PHILADELPHIA BOUND? Fall Presents Over 120 Festivals, Block Parties, Shows, Charity Events and More

A) MAJOR EXHIBITS AND ATTRACTIONS



1) Pixar Putt - NEW Elemental Hole Coming for September!

Last Call: Now through October 1st

Great Plaza at Penn's Landing (101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

New coming late summer/early fall: Elemental!



Last call for one of the hottest pop-ups of the summer! Pixar Putt is taking movie fans to infinity and beyond! The ultimate pop-up, open-air mini-golf experience takes over the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing (101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.) through the final day on October 1, 2023. Pixar Putt, co-presented by Rockefeller Studios and TEG Life Like Touring, is made up of 18 fun, interactive, Instagramable holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films, including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug's Life, Wall-E, Soul and Inside Out. The Philadelphia course will also mark the North American premiere of holes inspired by Turning Red, Lightyear, and a NEW hole to premiere from the movie Elemental. The new pop-up waterfront attraction - in partnership with the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation - operates seven days a week, Monday to Friday from 12:00pm to 10:00pm (last entry at 8:30pm) and Saturday-Sunday from Noon to 10:00pm (last entry at 8:30pm). Pixar Putt After Dark will feature evening sessions for guests 18+ and take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 7:00pm to 10:00pm. For tickets and more information, visit https://pixarputt.com/ and follow @pixarputt on social.



2) Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W. Girard, Philadelphia PA 19104



New Exhibit: Lemur Island

Now open!



Step inside and share a space with Philadelphia Zoo's family of ring-tailed and mongoose lemurs at Lemur Island! This brand-new walk through experience takes you inside their exhibit located outside of PECO Primate Reserve– no fences, moats or barriers of any kind. This experience brings you right next to these endangered species, helping guests grow a greater appreciation of what makes them so amazing, and why they need our protection. Lemur Island is included in the regular price of admission. For tickets and more information, visit philadelphiazoo.org or follow the Zoo on social: Facebook: PhiladelphiaZoo; Instagram: @philadelphiazoo; Twitter: @phillyzoo.



Staying Power: Be Distinct or Go Extinct

Last Call: September 30th is last day

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W. Girard, Philadelphia PA 19104



Gigantic dinosaurs and larger-than-life insects have taken over Philadelphia Zoo in a brand new immersive, multi-sensory experience: "STAYING POWER: Be Distinct, or go Extinct!" Walk amongst life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and super-sized animatronic insects and discover the physical traits, behaviors and special skills that allowed insects to survive long after the dinosaurs went extinct. Featuring 25 different creatures from 100 million years ago to today, STAYING POWER will unveil the adaptations needed to survive on the earth, and how we have the power to make changes to save the planet—and ourselves. Highlights include the 60-foot-long roaring and moving Giganotosaurus, a carnivore believed to be even larger than the famous T-rex, and 15-foot-tall peacock jumping spider that demonstrates its remarkable mating dance. Guests will also marvel at the Spinosaurs, a dinosaur from the late cretaceous period that was equally at home living on land and in water as it growls at passersby, and at a hive of super-sized honeybees that buzz and dance to communicate-- you might even catch the scent of their honey! Tickets are the cost of General Zoo Admission, $25 for ages 12+ and $20 for ages 2-11, children under 2 are free, plus entrance for Staying Power $6 (adults and children ages 2+). Members enjoy free admission to the Zoo and save on Staying Power tickets. The Zoo is open daily from 9:30am - 5:00pm.



B) POP-UP SHOPS AND OPEN AIR MARKETS



3) Northern Liberties Farmers’ Market

Every Saturday, 10:00am to 2:00pm

Courtyard of the Piazza Alta, located at 1099 Germantown Avenue



Northern Liberties Business Improvement District and The Food Trust, with support from Post Brothers and Penn Treaty Special Services District, present the first fall season for Northern Liberties Farmers Market. Look for autumn fruits and vegetables, local farmers and small businesses, family friendly activities, fresh baked breads and baked goods, beautiful blooms, locally made cheeses, and much more. The market is every Saturday, from 10:00am to 2:00pm, in the courtyard of Post Brothers’ newest property, Piazza Alta, located at 1099 Germantown Avenue, near the intersection of 2nd Street and Germantown. The market addresses a longstanding need in the Northern Liberties and South Kensington area for fresh, accessible food and reflects Post Brothers’ ongoing efforts to enhance and revitalize the neighborhoods surrounding the Piazza Alta. For more information, visit thefoodtrust.org/northern-liberties.



4) Made in Philadelphia Marketplace

September 2 to October 1, 2023

Every Saturday and Sunday, 12:00pm to 6:00pm

Dilworth Park

https://www.madeinphila.com/



The organizer’s of Christmas Village in cooperation with the Center City District showcase a world of artistic marvels and creative wonders at the "Philadelphia Marketplace", an enchanting haven of craftsmanship that pops up at Dilworth Park every weekend in September. At the heart of Philadelphia and the surrounding tri-state region, this vibrant gathering is a testament to the ingenuity and passion of local makers and crafters. Each Saturday and Sunday, a curated collection of up to 20 skilled artisans will assemble beneath the open sky, transforming the park into a bustling tapestry of imagination and skill. From intricate pottery to handwoven textiles, from meticulously designed jewelry to charming woodwork, every booth is a treasure trove of original creations waiting to be explored. With Dilworth Park as its canvas and the creative spirit as its muse, the "Philadelphia Marketplace" invites you to immerse yourself in a world where artistry flourishes and connections are forged, a celebration of the exceptional talents that define the pulse of this remarkable city and its surrounding communities.



5) 29th Annual New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival

By Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce

Saturday, September 23, 10:00am to 5:00pm and Sunday, September 24, 2023

Saturday: 10:00am to 5:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am to 4:00pm

New Hope Solebury High School

180 W Bridge St, New Hope, PA 18938

$5 per person

https://www.visitnewhope.com/new-hope-arts-crafts



Outdoors * Rain or Shine * Entertainment * Children’s Art Activities * Festival Food *

Free Shuttle to/from Downtown & Paid Onsite Parking.



6) Made in Philadelphia Fall Market Weekend

ONE WEEKEND ONLY!

Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023, 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Saturday, October 7, 2023, 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Sunday, October 8, 2023, 12:00pm to 6:00pm

Dilworth Park

https://www.madeinphila.com/



Immerse yourself in the enchanting embrace of autumn at Philadelphia's vibrant "Philadelphia Marketplace Fall Market" festival, brought to you by the organizer’s of Christmas Village in cooperation with the Center City District (CCD). The Philadelphia Marketplace Fall Market perfectly complements the CCD’s Harvest Weekend at Dilworth park. Set against the backdrop of the city's charming streets, this event unfolds over a single weekend, inviting all to indulge in the warmth and splendor of the season. Wander through the bustling scene, where a tapestry of more than 70 vendors unveils an exquisite array of treasures. Discover an abundance of creativity as you peruse handcrafted art, captivating photography, and intricately designed jewelry that captures the essence of fall's beauty. Pamper yourself with luxurious skincare offerings and marvel at the intricate glassware. Admire the finesse of woodcrafts that evoke the rustic charm of the harvest season. And let your senses be tantalized by the myriad of culinary delights. As you explore, don't forget your furry companions—delight awaits them too, with treats and trinkets designed to tickle their senses. The Philadelphia Marketplace Fall Market is a celebration of all things autumn, where the air is filled with the spirit of festivity and the promise of cherished memories waiting to be made.



C) CHARITY BENEFITS



7) Evening in the Gardens

Presented by, at and benefits Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Thursday, October 5, 2023

5:00pm to 9:00pm



This year's Evening in the Gardens gala at the Philadelphia Zoo honors departing President and CEO Vikram H. Dewan, who's lasting legacy of growth, innovation and impact lead the cultural institution through its most transformative period in the Zoo's history. Serving as the organization's 14th President, Dewan will conclude his 17-year tenure in 2023. The event, chaired by all of the board chairs who served with Dewan, Jody Lewis, Bill McNabb, Peter Gould and Jerry Calvert, will celebrate Dewan's leadership in helping the Zoo evolve into a world-class destination and innovator in animal care, community impact, conservation and guest engagement. For nearly 150 years, Philadelphia Zoo has served as one of the region’s most important destinations, welcoming millions of diverse visitors from all parts of our community, region and nation, to experience magnificent wildlife and be inspired to action for animals and habitats. Visit the Zoo's website for more information: https://www.philadelphiazoo.org/events/evening-in-the-gardens/



8) Gritty 5K presented by Penn Medicine

Proceeds benefiting Flyers Charities

Saturday, October 21, 2023

8:30am to 10:30am

Wells Fargo Center Complex, in front of Xfinity Live!



It’s time to grab your running shoes and flaunt your fur! Flyers Charities is inviting all Comcast employees to participate in the one and only Gritty 5K presented by Penn Medicine. The fifth annual run (or walk or jog) will be held on Saturday, October 21 with all proceeds benefiting Flyers Charities and its three pillars of giving which include supporting families impacted by cancer, sustainability, and growing the game. The unique 3.1-mile course will start and end in the Wells Fargo Center Complex, looping through FDR Park for an explosion of interactive fun, including Gritty-style games, ribbon dancing, egg races, and of course, cake. Gritty has been hard at work to make the fifth year his biggest 5K yet, so participants should also keep their eyes out for new and special surprises along the way. Registration is open now at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Philadelphia/Gritty 5K.



9) Circadium Circus Gala

Presented by Circadium School of Contemporary Circus

Saturday, November 11, 2023, 6:00pm to 11:00pm

Circus Campus Home of Circadium School of Contemporary Circus

6452 Greene Street, Philadelphia, PA (Parking in lot behind school) http://circadium.com/circadium-gala/



The most exciting circus event of the year takes place in Philadelphia on November 11, 2023.



