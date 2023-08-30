READY TO DRINK Cocktails for Labor Day Sips

Aug. 30, 2023

As we near the holiday weekend, you may be looking for sips to refresh and relax while having a drink that will please individual tastes.  Check out these five RTD selections.  They are welcome additions to any picnic, pool party, or beach gathering.

Fishers Beach Variety 8-Pack  ($27.99 per 8-pack) - Fishers is America’s craft lemonade canned cocktail, having been founded in 2014 by Bronya Shillo, making it one of the first entrants in the now booming canned cocktail category. The ultimate summertime essential, the new Fishers Island Lemonade Beach Pack includes four cans of Fishers Original, two cans of Fishers Blueberry Wave and two cans of Fishers Nude Peach.

Sonoma-Cutrer Simply Cutrer Chardonnay ($20.00/4 pack, 13.9% ABV) - Sonoma-Cutrer has been crafting wines since 1981 in the esteemed Russian River Valley growing region of Sonoma County, California. Today, their female-led winemaking team produces sustainable certified wines. Simply Cutrer is the brand’s first canned wine. A classically elegant chardonnay, Simply Cutrer’s canned design makes it easy to enjoy the brand’s classic wine style anytime, anywhere. Simply Cutrer features notes of citrus flavors like peach, nectarine and juicy melon. The Chardonnay fruit for this release was all sourced from well-known regions of California, which allowed the winemakers to select grapes that hold true to the brand’s fruit-forward style.

Dulce Vita Tetra - Dulce Vida Tequila's line of ready-to-drink cocktails are a premium, portable, cocktail experience in sustainable Tetra Pak® cartons. Available in Margarita, Watermelon Margarita and Paloma, each Dulce Vida cocktail is crafted using real fruit juice, all natural ingredients and Dulce Vida Blanco Tequila as a base.

De Soi Très Rosé - Founders, Katy Perry and award-winning Master Distiller, Morgan McLachlan, sought out to create a lighter alternative to the more traditionally bitter apéritif. Trés Rosé is a bold and balanced, rosé-inspired, ready-to-drink canned apéritif, that evokes the ritual of sparkling brut rosé while offering notes of bright red fruits and subtle florals. Featuring a blend of adaptogens including lion's mane combined with soothing saffron and relaxing botanicals like rooibos, this refreshing new drink imparts balanced flavors and feelings.

Novo Fogo Brazilian Organic Cocktails ($3.75/can or $14.99/4-pack)Inspired by the Brazilian rainforest, SOFI TUKKER's music and the joy of color, Novo Fogo Brazilian Organic Cocktails feature new recipes that are full-flavored and not too sweet, each at 9% ABV. The aluminum cans have grown to 12 oz in volume, with 1.8 proper cocktail servings per can. Although they are new in every way, these updated cocktails continue to combine freshness, deliciousness and shelf stability by virtue of their organic-certified ingredients that harmonize as balanced, carbonated drinks. Drink ‘em how you like ‘em, as long as they’re cold: straight from the chilled can, over ice in a glass and with or without an extra squeeze of lime.

Photo Credit: Marina Kennedy



