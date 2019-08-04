PLUNGERHEAD WINES Partners with First Responders Children's Foundation

Enjoy Plungerhead wines and feel good about purchasing the brand. They are now partnering with the First Responders Children's Foundation on a new campaign through September 31st to raise money for the families of first responders. The program runs through September 30. With summer gatherings, the Labor Day weekend, and early fall get-togethers, this is the ideal time buy Plungerhead wine and support this important cause.

With this campaign, proceeds from each bottle of Plungerhead wine sold will be donated to the First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF). FRCF has supported the children and families of first responders since 2002. An average of 75 firefighters and 151 law enforcement officers perish in the line of duty each year, leaving behind two children on average. The Foundation has distributed more than $780,000, awarding 206 scholarships and 83 grants to families and organizations in 36 states.

"First responders make incredible sacrifices to keep our communities safe. They and their families deserve our support and recognition," said August Sebastiani, president of 3 Badge Beverage Corporation, which owns Plungerhead Wines. "We are very pleased and honored to partner with the First Responders Children's Foundation in this program for Plungerhead wines."

Plungerhead makes a broad line of wines that including Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, and an Unoaked Chardonnay, all from California's renowned Lodi wine region in the Central Valley of the state. Plungerhead wines sell for under $15, are distributed nationally, and can easily be found at your local retailer. They are easy to spot when wine shopping as the Plugerhead label is very distinctive. Sip and savor. Plungerhead premium wines will surely be one of your favorite brands.

The 3 Badge Beverage Corporation is based in Sonoma, California. It was founded in 2009 by August Sebastiani, who named the company in honor of his grandfather and his service badges as a volunteer firefighter. In addition to Plungerhead wines, the company's portfolio includes other top wines and an array of fine spirits.

3 Badge Beverage Corporation is located at 32 Patten Street, Sonoma, CA 95476. Additional information is located at http://www.3badge.com/.

Additional information on the First Responders Children's Foundation is located at https://firstresponderkids.org/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of 3 Badge Beverage Corporation