Featuring Circadium students and graduates in an evening of live performance, magnificent dining and a silent auction. We celebrate the only higher-education program for circus in the United States. Circadium opened its doors in Philadelphia in September 2017 to train the nation’s next generation of circus artists. Our 3-year, full-time program awards a Diploma of Circus Arts. Since 2020, our graduates have been making big waves in the professional performing arts world, joining companies, creating their own shows, and furthering a new vision of contemporary circus. The Gala is a great opportunity to see some of these graduates, returning to donate their time to their alma mater, along with the next emerging acrobats, aerialists and jugglers who are currently enrolled at the school.



D) FESTIVALS AND OKTOBERFESTS



10) Evil Genius Beer Co. Nostalgia Fest Block Party

Saturday, September 9, 2023, 12:00pm to 6:00pm

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

Free and open to the public



Everyone loves a good throwback. It’s probably one of your top playlists on Spotify. What if we told you that you could have a day full of all your favorite throwbacks with everything from live music, retro video games, vintage goods, face painting, free activities and more? Well, Evil Genius Beer Co. is winding back the clocks and bringing you just that on Saturday, September 9th with their 12 year anniversary celebration dubbed “Nostalgia Fest Block Party.” The all-ages, family-friendly event will run from 12:00pm to 6:00pm on the 1700 block of N. Front St in Fishtown, outside of their taproom (1727 N. Front St). The event is free to attend as well as family and pet friendly so be sure to bring the whole crew out for the day. For more information on Evil Genius Beer Company or to find their beer near you, reach out to info@evilgeniusbeer.com or give them a shout on social media @evilgeniusbeer.



11) East Passyunk Music Festival

Presented by East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District

Sunday, September 10, 2023

11:00am to 6:00pm

East Passyunk from Broad to Dickinson streets



East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District presents the inaugural East Passyunk Music Festival, sponsored by Giordano Garden Groceries, on Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 11:00am to 6:00pm.The all day, all ages family-friendly music and food festival will take over East Passyunk from Broad to Dickinson streets. Enjoy a full day of live music paired with award-winning food and seasonal sips all under the beautiful autumn skies. Look for some of the most well-known artists in the region to jam on one of the most celebrated food streets in America. Over two dozen live music acts and bands will perform at five stages and performance areas, with genres spanning from jazz, indie rock, world beats, funk horns, reggae, salsa, hip hop, country, opera and more. Early artists announced include South Philly’s own Cosmo Baker, Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society with their signature "hot jazz," the Avenue’s long-time favorite Brown Sugar, the East Passyunk Opera Project, the beats of Batala Philly, plus Korine, the Paul Green Rock Academy, City Rhythm, Lady HD, Jimmy Jorge and the Latin Express, Shakoor Hakeem, and Guachinangos. Restaurants serving outdoors will include Bing-Bing Dim Sum, Gabriella’s Vietnam, River Twice, Cantina Los Caballitos, Triangle Tavern, Birra, plus many more to be announced. Other festivities include a pre-festival artist’s panel discussion starting at 10 am, led by Streets Dept Conrad Benner; a maker and vintage pop-up market curated by Nice Things Handmade, Amelie’s Bark Shop new doggie truck, family fun, face painting, balloon animals, bounce house, stilt-walkers, goat rescue, arts and crafts, shopping, retail specials, pop-up events and more. The event is free and open to the public, with food and drink pay-as-you-go. For more information, visit www.visiteastpassyunk.com and follow @eastpassyunk on social media.



12) BRU Oktoberfest

BRU Craft and Wurst

1318 Chestnut Street

Monday, September 11 to Sunday, October 1, 2023

Mondays and Tuesdays, 4:00pm to Close

Wednesdays to Fridays, 3:00pm to Close

Saturdays, 2:00pm to Close

Sundays, 2:00pm to Close

Close time is 10:00pm nightly for Kitchen and at LEAST Midnight for Bar



Celebrate Oktoberfest season in Philadelphia for THREE WEEKS this year! BRU Craft and Wurst presents 2023 Oktoberfest in Center City with a special menu of Bavarian favorites from the kitchen and German beers pouring at the bar. Look for potato pancakes, Dumplings and Gravy, Currywurst, Jagerschnitzel, Roasted Half Chicken and Apple Strudel. For the beer list, look for a rotating selection of traditional German Oktoberfest Biers from Paulaner, Hofbrau, Ayinger, Traunstein and more, alongside BRU’s everyday German favorites. Save $3 off drafts during Oktoberfest Happy Hour during these dates, Monday to Friday from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Look for special events and other surprises to be announced as Oktoberfest season approaches. (Note: Available every day from Sept 11 to October 1st EXCEPT Saturday, September 30th for Midtown Village Festival. Look for an abbreviated menu for that special one-day event.)



More details and special events to be announced. Plus celebrate during Oktoberfest season with BRU and Tradesmans Fall Festival outside on Chestnut Street on Saturday, September 30th!



13) OktoBEARfest

Saturday, September 16, 2023

7:00pm to 10:00pm

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W. Girard, Philadelphia PA 19104



Philadelphia Zoo is thrilled to announce the return of its signature fall beer festival, OktoBEARfest, happening Saturday, September 16 from 7:00-10:00 pm. New for this year, the Zoo’s Peacock Pavilion will be transformed into a Bavarian beer tent with authentic Oktoberfest beers on tap, stein-holding and pretzel-eating competitions (with prizes!). OktoBEARfest will also include live performances by local DJs and Philly’s #1 Oktoberfest Polka band, Polkadelphia. Guests can sample more than 100 fresh, seasonal beers and ciders from dozens of breweries, including Warsteiner, Urban Village Brewing Company, Big Oyster Brewery, Conshohocken Brewing Company and Evil Genius Beer Company. Come hungry for sweet and savory street food from the region's best food trucks, including BYZ. Empire, Deke's BBQ, Wokworks, Bonjour Creperie, The Munchy Machine, Bacon on a Stick and more. Sip, savor and stroll while visiting animals around the Zoo. OktoBEARfest serves as a fundraiser and supports Philadelphia Zoo in its mission to create joyful discovery and inspire action for animals and habitats. This adults-only event is limited to those 21 or older with valid identification. Tickets are available exclusively through philadelphiazoo.org.



14) 15th Annual South Street Oktoberfest

Presented by Brauhaus Schmitz

Saturday September 16, 2023, 12:00pm to 8:00pm

700 Block of South Street

https://www.brauhausschmitz.com/events1/



Prost! Philadelphia region’s largest Oktoberfest celebration returns. Brauhaus Schmitz presents the 15th Annual South Street Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 12:00pm to 8:00pm. Oktoberfest will be held in front of Brauhaus Schmitz on the 700 block of South Street beneath a massive tent with seating for 1,000 people, making the event rain or shine. This is one of fall’s most exciting food-and-drink events and a do-not-miss celebration for beer lovers. Festivities will include nearly a dozen German beers available on draught, a wealth of German food, live Oom-pah music, face painting, German dancers, Liter Lift competition, games, delicious schnapps and more. Music will be provided by Die Heimatklänge with dancing by United German Hungarians.Guests can attend and purchase beers and food on a pay-as-you-go basis or upgrade to an exclusive VIP package- which includes private access to the Brauer Bund, VIP drafts, liter mug, a Bavarian buffet, seven tokens for beer, five private no-wait bathrooms and additional swag.



15) Fishtown Fall Feastivale

By Fishtown District

Saturday, September 23, 2023, 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Frankford Ave from Girard to Palmer and side streets (Master St from Front to Frankford, Thompson from Front to Frankford)

Free to attend, food drink pay-as-you-go



Fishtown District presents Fishtown Fall Feastivale on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from Noon to 8:00pm. Fishtown's largest festival is part food fest, part Oktoberfest and part street carnival. This all day, all ages family friendly event takes over Frankford Avenue, from Girard Avenue to Palmer Street, with 25 participating Fishtown restaurants serving outside, plus 75 local retailers, artists and makers, live DJS, German folk band, dancing in the street, a dunk tank, carnival games, family fun, photos opps and other surprises. Come feast your heart out in Philadelphia's top food destination. This event is family and fido friendly, 21 and up to drink with identification. Admission is free, with food and drink pay as you go.



16) 6th Annual Oktoberfest on the Square

Saturday, September 23, 2023, 12pm-10pm

Presented By Brauhaus Schmitz

Haddon Square Pop Up Garden, 51 Haddon Ave, Westmont, NJ 08108

https://brauhausschmitz.com/events/



This is the biggest and best Oktoberfest in all of South Jersey. Our friends in the Garden State really know how to party! This is a partnership between Brauhaus Schmitz and Keg & Kitchen and takes place in Haddon Township’s 20K square foot outside beer garden “On the Square." Join us under the big tent decked out in Bavarian Blue and White! Imported tables and benches paired with giant steins of German bier will transport you to Munich for this fun filled German festival like no other in South Jersey! A pig roast as well as traditional German specialties will keep your bellies full while you dance the night away with live music on stage from Maria and John Band. This event is family friendly and free to attend.



17) 29th Annual New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival

By Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce

Saturday, September 23, 10:00am to 5:00pm and Sunday, September 24, 2023

Saturday: 10:00am to 5:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am to 4:00pm

New Hope Solebury High School

180 W Bridge St, New Hope, PA 18938

$5 per person

https://www.visitnewhope.com/new-hope-arts-crafts/



Over 150 juried fine Artists and Craftsmen will exhibit using media such as oil paintings, watercolors, pastels, sculpture, fine and fun jewelry, ceramics, works in wood, fiber, furniture, wearable art, glass art, photography, outsider art, and more. Highlights to include Kaleidoscope of Artistry with 150 artists; Hands-on Artistic Adventures with interactive workshops; Melodies and Moves with local music to set the mood and new dance performances; A Wonderland for Young Artists with Kids Corner; and Culinary Delights with gourmet food from local stalls and mobile vendors, plus local wines, beers and sips. The Festival takes place at the New Hope – Solebury High School parking lot, just a few minutes walk from the center of the business district, and there is a free bus to from the Festival parking to South Main St at the Bucks County Playhouse.



