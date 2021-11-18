ROBLE FINO Tequilas and a Special Cocktail Recipe

The Roble Fino tequila line is the ideal accompaniment for those looking to host a luxurious get-together this holiday season. Launched in 2020, Roble Fino is a beautiful marriage between Partida's award-winning tequila and Edrington's best in cask management. The luxury sipping tequilas include a Reposado, Añejo and Reposado Cristalino.

Roble Fino Reposado (SRP: $99.99; purchase here)The Roble Fino Reposado begins with Partida's acclaimed Reposado, aged for a minimum of 6 months in ex-bourbon barrels before aging an additional 2 months in ex-single malt, sherry seasoned casks from Edrington. The final product is a full-bodied, flavorful spirit with a rich amber color and notes of cooked agave, vanilla, maple syrup, anise quince and dried fruits. Bottled at 43% ABV, this Reposado boasts an exciting and stimulating flavor profile.

Roble Fino Reposado Cristalino (SRP: $114.95; purchase here) Partida's Roble Fino Reposado Cristalino is hailed as the first ever Reposado Cristalino to be finished in ex-single malt, sherry seasoned casks. Following its double-aging in ex-bourbon and ex-single malt, sherry seasoned casks, the Reposado Cristalino is naturally filtered to remove all color while retaining its defined body and complex flavors achieved through its extensive double-maturation process. With notes of dried fruits, cooked agave and toasted oak, vanilla and almonds, this 40% ABV tequila's flavors explode upon the first sip.

Roble Fino Añejo (SRP: $124.99; purchase here) Aged for an extensive 18-months in ex-bourbon barrels, the Roble Fino Añejo features a vibrant gold color with a reddish shimmer. This complex and robust tequila continues its finishing for an additional five months in ex-single malt, sherry seasoned casks. The lengthy aging process emphasizes its expansive complexity and depth of flavor with sweet notes of dried fruits, toasted oak, chocolate and cooked agave. Bottled at 45% ABV.

Elegante (SRP: $374.99; purchase here) True to its name, Tequila Partida's Elegante is the pinnacle of opulence. Aged for a minimum of 40 months in specially selected ex-bourbon casks, this luxury tequila boasts complex deep aromas of toasted oak, dark chocolate, coffee, and ripe banana. With every sip, new flavors emerge including vanilla, bourbon, maple, black pepper, and citrus flowers. Distilled from 100% Blue Weber Agave aged at least 8 years from the heart of the Tequila Valley, the Elegante is all- natural with no added flavors or colors.

You'll like this easy, festive recipe that is be made with Partida's Roble Fino Reposado Cristalino.

Partida Roble Fino Reposado Sour

Ingredients:

-2 oz. Partida Reposado

-1/2 oz. Fresh squeezed lemon juice

-1/2 oz. Fresh squeezed lime juice

-1/2 oz. Agave Nectar or Simple Syrup

Method: Shake all the ingredients with ice. Pour into a rocks glass with fresh cubes of ice. Garnish with a lemon or lime wheel.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Roble Fino