuances of the old world that inspired its creator.

-Barons de Rothschild Haut-Médoc - $34.99 - A classic blend of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, this wine was the first high quality dry kosher Bordeaux when first released in 1986. More than remaining consistent, its quality never stopped improving.

-Tabor Limited Edition - $59.99 - From a highly-praised vineyard in the upper Galilee, this stellar, Cabernet Sauvignon graces the wine lists of some of the country's best restaurants. Full-bodied and concentrated, it shows notes of blackberries, black currants and cedar with hints of vanilla.

-Psagot Sinai White - V - $24.99 - A refreshing, aromatic, elegant and fruity blend, bursting with aromas and flavors of melon and pear.

-Shiloh Secret Reserve Petit Verdot - $49.99 - Often blended in Left Bank Bordeaux wines to add structure and complexity, Petit Verdot shines in the Judean Hills as a standalone varietal, the essence of which was captured by Shiloh's winemaker Amichai Lurie.

"Consumers looking for wines from renowned regions throughout the world can satisfy their thirst with more options than ever before. It seems the problem is not the availability of great wine but the overwhelming number of great wines to choose from. Royal Wine offers a delicious selection of kosher for Passover wines from around the world," adds Geller. "Some of the top producers are creating award-winning varietals at every price point, and with Passover just around the corner, we want to take the guesswork out of buying wine."

Why Four Cups of Wine

One of the rituals served at Passover is the custom of drinking four cups of wine. The four cups of wine are consumed in a specific order as the story of Exodus is told. Served to the adults throughout the dinner, these four wines represent points from the exodus story. While there are several explanations for the significance of the number four, the connection to "freedom from exile" is often referenced. For observant Jews, the wine served should be kosher. Although a kosher wine uses the same grapes as other wines, the wine making is handled by "sabbath-observant Jews".