18) Philly AIDS Thrift 18th Anniversary Block Party

Saturday, September 30, 2023

12:00pm to 6:00pm700 Block of S. 5th and East Passyunk

http://www.phillyaidsthrift.com/



Philly AIDS Thrift presents their 18th Anniversary Block Party and Halloween Kick-Off on Saturday, September 30th from 12:00pm to 6:00pm, on the 700 Block of S. 5th and East Passyunk. Enjoy a celebrity dunk tank, games, face painting, food trucks, carnival games, shopping, pie eating contests, dozens of craft vendors, and more. Look for Peabody Award-winning radio host and producer at WXPN, DJ Robert Drake – who will be emcee and spinning tunes all day for everyone dancing in the streets. Other entertainment includes live performances by Rockers Galore, Sug Daniels, Tony and The Kiki, Double Dutch Meetup and more to be announced. In addition to commemorating eighteen successful years, the block party kicks off the Halloween season, which is the busiest time for the non-profit organization that has become known as one of the largest retail stores for costumes, accessories, and decorations during the spooky season each and every year.



19) Fall for Ardmore Festival and Oktoberfest

Presented by Ardmore Initiative

Saturday, September 30, 2023

2:00pm to 6:00pm

Schauffele Plaza (parking lot adjacent to Tired Hands Fermentaria)



The second annual Fall for Ardmore event, featuring a VIP Beer Garden is happening on Schauffele Plaza (parking lot adjacent to Tired Hands Fermentaria) on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. Downtown Ardmore will be alive with shopping, food, beer, music, and fun activities for the whole family! Tired Hands Brewing Co, Iron Hill Brewery, and more will bring several beer selections that include local and seasonal favorites. Jack McShea’s, Sophie’s BBQ, and others will join Tired Hands in serving delicious fare, including Oktoberfest-inspired favorites like bratwurst, sauerkraut, pierogies, and Bavarian pretzels, brisket, and more. Music and family fun found throughout the downtown round out the day with shopping, kids’ activities and more., Lulu’s Casita will bring the Lulu’s on Wheels party bus for an afternoon of fun for the kids! Admission to Fall for Ardmore is free with food and drink for sale. Tickets are also available for entrance into the VIP Beer Garden experience which includes reserved seating and drink tickets for a fixed price. For VIP tickets, beer ticket packages, participants, and more information visit www.DestinationArdmore.com.



Fall for Ardmore will also include a free, historic walking tour of Ardmore, highlighting the Windows into History project - a coordinated effort with the Ardmore Initiative, Lower Merion Conservancy, Lower Merion Historical Society, and Lower Merion Township. As part of the Ardmore Sesquicentennial celebration, this partnership is intended to bring a bit of history to modern day Ardmore. Throughout the downtown, visitors will view historical photos and background information about their favorite spots in Ardmore in windows and storefronts.



20) BRU and Tradesmans Fall Festival

Saturday, September 30, 2023

12:00pm to 8:00pm

1300 Block of Chestnut Street (Outside BRU Craft & Wurst, U-Bahn and Tradesman’s)

Presented by Craft Concepts Group, BRU Craft & Wurst, U-Bahn and Tradesman’s



BRU and Tradesmans Fall Fest is back and bigger than ever! Craft Concepts Group, BRU Craft & Wurst, U-Bahn and Tradesmans take over the 1300 block of Chestnut Street with eight hours of outdoor food, beer and music on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Come hungry for BRU’s housemade bratwurst on the grill, Tradesman’s pulled pork sandwiches, German pretzel, BBQ favorites, and much more. Bartenders will pour your favorite crafts from beer tents - including local crafts, Oktoberfest and other seasonal selections. On the outdoor stage, get ready for a full day of music with live bands and DJs - that have in the past included Levee Drivers, DJ Jack Tripper, American Dinosaur, Brad Moser and Chris Paterno Band. BRU and Tradesmans Fall Festival is free and open to the public, and 21 and older to drink (with identification). BRU and Tradesman’s will serve an abbreviated version of the regular daily menu inside. Food and drink are pay-as-you-go. Band, beer and menu line-ups will be announced in early September. For more information about BRU, visit http://www.bruphilly.com/. For more about Tradesmans, visit https://tradesmansphl.com/



21) Roxtoberfest 2023

Presented by Roxborough Development Corporation

Saturday, October 7, 2023

RAIN DATE: October 8th

12:00pm to 6:00pm

Ridge Avenue between Lyceum Avenue & Leverington Avenue



Roxtoberfest celebrates its 11-year legacy as a cherished Roxborough fall tradition. This famed street festival will take place on Saturday, October 7th from 12:00pm to 6:00pm (Oct. 8 rain date) with the traditional feel of a German beer fest including performances by an Oktoberfest band, the dazzling spectacle of circus performers, spirited competitions, an enticing array of food trucks, plenty of beverages fit for a fall fest, and fun activities to delight our youngest attendees. While festively walking along Ridge Avenue from Lyceum to Leverington Avenue you’ll enjoy shopping over 60 unique crafters and get to know local community organizations.



22) Philadelphia OURfest: National Coming Out Parade and Festival/ Resource Fair

Parade - Saturday, October 7, 2023, 4:00pm (more details coming soon)

Festival and Resource Fair - Sunday, October 8, 2023, 12:00pm to 7:00pm



Pride 365: A Program of Galaei presents the inaugural Philadelphia OURfest: National Coming Out Parade and Festival/Resource Fair, the first National Coming Out Parade in the country! OURfest stands for Our Uniting Resilience and these new events are being created to amplify the resilience of our people, our individual journeys in coming out, and how we hold and take up space everyday. OURfest: National Coming Out Parade will take place at 4:00pm on Saturday, October 7, 2023, with location and program to be announced. OURfest National Coming Out Festival will take place on Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 12:00pm to 7:00pm, with resource fair and family zone from 12:00pm to 5:00pm, and last call for mobile bars/food trucks at 6:30pm. OURfest weekend looks to make history as the only parade in the country dedicated and inspired by National Coming Out Day. Come to Philly for the parade and festival, but stay for the weekend. LGBTQIA+ community members across the United States are invited to make their travel plans now for three days of events - with a kick-event being planned for Friday and many other events to be announced. Philadelphia region organizations and businesses are invited to be part of this historic weekend by hosting their own events all weekend long - before and after the parade and festival. For more about OURfest and how to sign up for the parade and festival, visit https://www.galaeiqtbipoc.org/our-programs/philly-pride-365/



23) Old City Fest

Presented by Old City District

Sunday, October 8, 2023

11:00am to 6:00pm

3rd and Arch along N. 3rd Street (from Market to Race) and Arch Street (from 2nd to 4th)

www.oldcitydistrict.org/oldcityfest



Old City District presents the eighth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 11:00am to 6:00pm, along N. 3rd Street (from Market to Race) and Arch Street (from 2nd to 4th). Old City Fest is a celebration of art and design, fashion and food, creativity and culture on the streets of America’s most historic square mile— Old City, Philadelphia. This event highlights the region’s premier art and design district, showcasing local designers, creative firms, restaurants, retailers, galleries, theater, culture, history and architecture. Returning after a three-year hiatus, activities will include a festival stage with live music, a family fun zone, pop-up street performances, and a wide array of food, beverages, art, craft and retail shopping, with 100+ Old City vendors participating. Admission is free, with food and drink pay-as-you-go. For more information, visit oldcitydistrict.org or call (215) 592-7929.



24) 5th Annual 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest

Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14, 2023

Friday: 7:30pm to 11:30pm

Saturday Day: 1:00pm to 5:00pm

Saturday Night: 7:30pm to 11:30pm

Presented by Brauhaus Schmitz

23rd Street Armory, 22 South 23rd Street

GA - Friday $20/Saturday $30

VIP - Friday $65/Saturday $75

UBER VIP - Friday $85/Saturday $95

www.armoryoktoberfest.com



Philadelphia, Brauhaus Schmitz saved the best Oktoberfest of the season for last! Celebrate with Brauhaus Schmitz at the 5th Annual 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest October 13 through October 14, 2023. Staged in the sprawling 23rd Street Armory, the fest includes three sessions, each able to accommodate 1,400 revelers for one of the biggest beer-drinking events to hit Philadelphia and one of the most authentic Oktoberfest parties in the United States. Experience what many call “The most Authentic Oktoberfest experience outside of Munich!" The fortress-like structure located at 22 South 23rd Street in West Center City (only a 5-minute walk from 30th Street Station) will mimic an authentic Munich festival tent. The 16,000 square foot space will be decked out with Bavarian blue and white ceilings, authentic festival tables and benches imported from Germany, as well as a lofted stage area for musical acts, which includes Brauhaus regulars Die Heimatklänge on Friday night and Saturday daytime, and Die Schlauberger Band for Saturday night. Traditional German dance performances with United German Hungarians. Traditional Oktoberfest food will be provided by Brauhaus Schmitz and beer will be provided by the world famous Hofbräuhaus München - Das Original. There truly is nothing currently like this in the entire region or state. This event draws attendees from Philadelphia, Southeast Pennsylvania, Baltimore, Washington D.C., New York City, New Jersey, Delaware and beyond. New this year, celebrate the 5th anniversary with $10 off on all tickets for Friday night! General admission is $20 per person for Friday and $30 per person for Saturday. VIP is $65 for Friday and $75 for Saturday, and UBER VIP is $85 for Friday and $95 for Saturday. Tickets are on sale now at: www.armoryoktoberfest.com



25) Northern Liberties Fall Fest and 9th Annual Hound-O-Ween Doggie Costume Contest

By Northern Liberties Business Improvement District and Street Tail Animal Rescue

Saturday, October 28, 2023, 11:00am to 4:00pm

700 Block of N. 2nd Street

Free to attend, donation to compete, food/drink pay as you go

https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/events/



Northern Liberties presents its annual Fall Fest and Hound-O-Ween celebration with an all-day, all-ages fall celebration out on N. 2nd Street for families and their four-legged friends. Tails are wagging once again! Philadelphia's largest Halloween dog costume contest is back - and cuter than ever! Northern Liberties Business Improvement District partners with Street Tail Animal Rescue on the 9th Annual Hound-O-Ween Doggie Costume Contest. The event takes over the 700 Block of N. 2nd Street, on Saturday, October 28th, from 11:00am to 4:00pm. Dozens of furry contestants will compete for prizes in various categories, plus try to win best of show. Registration for this annual benefit is only a $30 (or $20 extra per additional) donation per pup. All proceeds benefit Street Tails Animal Rescue in their mission to help homeless and unwanted animals in the Philadelphia area. On top of the doggie contest, look for outdoor food and drink, fall tunes, Halloween vibes, vendors, music and more. There is a $500 cash grand prize to the winning pet courtesy of Wilson’s Estate Jewelry. Hound-O-Ween Fall Festival is one of many Halloween and Fall themed activities in Northern Liberties. For registration and full details, stay tuned to NLBID's website in mid-September.



