Plan Your MIAMI Getaway

Day dreaming of a warm weather vacation? You're not alone. With the winter weather and Valentine's Day fast approaching, you can plan a relaxing getaway to Miami, often dubbed the "Magic City." Have some much needed beach time, lounge poolside, dance the night away, and indulge in top food and drink. We have a list of go-to destinations that will make your visit memorable.

Hotel Greystone, where intimate spaces, innovative cuisine, and an adults-only, hyperlocal ethos create the perfect conditions for people, art, music, and fine dining to transcend the predictable, and manifest the uncommon. Have an uninterrupted Valentine's Evening where we uphold sophistication at our 21+ location. Book one of our suites for an intimate addition to your staycation with a private outdoor jacuzzi in-room that will take your night to the next level. Sérêvène, the property's signature restaurant, led by Award-winning Executive Chef Pawan Pinisetti. Sérêvène presents a menu that marries Japanese ingredients and French techniques. Pinisetti's dishes are experiential and the location's concept celebrates fresh, locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. Adjacent to Sérêvène, The Greystone Bar, pairs creative and classic cocktails in crystal cut glassware with candlelight and warm piano tones or later in the evening, DJ's spinning lounge beats. Visit: https://www.greystonehotel.com/

Located on Belle Isle, steps away from the action of South Beach, The Standard Spa, Miami Beach is its own private paradise set amidst peaceful tropical gardens and the Biscayne Bay. The breezy, soothing guest rooms feature private terraces, many with outdoor soaking tubs. Spa services meld the traditional with the holistic with a variety of treatments from facials and massages to astrology and health coaching. The Gardens offer a place to lounge in the swings or by the fire pit. The main pool is the center of our outdoor hydrotherapy playground also featuring an arctic plunge pool and waterfall hot tub. The Lido Bayside Grill offers a perfect warm-weather, sun-kissed global-inspired menu with incredible views. The property also features new cocktail lounge, Monterrey Bar, helmed by Executive Chef Andrew Gilbert and designed by Shawn Hausman, the bar provides an intimate place to gather celebrating twists on classic cocktails and bites. Visit: https://www.standardhotels.com/miami/properties/miami-beach

With luxury hotel accommodations and an oceanfront setting, The Miami Beach EDITION is an ideal escape. With private beach access, two ocean-facing pools, a wellness spa with a gym, a nightclub, a bowling alley, an ice-skating rink, and two restaurants developed by Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten The Miami Beach EDITION has something for everyone. Decorated in sophisticated style, every hotel room features large windows and views of the city, pool or ocean. Unwind from the Miami Beach scene in your pet-friendly room that showcases plush bedding, a marble bathroom, a desk, and free Wi-Fi. Revel in the living and dining areas of our oceanfront suites, ideal for entertaining family and friends. Luxury bungalows promote a sense of privacy and well-being with their plunge pools and serene terraces. Visit: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/miaeb-the-miami-beach-edition/

Mondrian South Beach, the waterfront oasis on Miami Beach's Biscayne Bay, just underwent a $20 multi-million dollar property-wide transformation. Located on West Avenue with direct marina access, the property offers 220-rooms and its new restaurant Baia Beach Club. Embodying a Mediterranean coastal flair, Baia Beach Club is an open-air living room space that is as chic as it is casual, where members can drift through the relaxed design mixed with accents of raw organic timber, billowing airy shades, handmade macramé fixtures, Belgian linens, and exquisitely curated bespoke furnishings. The Beach Club will be a hub of activity for members and hotel guests, featuring a new dining concept with multiple areas for dining and entertainment throughout, bayside cabanas and pavilions, boat dockage, access to a full-service wellness facility, state of the art fitness center, curated programming, exclusive member-only events and more. Visit: https://www.sbe.com/hotels/mondrian/south-beach

Inspired by its rich history and iconic building, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach is the epitome of Miami glamour, welcoming travelers to one of the country's most alluring cities. The luxury hotel experience includes a classic cocktail lounge, Lapidus Bar, that celebrates the intriguing stories of the city's past, an elevated pool overlooking the Atlantic, and a full-service spa that serves as a retreat for rejuvenation amid the excitement of Miami. Additionally, guests and visitors can enjoy delicious and inventive Latin-inspired cuisine at the hotel's onsite restaurant Fuego y Mar. With a palette of ocean blue, warm gold and rich coffee, hotel rooms and suites at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach draw inspiration from Miami Beach. Enjoy spacious layouts, luxe bathrooms with standalone tubs and city and ocean views, while the Club Level offers lounge access and exclusive services. Visit: https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/miami/south-beach

Set along the Atlantic Ocean, The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour provides privacy and pampering in equal measure. The coastal sanctuary features renovated resort accommodations, multi-room suites set on exclusive floors, and a semi-private beach on the warm Atlantic waters. The ocean takes center stage in rooms and suites at this Miami hotel. Floor-to-ceiling windows, terraces and standalone tubs overlook the water, and décor reflects its tranquility with natural tones and textures. Suites are available with up to two bedrooms and include living rooms and kitchens. The ocean takes center stage in rooms and suites at this Miami hotel. Floor-to-ceiling windows, terraces and standalone tubs overlook the water, and décor reflects its tranquility with natural tones and textures. Suites are available with up to two bedrooms and include living rooms and kitchens. Visit: https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/miami/bal-harbour

