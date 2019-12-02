Photo Coverage: FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA Region-For Fine Wines and Tourism

Broadwayworld.com recently had the pleasure of attending a guided wine tasting at EATALY in the Flatiron for wines from the Friuli Venezia Giulia region in northeastern Italy. The fascinating program was presented by Italian wine expert, Amy Ezrin. Ezrin is a consultant to the wine and spirits industry, supporting individual wineries, consortia, and associations in the US market, and is a member of national, North American importer The Piedmont Guy.

Friuli Venezia Giulia is a beautiful area that has the perfect natural environment for winegrowing and producing fine wines. Annually the region produces approximately 90 million bottles that include some of the most prized white wines in the world. The diverse soils and climates have led to nine DOC and three DOCG areas being identified. Pinot Grigio is the most cultivated grape variety with 26% of all plantings in the region. Their white wines are also made from their Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Pinot Blanco. Their sweet wines include Picolit and Ramandolo and reds such as Pignolo, Terrano, Refresco dal Peduncolo Roso, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot. We were impressed by the range of wines and the information we received about the area that is a top tourist destination in Italy. Check out some of the photos below.

For more information on the Friuli Venezia Giulia region and the wines, please visit; www.tastefvg.it.

For more information on Amy Ezrin Consulting, please visit https://www.amyezrin.com/.

Check out some of the photos from the event at EATALY provided by the venue.