E) FOOD EVENTS (plus see FESTIVALS above)



26) Parks on Tap Fall Season

9/6-9/10: Columbus Square

9/13-9/17: Schuylkill Banks



Fall is one of the best times of year to experience Parks on Tap, Philadelphia’s famous traveling beer garden that gives back. FCM Hospitality announces dates and locations for late summer and early fall, with pop-ups at Clark Park (8/16-8/20), Matthias Baldwin Park (8/23-8/27), Penn Treaty Park (8/30-9/4, Open for Labor Day 12pm-10pm), Columbus Square (9/6-9/10) and Schuylkill Banks (9/13-9/17). Patrons can enjoy freshly prepared bites, local beers on tap, refreshing rose and non-alcoholic beverages in a secure outdoor environment with comfortable chairs and clean restrooms. Parks on Tap always offers the perfect backdrop to your day and evenings out enjoying the beautiful, warmer weather. This distinct model offers a unique experience for both Philadelphia locals and tourists alike to explore the natural beauty in our own community. Season hours for Parks on Tap are currently scheduled to be Wednesday to Friday, from 4:00pm to 10:00pm, and Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 10:00pm, weather permitting. Guests must register in advance for their free 2023 seasonal membership prior to entry. Food and drink are pay-as-you-go. Seating is first come, first served. For more information on the Parks on Tap and directions, please visit www.parksontap.com.



27) For the Love of Agave Tasting Party

Añejo Philly, 1001 N. 2nd Street

Monday, September 11, 2023

7:00pm to 10:00pm



Añejo Philly, located in the Northern Liberties Restaurant Row, presents the first-ever fall edition of the For the Love of Philly Agave Tasting Party showcasing 80+ rare and unique tequilas and mezcals from 30+ producers. On Monday, September 11, 2023, from 7:00pm to 10:00pm, the Mexican restaurant and bar in the Piazza will host a night of sipping and sampling of 80+ rare and unique expressions that you can't find together anywhere else in the Philadelphia region. Guests will learn from experts and brand ambassadors about the production process and techniques of each spirit. Special signature new cocktails will be available for a discounted price. Complimentary food will include guacamole and salsa stations to get your dip on, plus a taco station with some of Añejo signature favorites. Look for special door prizes with a portion of proceeds going to a local charity. The event is perfect for the newbie to the aficionado - and everyone in between. Event tickets are on sale now for only $65 per person, which includes complimentary tastings, demos and food stations, plus discounted cocktails. For more information and tickets for coming events, call 267-534-5746 and visit anejophilly.com. Follow @anejophilly on Social Media for more info and previews. Añejo is located at 1001 N. 2nd Street in the Piazza, in the heart of Northern Liberties Restaurant Row.



28) Beer and Cheese Pairing

Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 7:00pm to 8:00pm

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

Tickets $28 per person

A four course tasting of local and imported cheeses paired with housemade beers, led by our Head Brewer Matt Lally.



29) 80s Theme Vibe Brunch

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sunday, September 24, 2023

11:30am to 3:00pm



Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti continues their new and popular theme “vibe” brunches with a once a month Sunday party. All themed brunches will run from 11:30am and 3:00pm, and exclusive themed cocktails, selfie and photo stations, food features and brunch tunes with a twist. Look for some of the staff in costume, and patrons are welcome to join the fun by wearing clothing, accessories or a costume to tie-in with each month's theme - but it is optional, of course. Theme cocktails, DJ and other details for each month's event will be announced two weeks before the event. For September, come dressed and ready to celebrate everything you love about the 80s!



30) Monster Mash: Northern Liberties Bloody Mary Challenge

Presented by Northern Liberties Business Improvement District

Saturdays, October 14 and 21, 2023

Sundays, October 15 and 22, 2023

At more than a dozen participating restaurants in Northern Liberties!

Times vary by location

Cost is food/drink pay as you go

https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/event/



Northern Liberties Business Improvement District ushers in spooky season and sweater weather with the perfect event to highlight the great outdoor dining spots in the neighborhood, showcase all the outdoor brunch options - and crown the neighborhood's winner for Best Bloody Mary! Monster Mash: Northern Liberties Bloody Mary Challenge returns on Saturdays and Sundays, October 14, 15, 21 and 22, 2023 at 12+ restaurants and bars - including Anejo, El Camino Real, Figo Ristorante, Jerry's Bar, Standard Tap, Urban Village Brewing Company and many others to be announced. The Monster Mash adds a haunted twist to this storied beverage, challenging Northern Liberties bars to up their game and add some spooky design. Drinkers will have two weekends to taste each bloody and rate them on spice, taste, bling, and “halloweeniness.” Bragging rights will be awarded for each category and for the best overall Bloody Mary in the neighborhood. Stay tuned to the website for full details and a list of participating restaurants.



31) Halloween Boo Brunch

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sunday, October 29, 2023

11:30am to 3:00pm



Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti continues their new and popular theme “vibe” brunches with a once a month Sunday party. All themed brunches will run from 11:30am and 3:00pm, and exclusive themed cocktails, selfie and photo stations, food features and brunch tunes with a twist. Look for some of the staff in costume, and patrons are welcome to join the fun by wearing clothing, accessories or a costume to tie-in with each month's theme - but it is optional, of course. Theme cocktails, DJ and other details for each month's event will be announced two weeks before the event. For October, come dressed and ready to celebrate Halloween - families are welcome!



32) Main Line Today Restaurant Week

By Main Line Today

Sunday, November 5 to Saturday, November 18, 2023

Times vary by restaurant

Locations more than 40 to pick from

https://mainlinetoday.com/restaurant-week/



Main Line Today Restaurant Week returns for the fall season from November 5 to November 18, 2023 at over 40 restaurants and eateries. The 14-day culinary celebration will showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurateurs and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties. This fall, over 40 participating restaurants will offer special three-course or four-course prix fixe menus making it easy and affordable to sample some of the best signature appetizers, entrées, and desserts from across the region. With prices ranging from $25 to $35 for lunch and $30 to $55 for dinner (plus beverage, tax and gratuity), foodies from throughout the tri-state area are invited to save the dates, make their reservations and come hungry for the tastiest weeks of the year. A preview list of participating restaurants, representing some of the most celebrated names in the Main Line region, include Terrain Café (Devon), Pizzeria Vetri, Twenty One Pips, Autograph Brasserie, White Dog Wayne, White Dog Glen Mills, White Dog Haverford, Rosalie, Chickie and Pete’s Malvern, A Taste of Britain, Al Pastor, Rosa Mexicano, Lola's Garden, Savona, Stove and Tap West Chester and many others. Stay tuned for the full list of restaurants and more details to come at MainLineToday.com.



33) F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Friendsgiving Vibe Brunch

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sunday, November 26, 2023

11:30am to 3:00pm



Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti continues their new and popular theme “vibe” brunches with a once a month Sunday party. All themed brunches will run from 11:30am and 3:00pm, and exclusive themed cocktails, selfie and photo stations, food features and brunch tunes with a twist. Look for some of the staff in costume, and patrons are welcome to join the fun by wearing clothing, accessories or a costume to tie-in with each month's theme - but it is optional, of course. Theme cocktails, DJ and other details for each month's event will be announced two weeks before the event. For November come out and celebrate your friends with FRIENDS - an ode to everyone's favorite TV show of all time.



F) NATIONAL COMING OUT - NEW PARADE!



34) Philadelphia OURfest: National Coming Out Parade and Festival/ Resource Fair

Parade - Saturday, October 7, 2023, 4:00pm (more details coming soon)

Festival and Resource Fair - Sunday, October 8, 2023, 12:00pm to 7:00pm



Pride 365: A Program of Galaei presents the inaugural Philadelphia OURfest: National Coming Out Parade and Festival/Resource Fair, the first National Coming Out Parade in the country! OURfest stands for Our Uniting Resilience and these new events are being created to amplify the resilience of our people, our individual journeys in coming out, and how we hold and take up space everyday. OURfest: National Coming Out Parade will take place at 4:00pm on Saturday, October 7, 2023, with location and program to be announced. OURfest National Coming Out Festival will take place on Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 12:00pm to 7:00pm, with resource fair and family zone from 12:00pm to 5:00pm, and last call for mobile bars/food trucks at 6:30pm. OURfest weekend looks to make history as the only parade in the country dedicated and inspired by National Coming Out Day. Come to Philly for the parade and festival, but stay for the weekend. LGBTQIA+ community members across the United States are invited to make their travel plans now for three days of events - with a kick-event being planned for Friday and many other events to be announced. Philadelphia region organizations and businesses are invited to be part of this historic weekend by hosting their own events all weekend long - before and after the parade and festival. For more about OURfest and how to sign up for the parade and festival, visit https://www.galaeiqtbipoc.org/our-programs/philly-pride-365/ For more about OURfest/National Coming Out Weekend and sharing your organzation’s events and plans, visit http://www.phillygaypride.com For a full list of all LGBTQIA+ events on that weekend, make sure to visit https://phillygaycalendar.com/



G) SELF CARE/ WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT



35) Lifting Your Voice

Sunday, October 22, 2023

8:30am to 2:30pm

Philadelphia Country Club in Gladwyne, PA



Philadelphia, PA - Motivational speaker Jen Croneberger and NBC10 Anchor Tracy Davidson have teamed up to inspire and connect women from the Main Line, Philadelphia and South Jersey. The two inspiring leaders will host Lifting Your Voice presented by Bentley, on Sunday, October 22nd, from 8:30am to 2:30pm, at Philadelphia Country Club in Gladwyne, PA. The fall event is themed around the word: BRAVE! Women right now need time and space to hit the pause button, to be re-invigorated and to regain clarity about their life and goals. The all-day retreat and immersive experience is designed to renew, refresh and reset - with activities focusing on self-care, reflection, sharing and connecting. Tickets for this unique and inspiring event are $129 each, which includes breakfast, lunch, workshops, and a special Lifting Your Voice swag bag worth more than $150. Registration is open now at liftingyourvoice.com. Capacity is purposefully limited to ensure a truly personal and memorable experience - giving each participant space to learn, grow and shine.



