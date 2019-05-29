Photo Coverage: WINES OF ISRAEL â€“ Look East to Where the Mediterranean Begins

Internationally recognized and award-winning wines define Wines of Israel. It's time to discover the dynamic, diverse, and quality driven selections.

We recently attended the Wines of Israel launch event luncheon by the Israel Export Institute at Kubeh in Greenwich Village. We experienced delicious Mediterranean inspired cuisine by Chef/Owner Melanie Shurka that paired beautifully with fine Israeli wines. There was an impressive selection of red, white, rosé and sparkling wines with twenty-six wineries participating. It is essential to realize that not all Israeli wines are kosher and not all kosher wines are Israeli. Wine drinkers globally acknowledge that Israel produces a remarkable selection of world-class wines.

The Israeli wine industry is considered to be youthful and dynamic with more than 300 wineries as well as many more garagistes and domestic wineries that produce wine from every corner of the country. The official wine regions of Israel are Galilee, Shomron, Samson, Judean Hills and the Negev.

Israel harvests nearly 60,000 tons of wine grapes and produces over million bottles of wine. Sommeliers, retailers, wine critics and restaurateurs are praising this New World wine country that is set in one of the oldest wine producing regions on earth. In fact, where the country's Fertile Crescent meets the Mediterranean, wine was produced 5,000 years ago.

Check out some select photos from the wonderful event Broadwayworld.com attended at Kubeh in Greenwich Village and pictures of the beautiful Israeli wine country.

Photos: Courtesy of Wines of Israel