QUERCIABELLA for Vegan Wine to Pair with Plant Based Foods

As many of our readers eat plant-based meals, you may like to know that not all wines are vegan. Tuscan estate Querciabella sets itself apart from its peers by using absolutely no animal products in its vineyards or the cellar. Even the glue on the label is vegan.

Querciabella is a leading winery in the sustainability and vegan movement, using green manure and cover crops in their vineyards, as well as encouraging the growth of a natural ecosystem. As a certified organic and vegan winery, they strive to minimize all of the negative effects of agriculture and take a completely holistic approach.

You can feel good about the wine you're drinking and pair your favorite vegan dishes with a truly vegan wine from Querciabella. Get to know about one of their white wines that pairs beautifully with plant-based meals. The Mongrana Bianco 2022 (SRP $16) - This is a fresh and fruity white wine made from a blend of 90% Vermentino and 10% Viognier. On the palate, Morgana Bianco brings a taste of tangy ripe fruits & aromatic herbs coupled with a sea breeze freshness. On the nose, it opens with notes of citrus and tangy fruit with a springtime hint of honeysuckle and jasmine.

Mongrana Bianco 2022 is the perfect sustainable wine to enjoy with your favorite vegan dishes. Here are some great suggestions!

-A fresh spring salad! Salads don't have to be boring, pull together your favorite vegetables or fruits to bring out the fruity and fresh notes of the wine. Make a tangy and herb-filled dressing to compliment the slight hint of spice and herbs in the finish.

-If you want to add carbs, a light and refreshing quinoa pasta salad is sure to please the palate. Add some chickpeas, a light lemon-based dressing, and your favorite vegetables! The citrus notes in Mongrana Bianco will be brought to life by a simple lemon dressing, and the chickpeas and quinoa will balance the citrusy and lush finish with refreshing saline qualities.

-For dessert, try a vegan apricot tart! The notes of tangy summer fruits will pair perfectly with apricot and the creamy texture will be sure to blend well with Mongrana Bianco's finish.

For more information on the wines from the Querciabella estate, please visit HERE.

.Photo Credit: Courtesy of Querciabella