H) HALLOWEEN BARS, HAUNTED HOUSES AND SPOOKY THINGS



36) Nightmare Before Christmas

Craftsman Row Saloon

112 S. 8th Street

Starts Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Tuesdays to Sundays this Fall



Craftsman Row Saloon, at 112 S. 8th Street, announces the return of their Halloween pop-up experience. Nightmare Before Christmas will have the Jeweler's row restaurant and bar decked out in all its Halloween glory with decorations from floor to ceiling and wall to wall, including dozens of floating witches hats, real pumpkins, black ravens, giant spiders, cob webs, twinkling candles, and installations inspired by the movie. With the Halloween take-over in the dining room comes with two new themed milkshakes that are over-the-top and feature elaborate decorations, giant cookies and more. On the Halloween menu of food additions themed for Halloween, Spooky SZN and fall/harvest season. From the bar, look for a special menu of potions and cocktails including a candy corn martini and cocktails out of real pumpkins. For the brother-sister duo George and Vasiliki Tsiouris, Halloween is one of their favorite times of year. They have wanted to do this before the pandemic, and now seemed the time to make it happen. All the spooky fun will continue through October 31st, when the two owners will quickly begin work on their award-winning Christmas pop-up that debuts in mid November. Reservations are now available on Opentable. Tuesday 4:00pm to 10:00pm, Wednesday 4:00pm to 11:00pm, Thursday 4:00pm to 11:00pm, Friday 12:00pm to 11:00pm, Saturday 12:00pm to 11:00pm, and Sunday 12:00pm to 9:00pm.



37) Uptown Upside Down

Uptown Beer Garden

1500 JFK Blvd.

Starts Thursday, September 14, 2023 for a preview night

Officially grand opening Friday, September 15, 2023



Craft Concepts Group and owner Teddy Sourias are proud to announce the grand opening of Uptown Upside Down. Center City's largest beer garden returns as a Halloween pop-up beer garden that transports visitors to Hawkins Indiana 1983. Stranger things have happened in Philadelphia, but maybe none as strange as the creatures and characters inhabiting the 18,000 square foot space when the sun goes down. Look for Max levitating, Demogorgons, Demodogs, new Demobats, Vecna guarding Center City and, of course, all the victims. Uptown is ready to take Philadelphia to the Upside Down with iconic scenes, custom made props, authentic art pieces and hand-sculpted monsters that will have visitors doing a double take. On the cocktail menu, look for show inspired cocktails and potions, plus find a new menu of hearty fall favorites from the kitchen. In the background, listen for a curated soundtrack that brings together the best of Uptown Beer Garden shuffled with top hits from the show's soundtrack. On top of Uptown Upside Down, look for the entrance and tunnel adjacent to Uptown to feature nods to Halloween classics, and don't forget to look below the lower courtyard for the ghosts and ghouls of Philadelphia's historic past. Philly, the time has come. Be afraid. Uptown Upside Down will be open Monday through Thursday, from 4:00pm to Midnight, Friday from 4:00pm to 2:00am, Saturday, from 11:00am to 2:00am, and Sunday, from 11:00am to Midnight. Families are invited this year to visit Uptown Beer Garden (15th/JFK) for spooky season. Children and teenagers under 21 are welcome with a parent or guardian, any day of the week except Fridays and Saturdays after 8:00pm. Admission to Uptown is free, with exceptions for special and private events. Uptown Upside Down is now also booking private events and corporate functions for September and October. For more info visit https://www.uptownbeer.com/ and follow @uptownbeergarden on social media.



38) Lincoln Mill Haunted House

4100 Main Street, Manayunk

September 23 to November 4, 2023

More dates and hours than ever!



Press announcement is formally the week of Labor Day - watch for season details and ticket deals and codes - plus new images!



Two years ago Hurricane Ida devastated the region and shuttered the famous Mad River in Manayunk. The building owner has joined forces with a local artist and designer to take back the story and debut Philadelphia's scariest and largest new haunted house - and they are back for season two in 2023! After sold out haunts for Valentine's and Halfway to Haunted House, the region's most buzzed about new Haunted House returns for Spooky SZN. Lincoln Mill Haunted House will open this year from September 23 to November 4 at 4100 Main Street for seven weekends this year (up from five in 2022). Lincoln Mill will feature over 40 live scare-actors, production quality sets, props, animatronics, and special effects such as fog, strobes, and flashing lights. The attraction is intended to be VERY scary. In fact, the owners want it to be the scariest haunted house in the greater Philadelphia region. The main haunted house event will run hours on Thursdays to Sundays, check website for actual schedule. For those that aren’t into very scary attractions, there will be a more family-oriented event on select Saturdays during the daytime. During this time there will be an integrated scavenger hunt that will find all of your accomplices of Viktor Kane throughout. Tickets are officially on sale now. Tickets for this year start at $25 each and up. Look for news of food trucks, local breweries and more to be announced in coming weeks. Plus stay tuned for the 2023 upgrades, theme and story, and other surprises. For more information, visit www.ilncolnmillhaunt.com.



39) Nightmare Before Tinsel

At Tinsel Christmas Pop-up Bar

116 S. 12th Street

Aiming to open Friday, September 29, 2023



Ghosts and ghouls, witching hour approaches. Teddy Sourias and Craft Concepts Group - the creators of Philadelphia's Christmas Pop-up Bar - announces the grand opening of Nightmare Before Tinsel for 2023 Halloween season. Starting this Friday, September 29th (tentative), at 4:00pm, enter a spooky new world created inside a 100+ former jewelry store space at 116 S. 12th Street in Midtown Village. Among the ghosts that still haunt the space - including the ghosts of Tinsel's past - look for eerie ambiance, scary photo opps, witches bru cocktails, seasonal fall beers, costumed bartenders, and tons of frights and flights. For 2023, Nightmare Before Tinsel will debut its new season theme with The Vampires of Sansom Cathedral bewitching the souls of Halloween. Through the ancient catacombs and darkened dungeons, to cathedrals overrun by vampires and beasts, Nightmare will present a new layout and extra surprises in 2023. Look for sideshow oddities, legions of undead and monsters and mayhem lurking in every corner. Nightmare will remain open through October 31, 2023, with hours set for Monday through Friday, 4:00pm to 2:00am, and Saturday and Sunday, 2:00pm to 2:00am. For more about Nightmare Before Tinsel, follow @TinselPhilly on social media.



STAY TUNED: There’s a fourth Halloween bar coming to scare up frights and fun this season - and it's one you will not want to miss. Stay tuned!



40) MNYK Trick or Trolley 2023

Fridays, October 6, 13, 20, 27 - 6:00pm to 10:00pm

Saturdays, October 14, 21, 28 - 1:00pm to 10:00pm

https://manayunk.com/events/halloween-in-manayunk.html



Bring the whole family - pets, too - to Manayunk for a spooky Halloween celebration all month long. Thursdays through Saturdays in October, visitors can get around Main Street on the FREE Trick-or-Trolley! The Trick-or-Trolley will stop at several spots including the brand-new Lincoln Mill Haunted House. Our annual Halloween celebration and trick-or-treating will resume as well!



Starting October 6th, visitors can get around Main Street for FREE on the Trick-or-Trolley! Riders will be able to get off at several spots including the Lincoln Mill Haunted House.



The Trolley will run from the Ivy Ridge Train Station to the movie theatre parking lot, and stop at 10 different locations in between. There are over 700 spaces available in parking lots conveniently located throughout the commercial district. In addition, revenue generated in many Manayunk parking lots is used for street maintenance, anti-graffiti programs, landscape and greening projects, watershed education and ongoing development projects. Yes, your parking dollars help keep our neighborhood beautiful!

Green Lane between Main Street and Cresson Street

Main and Levering Streets

Venice Island via Main and Lock Streets

Venice Island via Main and Cotton Streets

Venice Island via Carson Street (across from Post Office)

4000 Main Street - Night time and weekend parking only



41) Evil Genius Spooky SZN Block Party

Saturday, October 7, 2023

12:00pm to 6:00pm

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street



Get ready for Spooky SZN with Evil Genius at their October Block party featuring themed vendors, live music, free activities, and even a few cameos from your favorite horror movie icons. Plus look for the return of Trick or Treat - dark, roasty porter with cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, and chocolate, and it tastes amazing, but don't drink it! It's Haunted!



42) Rocky Horror Drag Brunch

Sunday, October 8, 2023

11:00am Doors, Show 12:00pm to 2:00pm

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

Tickets start at $25



Join us October 8th for a Rocky Horror themed Drag Brunch extravaganza! Produced by Summer. St. Cartier.



