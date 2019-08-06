Photo Coverage: THE CAPITAL GRILLE Presents The Generous Pour Wine Event Through 9/1

The Capital Grille is now having their annual wine event, "The Generous Pour" through September 1st. It is an opportunity for epicureans and wine lovers to experience perfect pairings of outstanding food and the top selection of wines that have been expertly selected by the restaurant's Advance Sommelier, Brian Phillips.

The Capital Grille's knowledgeable servers will guide wine pairings for your meal as you learn about specific notes for each wine. The Jackson Family wines being showcased include Stonestreet, Alexander Valley, Sauvignon Blanc; Nielson, Santa Barbara County Chardonnay; Copain, Mendocino County, Rosé of Pinot Noir; Maggy Hawk, Anderson Valley, Pinot Noir; Cenyth, Sonoma County, Red Blend; Arrowood, Sonoma County, Red Blend; and Freemark Abbey, Rutherford, Cabernet Sauvignon.

Guests can try as many of these wines as they wish for $28 per person, in addition to the cost of the meal ($38 in Pennsylvania). It's a great opportunity and great value. To learn more about The Capital Grille, locations, and menus, please visit https://www.thecapitalgrille.com/home.

Check out these stunning photos of The Generous Pour courtesy of The Capital Grille.