RENAULT WINERY Owners Purchase 200-Acre Jersey Shore Golf Resort in Ocean County

Accountable Equity recently announced that it has acquired the Sea Oaks Golf Resort in Ocean County, New Jersey. In a transaction valued at more than $6.5 million, the opportunity will supercharge the 'drive to' resort Mid-Atlantic market, offering a greater variety of award-winning destinations and guest experiences for golf lovers, locals and visitors.

As part of the deal, Accountable Equity, owners and operators of the hugely successful Renault Winery Resort and Vineyard National Golf Course in Egg Harbor, has also hinted at plans for the new acquisition.

Opening as LBI National Golf & Resort in June 2022 in time for summer season as a public course, future plans for a hotel, restaurants plus wedding and event venues will be announced soon. The reopening of the golf course will bring back between 25-50 jobs to Ocean County, and has the potential to create an additional 175 positions in the county by next year.

"We're excited at the prospect of Sea Oaks Golf Resort becoming part of the VIVÂMEE Signature Collection," said Josh McCallen, Accountable Equity Founder and CEO. "We believe our blend of hospitality culture and development expertise puts us in a unique position to provide tremendous long-term dividends for Sea Oaks in the years to come as we grow."

The property consists of an Inn with 31 rooms and suites, 35,000 sq ft country club, banquet space, two restaurants, three bars, outdoor dining space, plus an 18 hole championship golf course and driving range with skyline night-time views of Atlantic City.

Barbara Balongue of Balongue Design Inc has been commissioned to lead a $4.5M resort renovation, beginning immediately, including upgrades to guest rooms, entertainment spaces, bars and restaurants.

As a VIVÂMEE Signature Collection resort, LBI National Golf & Resort revival vision will focus on the prestigious 194-acre golf course, bespoke weddings and unique events.

Golfers looking to hit the links will also benefit from investment in property, and return of the expert practice facility, driving range, practice bunker and putting green.

LBI National is located one-hour from Philadelphia, 30 minutes from Atlantic City and is less than 20-minutes from Long Beach Island, ideal as a drive to or city escape vacation.

"Today's guest yearns for exceptional destinations and authentic hospitality. It's more than just operating hotels. It's an intimately human service cherishing the souls of guests, and the team we trust to serve them, all of which are key to achieving our goals," added McCallen.

Accountable Equity, owners of Renault Winery Resort, in Egg Harbour City, NJ, and Kent Island Resort, Stevensville, MD, have seen record year-on-year growth in the last year. As a leading private resort development company with 200-plus employees, Accountable Equity has led two multi-million-dollar investment programs in two VIVÂMEE Signature Collection resorts; continuing to transform them and is delivering new levels of exciting experience-focussed resorts.



For more information about LBI National Golf and Resort, visit www.lbinational.com and follow @lbinational on social media.

For more about Accountable Equity's other properties, visit:

Renault Winery Resort and Vineyard National Golf Course

Kent Island Resort

ABOUT ACCOUNTABLE EQUITY

ACCOUNTABLE EQUITY is an integrated development, management, and private equity company. Our mission is to offer accredited investors access to some of the most compelling private offerings available today. Our goal is to be accountable with the equity entrusted to our care by our investor partners. We are committed to offering our investor partners a level of management and development expertise which is typically only available for the largest family offices and institutional investors. Today, the accredited investor is looking to participate in alternative investments which extend beyond publicly traded equities. For more information regarding Accountable Equity, its products, and services, visit

ABOUT RENAULT WINERY RESORT

Renault Winery Resort is the second oldest winery in America, where legendary hospitality and centuries old winemaking traditions blend. Founded in 1864, Renault is a VIVÂMEE Signature Collection Resort, proudly welcoming guests from around the world, providing intimate authentic hospitality that revives the soul. Home to artisanal cuisine, unique events, festivals, and world-class Vineyard National golf course, Renault welcomes more than 250,000 guests and visitors a year. European elegance and endless adventures await you at

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Renault Winery Resort