43) Boo at the Zoo

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Saturdays and Sundays, between October 14 to October 29, 2023

9:30am to 5:00pm daily

https://philadelphiazoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo/



Philadelphia Zoo's Halloween extravaganza, Boo at the Zoo, returns for three fun-filled weekends of incredible costumes, festive fall treats and fang-tastic fun. Come dressed in your favorite costume, trick-or-treat around the Zoo, enjoy seasonal décor, boo-tiful fall weather, Howl-oween children's activities and have a spooktacular time. NEW FOR THIS YEAR: Experience Spiders ALIVE and encounter an array of arachnids from tarantulas to orb weavers to scorpions and learn how scientists aim to protect these animals in the wild. Plus, the Zoo's colony of vampire bats are getting a brand-new exhibit— be sure to stop and see them at their new home in Water is Life. Also, West Philly Reading Captains will be handing out age-appropriate books to families as they trick-or-treat through the Zoo. Boo at the Zoo is free with admission; reserve your timed tickets today: https://www.philadelphiazoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo/



44) Monster Mash: Northern Liberties Bloody Mary Challenge

Presented by Northern Liberties Business Improvement District

Saturdays, October 14 and 21, 2023

Sundays, October 15 and 22, 2023

At more than a dozen participating restaurants in Northern Liberties!

Times vary by location

Cost is food/drink pay as you go

https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/event/



Northern Liberties Business Improvement District ushers in spooky season and sweater weather with the perfect event to highlight the great outdoor dining spots in the neighborhood, showcase all the outdoor brunch options - and crown the neighborhood's winner for Best Bloody Mary! Monster Mash: Northern Liberties Bloody Mary Challenge returns on Saturdays and Sundays, October 14, 15, 21 and 22, 2023 at 12+ restaurants and bars - including Anejo, El Camino Real, Figo Ristorante, Jerry's Bar, Standard Tap, Urban Village Brewing Company and many others to be announced. The Monster Mash adds a haunted twist to this storied beverage, challenging Northern Liberties bars to up their game and add some spooky design. Drinkers will have two weekends to taste each bloody and rate them on spice, taste, bling, and “halloweeniness.” Bragging rights will be awarded for each category and for the best overall Bloody Mary in the neighborhood. Stay tuned to the website for full details and a list of participating restaurants.



45) Slayed: A Horror Movie Themed Drag Brunch

Sunday, October 15, 2023

11:00am Doors, Show 12:00pm to 2:00pm

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

Tickets start at $25



You better boo-lieve our exclusive lineup of Philly's hottest drag queens are going to slay this horror movie themed drag brunch extravaganza! Produced by Summer. St. Cartier.



46) Haunted Circus

Presented by and at Philadelphia School of Circus Arts

Friday, October 27, 2023, 6:30pm to 9:30pm

Saturday, October 28, 2023, 6:30pm to 9:30pm



Philadelphia School of Circus Arts is proud to present our annual Haunted Circus! We've transformed our historic 26,000sq/ft building into an amazing haunted circus experience. The thrilling “tricks AND treats” evening begins outdoors on our circus campus lawn with ambient fire performances. Our pre-show features you trying your hands at our various circus stations (learn to juggle, walk the tightwire, and hang on the aerial sling). Followed by our main performance of our talented adult & youth student circus variety show. Costumes encouraged! Family-friendly and sure to sell out. Purchase now and save: $15 for adults and $10 for youth (ages 17 & under). Tickets at the door: $20 for adults and $15 for youth.



47) Northern Liberties Fall Fest and 9th Annual Hound-O-Ween Doggie Costume Contest

By Northern Liberties Business Improvement District and Street Tail Animal Rescue

Saturday, October 28, 2023, 11:00am to 4:00pm

700 Block of N. 2nd Street

Free to attend, donation to compete, food/drink pay as you go

https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/events/



Northern Liberties presents its annual Fall Fest and Hound-O-Ween celebration with an all-day, all-ages fall celebration out on N. 2nd Street for families and their four-legged friends. Tails are wagging once again! Philadelphia's largest Halloween dog costume contest is back - and cuter than ever! Northern Liberties Business Improvement District partners with Street Tail Animal Rescue on the 9th Annual Hound-O-Ween Doggie Costume Contest. The event takes over the 700 Block of N. 2nd Street, on Saturday, October 28th, from 11:00am to 4:00pm. Dozens of furry contestants will compete for prizes in various categories, plus try to win best of show. Registration for this annual benefit is only a $30 (or $20 extra per additional) donation per pup. All proceeds benefit Street Tails Animal Rescue in their mission to help homeless and unwanted animals in the Philadelphia area. On top of the doggie contest, look for outdoor food and drink, fall tunes, Halloween vibes, vendors, music and more. There is a $500 cash grand prize to the winning pet courtesy of Wilson’s Estate Jewelry. Hound-O-Ween Fall Festival is one of many Halloween and Fall themed activities in Northern Liberties. For registration and full details, stay tuned to NLBID's website in mid-September.



48) It's All Just a Brunch of Hocus Pocus (2023)

Sunday, October 29, 2023

11:00am Doors, Show 12:00pm to 2:00pm

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

Tickets start at $25



Drink up, Witches! Drag Brunch is back and it's 2 Spooky 4 Me. Join us for an exclusive lineup of drag performers including the Sanderson Sisters and more for a brunch of nostalgic halloween goodness.



49) Halloween Boo Brunch

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sunday, October 29, 2023

11:30am to 3:00pm



Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti continues their new and popular theme “vibe” brunches with a once a month Sunday party. All themed brunches will run from 11:30am and 3:00pm, and exclusive themed cocktails, selfie and photo stations, food features and brunch tunes with a twist. Look for some of the staff in costume, and patrons are welcome to join the fun by wearing clothing, accessories or a costume to tie-in with each month's theme - but it is optional, of course. Theme cocktails, DJ and other details for each month's event will be announced two weeks before the event. For October, come dressed and ready to celebrate Halloween - families are welcome!



I) DRAG SHOWS



50) Taylor’s Version Drag Brunch

Sunday, September 10, 2023

11:00am Doors, Show 12:00pm to 2:00pm

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

Tickets start at $25



A Taylor Swift Themed Drag Brunch featuring raffle prizes, on stage contests, a full brunch menu, and specialty cocktails, produced by Summer. St. Cartier.



51) Drag Romance: A Lady Gaga Drag Brunch

Sunday, September 17, 2023

11:00am Doors, Show 12:00pm to 2:00pm

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

Tickets start at $25



A Lady Gaga Themed Drag Brunch featuring raffle prizes, on stage contests, a full brunch menu, and specialty cocktails, produced by Summer. St. Cartier.



52) Glitch, Please! A Video Game Themed Drag Brunch

Sunday, September 24, 2023

11:00am Doors, Show 12:00pm to 2:00pm

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

Tickets start at $25



We're gonna shake it up, up, down, down, left, right, left at our Video Game Themed Drag Brunch! So come get a high score with the hottest drag queens in Philly! Produced by Summer. St. Cartier.



53) Mean Girls: Get in Loser We're Going to Drag Brunch

Sunday, October 1, 2023

11:00am Doors, Show 12:00pm to 2:00pm

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

Tickets start at $25



Get ready to butter your muffin with Philly's Hottest Drag Queens. Oh, and don't forget to wear pink. Produced by Summer. St. Cartier.



54) Rocky Horror Drag Brunch

Sunday, October 8, 2023

11:00am Doors, Show 12:00pm to 2:00pm

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

Tickets start at $25



Join us October 8th for a Rocky Horror themed Drag Brunch extravaganza! Produced by Summer. St. Cartier.



55) Slayed: A Horror Movie Themed Drag Brunch

Sunday, October 15, 2023

11:00am Doors, Show 12:00pm to 2:00pm

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

Tickets start at $25



You better boo-lieve our exclusive lineup of Philly's hottest drag queens are going to slay this horror movie themed drag brunch extravaganza! Produced by Summer. St. Cartier.



56) It's All Just a Brunch of Hocus Pocus (2023)

Sunday, October 29, 2023

11:00am Doors, Show 12:00pm to 2:00pm

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

Tickets start at $25



Drink up, Witches! Drag Brunch is back and it's 2 Spooky 4 Me. Join us for an exclusive lineup of drag performers including the Sanderson Sisters and more for a brunch of nostalgic halloween goodness.



57) Sex and The City Drag Brunch

Sunday, November 5, 2023

11:00am Doors, Show 12:00pm to 2:00pm

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

Tickets start at $25



Grab your friends and channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw at our upcoming Sex & The City Drag Brunch! Relive your favorite Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha, and Miranda moments with Summer St. Cartier Productions featuring a roster of Philly's hottest drag queens.



J) CAPE MAY IN FALL HAPPENINGS



Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille

The Montreal Beach Resort

1025 Beach Ave, Cape May, NJ 08204

https://www.montrealbeachresort.com/



58) Tea at the Sea

August 13, 15, 27 and September 10, 24

Starts 4:00pm, $39.99 per person

Located on Harry's Sundeck



The Montreal and Harry's launch new Tea by the Sea, a delightful three-course social event that combines light bites, breathtaking views of Cape May and an enriching historical discussion all about America's first seaside resort destination.Nestled along the scenic coastline of Cape May, a charming seaside town known for its Victorian architecture and rich heritage, Tea by the Sea takes place on the sundeck atop Montreal Beach Resort with a panoramic view of the Atlantic Ocean. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a refreshingly chilled tea and lead to their tables to begin the first course and discussion of historic Cape May from past to present.



The final course, consisting of sweet treats of a delectable assortment, will be available along with a question-and-answer session for any further information about things to do around this beautiful town. Tickets are on sale now through Harry's, The Montreal or the website.



