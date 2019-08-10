RECIPE TIME: KIWI IMPORTER Presents Jenny's Kitchen Tamarind Chutney and Tamarind Coconut Fish Florentine

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Editor's Note: "Recipe Time" is our feature that highlights chef's specialties, top products, and easy-to-prepare recipes for all occasions. Stay tuned to Broadayworld.com and enjoy your cooking adventures.

The Kiwi Importer is your home for "natural goodness." Founder, Sarah Ayala is a native of New Zealand previously worked in the fruit and vegetable industry, exporting fresh produce from New Zealand and Australia to some of the world's largest supermarkets.

When her husband's job relocated to the U.S., she found herself living in a new country, missing both her home and her job. After earning her PhD in collaborative agribusiness chains at The University of Tasmania, she founded Kiwi Importer as a means of both staying connected to her homeland and introducing pure and natural products to Americans.

Since being founding in 2014, The Kiwi Importer has grown by leaps and bounds. They offer 12 product categories from 22 partners. Yet, no product launch has been as exciting as Jenny's Kitchen Tamarind Chutney, which was created on Waiheke Island, New Zealand by retiree Jenny Stewart who later became the oldest recipient of New Zealand's coveted Cuisine Artisan Producer award at age 80. Partnering with Jenny's Kitchen to bring Tamarind Chutney to the U.S. was a notable coup for Kiwi Importer.

"People who love chutney will track down Jenny's Kitchen Tamarind Chutney from all ends of the earth. No exaggeration. Ask any foodie. It was a big deal to partner with them and it's an even bigger deal to be the sole distributor of the product here in the U.S.," said Ayala.

Our readers will like to know that Jenny's Kitchen Tamarind Chutney comes in mild, medium and hot and is vegetarian, vegan-friendly, and gluten-free. It's free from any artificial color or flavor, preservatives or stabilizers.

Check out this easy to prepare, delicious seafood recipe using Jenny's Kitchen Tamarind Chutney

Tamarind Coconut Fish Florentine

Ingredients:

-1 cup rice

-1/2 packet baby spinach leaves

-2 white fish fillet (e.g. halibut)

-13.5 fluid ounces/400ml can coconut (cream or milk)

3 tsp. Jenny's Kitchen Tamarind Chutney

-1 tbsp. fish sauce

-salt & pepper

Method:

-Cook and drain the rice

-Place the spinach in a strainer, blanch with boiling water and drain well

-Place the rice in a greased baking dish (1.5 inches thick)

-Lay the well-drained spinach over rice

-Lay the fish fillets over the spinach

-Mix the chutney, coconut cream and fish sauce together

-Pour the coconut mix over the fish and season with salt and pepper

-Bake at 430 degrees for 15-20 minutes until fish is thoroughly cooked

Enjoy!

For more information on Kiwi Importer and to purchase products, please visit: https://www.kiwiimporter.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kiwi Importer





Related Articles