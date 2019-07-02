RAISE A GLASS with these Summer Sips

4th of July, pool parties, barbecues, casual get-togethers, and beach excursions all are times to enjoy a glass (or two) of wine with family and friends. It's nice to know that there are plenty of selections at moderate prices that are very pleasing. Check out some of our choices and say cheers to good times and the joys of summer!

Castello del Poggio Sweet Rose - Seductive and crisp with cheerful violet hues and fruity notes of cantaloupe, white peach, and pomegranate. Fresh and smooth, pair it with a fresh pasta salad, savory rice, delicious fish, and a carefree disposition. The low ABV ensures you can sip from sunrise to sunset with ease. SRP $12.99, Visit: https://www.zoninusa.com/wine/sweet-rose/.



Rocca di Montemassi 2016 Calasole Vermentino - The name Calasole means "sundown" or "sunset". It is also the name of a mild breeze that sweeps through the Tuscan Maremma hills in the late afternoon, so what better wine to cool off with at the beach. Elegantly balanced with notes of citrus, green melon, fashionable minerals, and delicate white flowers, the palate reveals a silky texture, with mouthwatering green apple, citrus and stone minerals that lead to a long and refreshing finish. SRP $14.99: Visit: https://www.zoninusa.com/wine/calasole/.

Cupcake Wines - Cupcake Wines in cans are portable, easy-to-chill, and unbreakable making them your new favorite accessory perfect for outdoor sipping. One can holds half a bottle of wine and is twice as easy to carry wherever your summer plans take you. They are currently available in two of Cupcake Wines favorites, Sauvignon Blanc or Rose. SRP $5.99 Visit: https://www.cupcakevineyards.com/.

AOC Cotes du Rhone Villages Louis Bernard, 2016 - Comprised of 70% Grenache and 30% Syrah, this red wine has plenty of character with expressive flavors of ripe red fruits. Serve it at your next barbecue. It goes great with grilled red meats. SRP $12.99 Visit: http://www.louis-bernard.com/en/our-wines/our-classics-wines/cotes-du-rhone-villages.

Galil Sauvignon Blanc 2018 - This dry white wine is produced in the higher elevations of Upper Galilee in Israel. It is a classic, crisp wine with a refreshing character. Served slightly chilled, it pairs well with charcuterie, a garden salad tossed with a mild vinaigrette, and light pasta dishes. SRP $13.99 Visit: http://www.galilmountain.co.il/en/wines/a/item/?ItemID=24.

ZONIN Prosecco Cuvee 1821 - Made from 100% Glera grapes, this light, elegant Prosecco has pale amber hues that look lovely in glass as its bubbles rise. Slightly chilled, it has delightful notes of fruit. It is perfect for brunching or toasting warm, bright summer evenings. You'll like that it is conveniently bottled in different sizes. SRP $14.99 Visit: https://www.zoninusa.com/.

Chateau Roubine La Rose 2018 - This delicate wine is beautifully bottled, perfect for gifting. Reflected in the light, it has a beautiful salmon color. It is comprised of 50% Grenache, 40% Cinsault and 10% Syrah. It is ideal for summer sipping or for serving with a crudité, fresh fruit salad, or light seafood dishes. SRP $23.99 Visit: https://www.vignoblesderoubine.com/fr/la-vie-en-rose-ar10.php or visit http://www.quintessentialwines.com/Chateau-Roubine-La-Rose/

Photo by Claude Hugenot for FreeImages.com