59) Doggie Day at the Pool - Sunday, October 29, 2023



Pups and Potables will be on deck for you to have an awesome day with your best friend. Pups able to go splash around the pool but their humans must stay present at all times. Puptails will be available for purchase and proceeds raised will benefit the Humane Society



Titos giveaways for humans and furbabies will also be available. Stay tuned for the full event details but save the date



60) Cape May Jazz Festival - November 9 to November 12, 2023



The Cape May Jazz Festival returns to Cape May Convention Hall this November 9-12, 2023. This cherished tradition brings together renowned musicians, passionate fans, and the picturesque charm of Cape May. Experience the festival like a true VIP with The Montreal's all-access VIP package. Immerse yourself in the world of jazz and enjoy unrestricted access to the incredible lineup of performances, just a leisurely walk away from our resort!



JUST IN: Harry's will also for the first time host live jazz performances at Harry's!



When booking The Montreal's Fall Jazz Festival VIP Package, guests will enjoy the following perks:

* One all-access VIP pass to Exit Zero Jazz Festival (per guest)

* 10% off your room rate

* Two official Exit Zero Jazz Fest wine glasses

* A bottle of wine waiting in your room

* $30 gift card to Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille (per guest)



Additional VIP amenities include:

* Reserved seats to all concerts in Cape May Convention Hall, November 10-12, 2023

* First-come, first-served entry in participating Festival club venues

* Access to the VIP lounge in Cape May Convention Hall



K) THEATRE



61) Inis Nua Theatre Company

10 Dates with Mad Mary

A Pop-Up Play in a Pub

By Irish-Pakistani playwright Yasmine Akram

September 6 to September 17, 2023

Fergie’s Pub, 1214 Sansom Street



10 Dates with Mad Mary is a comedy that tells the story of Mary McArdle, a tough and troubled young woman trying to find a date for her best friend’s wedding. This raucous one-woman show returns after its fully sold-out, extended run at Fergie’s Pub in 2022. 10 Dates will be directed by Inis Nua Artistic Director Kathryn MacMillan and stars Anna Faye Lieberman as Mad Mary. The show runs September 6-17, 2023, for a total of 10 performances. All performances will take place upstairs at Fergie’s Pub, 1214 Sansom Street in Philadelphia. Tickets are on sale now for $32 by calling (215) 454-9776 or visiting inisnuatheatre.org. Tickets include a drink and either a veggie or meat pie from Stargazy.



62) The Manor, a two-act play by Kathrine Bates

Presented by Greystone Hall and Colonial Playhouse of Delaware County

Directed by Sam Barrett

September 7 to September 16, 2023

Greystone Hall, located at 2450 Aram Ave, West Chester, PA 19380.

Ticket includes immersive experience AND food/drink!



One of the region's most famous mansions will again host a famous Greystone Hall and the Colonial Playhouse of Delaware County present The Manor, a two-act play by Kathrine Bates, directed by Sam Barrett. Inspired by a true story from the 1920's, the play was designed to be performed in the Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills where those events took place. The play was later adapted by the playwright for Greystone Hall right here in Chester County, where the mansion itself is again the stage and the star! The story itself centers around money, marriage, politics and power. The audience follows the unfolding story as it moves through the grand stately rooms and intimate spaces of the famous 115 year old mansion. The play returns by popular demand for its fifth time at Greystone Hall. Opening night will be September 7th at 7:00pm. The play will run through September 16th, with evening and matinee showtimes available across performance days. Tickets are on sale now for $70 each, which includes the show and experience, plus complimentary sweet and savory refreshments at intermission. Tickets are available at www.greystonehall.com (link on the home page). All performances will be held at Greystone Hall, located at 2450 Aram Ave, West Chester, PA 19380.



63) Azuka Theatre Presents the Philadelphia Premiere

The Elephant in the Room

By Priyanka Shetty

Starring Priyanka Shetty

Directed by Suli Holum

November 1 to November 12, 2023

Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake, 302 S. Hicks Street

http://azukatheatre.org/the-elephant-in-the-room



Approximate Running Time: 80 minutes with no intermission

Age Recommendation: 13+

Pricing: Pay What You Decide after each performance.



After making the bold move to defy her family by quitting her IT job and moving to the US to pursue an acting career, things don’t quite turn out how Priyanka imagined. Gear up for a funny, tumultuous ride through immiscible cultures, unforgettable love, irreparable loss, and the desperation of not belonging anywhere. A witty and dark comedy about your typical Indian metalhead and software-engineer-turned-actor who must navigate life as an immigrant arriving in Trump’s America.



64) Inis Nua Theatre Company

American Premiere

Madame Ovary

A Pop-Up Play in a Pub

By English playwright Rosa Hesmondhalgh

November 8 to November 19, 2023

Fergie’s Pub, 1214 Sansom Street



The second show in Inis Nua’s Pop Up Play in a Pub series will be Madame Ovary, a comic-drama that begins on New Year’s Eve with Rosa, a young woman who’s ready to embark on a campaign of self-improvement in the new year. But when the unexpected happens–an advanced cancer diagnosis–Rosa has to re-evaluate priorities and her only goal becomes survival. Madame Ovary is directed by beloved Philadelphia actor and director, Charlotte Northeast, and features Satchel Williams (Inis Nua’s 100 Words for Snow). The show runs November 8-19, 2023, for a total of 10 performances. All performances will take place upstairs at Fergie’s Pub, 1214 Sansom Street in Philadelphia. Tickets are on sale now for $32 by calling (215) 454-9776 or visiting inisnuatheatre.org. Tickets include a drink and either a veggie or meat pie from Stargazy.



It’s 2018—it’s a new year! It’s Rosa’s year! She’s going to eat better, exercise more, finally use her arts degree, and, oh yeah, stop dating losers. But before she has a chance to delete Tinder and learn to steam broccoli, Rosa will get a diagnosis that brings all her plans to a screeching halt, and she’ll have to trade her resolutions for resolve. This award-winning comedy upends expectations, playing life-or-death stakes with subversive cleverness. Fans of Inis Nua’s past solo plays such as Finding Fassbender, How To Be Brave, and A Hundred Words for Snow, will find much to enjoy in this intimately told comic monologue.



L) CIRCUS ARTS & THEATRE



65) Circus Campus Presents Spectacles, Circus and Community

16 Shows/Workshops/Performances

Philadelphia's Circus Campus in Collaboration with Philadelphia Fringe Fest

Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 24, 2023

Circus Campus (6452 Greene St. Philadelphia)

General admission: $20, Student: $15

Tickets available at:

https://phillyfringe.org/events/?&custthreefilter=Circus%20Campus%20Presents



Circus Campus Presents spectacles, circus and community featuring a mini circus festival within the 2023 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Look for extraordinary performances during eleven original shows, plus five new exclusive circus workshops. For 2023, the circus hub returns for the second year to showcase artistic styles that include circus, magic, juggling, theatre, music and poetry - with everything in between (and often blended together). Each activity is designed to exemplify the different aspects of the region’s circus community, while celebrating artistic expression in many different ways. All performances and workshops will run for one-night-only on weekends September 8th to September 24th at Circus Campus (6452 Green Street) throughout the historic restored church and campus in leafy-green West Mt. Airy. Tickets are on sale now by visiting www.phillyfringe.org (under Circus Campus Presents). General admission is $20 and student/artist tickets are $15. For more about Circus Campus, visit www.circuscampusphiladelphia.com/presents.



66) Floor to Air Dance Trapeze: Circus Workshop

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 5:00pm

Kyle Patrick

This blended level ground-to-air workshop guides students through an exercise that encourages intentionality on the ground (where we are most comfortable) and eventually onto the dance trapeze. Workshop will also cover basic dance trapeze vocabulary and movement.



67) Pink Lemonade

Friday, September 8, 2023

6:00p & 8:00p

Sweet & Sour Circus

We want to build a carnival ride of child-like wonder (*BOING BOING BOING* *POP*). Our props and bodies will be manipulated, thrown, flounced, shaped, caught, dropped, flown, rolled, and morphed in order for us to share our thoughts, emotions, memories, and stories (YEEE! HOW EXCITING!).

This show will focus on playfulness and exploration (NOTHING TOO DEEP OR SERIOUS) utilizing simple story telling, lots of juggling, sky-high aerial ventures, partner movement, stuff resembling dance (WE REALLY TRY…), and standing on each other. We will also bring to life a Candy Land-like landscape as we assemble our curious original set designs on stage during the show (BUT YOU CAN’T EAT THE ARCHITECTURE!). Much akin to Legos, we build whatever prop or play thing we think we want or need in the moment while taking care of and entertaining our audience (YAY! *CLAPS*).



68) The Sculpture Gallery

Friday, Saturday & Sunday September 8,9, & 10 2023

September 8 @ 7:00p - September 9 @ 5:15p | 7:45p | 10:00p - September 10 @ 3:00p

The Innovative Juggler Team

Immerse yourself in the world of a reclusive sculptor and his curious apprentice. They've commissioned the help of a tenacious curator to present their unique juggling contraptions. However, art doesn't always go as planned. Come be a part of the exhibit and experience these striking kinetic sculptures first hand. Admire the craftsmanship and the artistry of these one-of-a-kind pieces and maybe become part of the art yourself at The Sculpture Gallery.



69) Intro to Chinese Pole: Circus Workshop

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:00pm

Charlie Collins

You'll have a great time learning the basics of how to climb, flip, & spin on the rubberized vertical bar. This is an upper body and core intensive apparatus so it’s an awesome way to build strength while having fun! All levels welcome.

REQUIREMENTS: The poles are covered with friction tape, so students should wear full coverage pants (no exposed skin on legs/feet) and flexible athletic shoes.



70) Red Flags

Saturday, September 9, 2023

6:30pm, 8:45pm

Watermelon Bathtub

"Red Flags" will explore the dynamics of power in relationships. People will tell their experiences of a time when they were in a toxic situation and then perform their ultimate circus revenge act. The show will be a combination of drama and comedy, with audience participation encouraged. Our shows will also include themes of access to make the experience welcome to a wider audience. (FIX OUR/etc)



71) The Strangelove Sideshow Spectacle

Sunday, September 10 2023 at 7:30pm

Krystal Younglove

Spotlighting Krystal Younglove: The Indestructible Lady. This classic 10-in-1 circus sideshow will leave you breathless with its squeamish-inducing delights. Watch in amazement as Krystal uses bone shattering animal traps, walks on glass, eats fire, demonstrates invulnerability on a bed of nails, performs feats of strength, and hammers nails into her face – all the things your mama warned you not to do! Krystal Younglove will have you gasping in amazement, covering your eyes, and laughing out loud – all in the same show! Rest assured, Krystal is a Circus Sweetheart and The Strangelove Sideshow Spectacle is an classy-ish affair, reminiscent of the classic sideshows of yesteryear. It is a family-friendly show that promises to leave you in awe, thoroughly entertained, and perhaps even slightly inspired.



72) Roller Skating Workshop and Disco: Circus Workshop

Friday, September 15 2023 at 5:00pm

Cotton Candy Circus

All levels welcome. This short, fun workshop is designed to get you familiar with the roll and followed by a 45-min free-skate roller disco. REQUIREMENTS: Provide your own skates - helmet and padding suggested but not required



73) Sisyphus & Siri

Friday, September 15 2023

6:30pm & 8:30pm

Francis Menotti

The magician you are about to meet is already dead; he doesn't know it yet. Join your host, Siri, as she introduces you and guides you through an evening of mystery and impossibility laced with dark comedy and a pinch of Greek mythology. Not suitable for audiences under 16 years of age.



74) Hazard House

Friday, Saturday, & Sunday September 15, 16, 17 2023

September 15 @ 7:40pm - September 16 @ 9:00pm - September 17 @ 7:00pm

Stephen Doutt

"Hazard House" is a site-specific, contemporary circus experience... in an attic.

Inspired by dark rides and Rube Goldberg machines, and absolutely full of chaotic juggling.



75) Lollipop Lyra: Circus Workshop

Saturday, September 16 2023 at 5:00pm

Watermelon Bathtub

Part lyra, part pole, all fun! Learn the basics of this apparatus, including mounts & poses. Please note that due to the nature of the apparatus, this workshop will involve spinning. All levels welcome.



76) Add to Cart

Saturday, September 16 2023

6:00pm, 8:00pm

Circus Bliss

Add To Cart is a 45 minute duo circus show, exploring themes of overconsumption, capitalism, minimalism, and the choices we make, both knowingly and unknowingly, in the human pursuit of happiness. The show features ground skills such as: partner acrobatics, dance, and balance work, centered around two shopping carts used as innovative ground apparatuses. With bright colors, a lot of costume changes, and some deep inner work to unlearn our shopping habits, Add To Cart is an activism comedy, suitable for all ages.



77) Evidence of Things Unseen

Sunday, September 17 2023 at 6:00pm

Ran’D Shine

Immersive, Surprising, Unexpected: "Evidence of Things Unseen" is an experience that uses magic effects as metaphor. Audience members will experience an uncanny demonstration of sleight of hand, and psychological illusions, in a setting where is there is no smoke, no mirrors Just Pure Magic.



78) Intro to Dance Pole: Circus Workshop

Friday, September 22 2023 at 5:00pm

PSCA

Tricks, spins, flow, and routine. A great cardio workout while looking fabulous. No experience needed. REQUIREMENTS: Shorts & sports bra suggested. No lotion or jewelry.



79) Building Bridges

Friday, September 22 2023 at 7:00pm

Trenton Circus Squad

Trenton Circus Squad believes that circus arts has the power to connect people and communities in a universal language of fun, curiosity, artistry and boldness. Join them in bringing their Big Top Tour experience to Philly Fringe!



80) ROLLER CIRCUS… The Greatest Show on Wheels

Saturday, September 23 2023

6:30pm, 8:30pm

Cotton Candy Circus



Step right up and prepare to be amazed by Roller Circus: The Greatest Show on Wheels! The first circus cabaret of its kind, Roller Circus combines aerials, juggling, drag, clowning, fire, and sideshow performance with the art of roller skating in a way you have not seen before!



Featuring an incredible cast of talented performers from the Philadelphia area, Roller Circus is a high-energy variety show that is guaranteed to astound and delight audiences. Watch as these performers take both traditional and non-traditional circus skills and perform them entirely on roller skates! From the daring stunts of the aerialists to the mesmerizing juggling tricks and hilarious comedy routines, every moment of this show is designed to take your breath away and leave you wanting more.



81) POPULENCE

Sunday, September 24 2023

6:15pm, 8:00pm

Meadow Perry

Meadow Perry combines the beauty of bubble artistry, magic, illusion with a dash of sophistication and sparkle to create a dazzling experience that can only be described as Populence. Join this charming but humble sorceress of soap bubbles as she takes you on a journey of dreams.



82) Haunted Circus

Presented by and at Philadelphia School of Circus Arts

Friday, October 27, 2023, 6:30pm to 9:30pm

Saturday, October 28, 2023, 6:30pm to 9:30p,



See description above in spooky things and events.



83) Circadium Circus Gala

Presented by Circadium School of Contemporary Circus

Saturday, November 11, 2023, 6:00pm tp 11:00pm

Circus Campus Home of Circadium School of Contemporary Circus

6452 Greene Street, Philadelphia, PA (Parking in lot behind school) http://circadium.com/circadium-gala/



See description under Charity Fundraisers above.



M) MUSIC CONCERTS



All concerts below are:

Parx Casino, Xcite Center

2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



84) 98° & ALL FOR ONE - RESCHEDULED

NEW DATE Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



In five short years -- from 1997 to 2002 -- 98° sold a staggering 10 million records, scored a chart-topping single, "Thank God I Found You," with Mariah Carey and Joe, and collaborated with their collective idol, Stevie Wonder, on "True to Your Heart," for the 1998 animated Disney film, Mulan. Their four-million-selling album, 98° and Rising (1998, Motown), spawned the top-5 favorites "Because of You," "I Do," and "The Hardest Thing," while 2000's Revelation (Universal Records), which sold two million copies, peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 and yielded a trio of hits, "Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)," "My Everything" and "The Way You Want Me To." The group emerged at a time when teen-oriented acts such as the Spice Girls, The Backstreet Boys and NSYNC were just hitting the top of the charts around the world. They differentiated themselves from many of the other teen bands at the time as they wrote much of their own material, which reflected their own R&B influences. By September 10, 2001, the frequent Total Request Live champions had reached the pinnacle of their career. That was the night the male-harmony group, which includes Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre and brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, performed in front of a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of the Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Celebration. A star-studded salute marking the icon's three-decade run as a solo entertainer, it was the kind of achievement that should have taken 98° to the next level. But not 12 hours later, the 9-11 attacks changed the world forever. At that point, the all-Ohio-raised quartet decided to take a break. Save for a one-off performance on a TV special in 2004, it would be more than a decade before the four friends in 98° would sing together again. The group tested the waters with a one-time appearance at the Mixtape Festival in Hershey, Penn. Then, in 2013, they hit the road with New Kids On the Block and Boyz II Men, the latter being their inspiration and a group that figures prominently in their origin story. (In the mid-nineties, a fledgling 98° snuck backstage at one of their concerts, hoping to get a demo to the Boyz.) Encouraged by the rapturous fan reaction, the group headlined their own, 38-city trek in the summer of 2016. The My2K tour, which also included O-Town, Dream and Ryan Cabrera, played to sell-out or near-capacity crowds at venues like the prestigious Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and the 5000-seat Coney Island Amphitheater in New York City.



All-4-One



If you've ever been in love, then you've heard the name All-4-One and their timeless songs "I Swear", "I Can Love You Like That", "So Much In Love", " I Turn To You", "These Arms", "Beautiful As You" and much more. The Grammy Award Winning group All-4-One is internationally known for making beautiful love songs that not only chart radio airwaves, but also garner countless awards.



All-4-One's very first single "So Much In Love," scaled to RIAA Gold Sales and top 5 pop status. The California based quartet soon marked their place in the industry as premier balladeers. Their second single, "I Swear", claimed the billboard "Hot 100" #1 spot for 11 consecutive weeks, while sales sky rocketed to hold the #1 selling single status in 1994 and third most successful single of the rock era. "I Swear" STILL holds a spot on Billboard's "Hot 100"as one of the most successful singles of all time and has been named by ASCAP as one of the greatest love songs of the 20th Century. "I Swear" is recorded in history with an imprint in the Guinness's World Book of records (as the biggest selling single of 1994).



The groups second album was highlighted by "I Can Love You Like That", a mid-tempo which hit the top 5 on the Billboard "Hot 100". To date they have released a total of seven albums and sold over 25 million records worldwide, won a bevy of awards including a Grammy, an American Music Award, countless international awards and completed multiple major world tours.



All-4-One is featured on the following, The multi-platinum soundtrack to Walt Disney Pictures animated feature film, The Hunchback of Notre Dame with the main theme song "Someday", the Space Jam Soundtrack, a 5 time platinum album with "I Turn To You", Tapestry Revisited: A Tribute to Carole King, with their rendition of "Tapestry", which sold over a million units They are also featured in the soundtrack of the movie Mi Familia with the song "One Summer Night", a 60's remake and The 1996 Grammy Nominees album, with "I Can Love You Like That". The Grammy album is a compilation of songs nominated for song of the year and this too sold a million copies. All-4-One's songs are frequently licensed for commercials, music compilations TV shows and major motion pictures such as Despicable Me, Earth To Echo, the hilarious Ryan Reynolds comedy Just Friends, The Social Network and Nothing To Lose . All-4-One has recorded duets with legends such as Julio Iglesias and Kenny Rogers. Celebrating their 30th Anniversary this year, All-4-One continues to tour the world as the original members and a collection of hit songs under their belt.



85) The Australian Pink Floyd Show: Darkside 50 Tour

Friday, September 22, 2023, 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



Selling 4 million tickets worldwide and described by The Times as "The Gold Standard" and The Daily Mirror as "The Kings of the Genre", The Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first ever concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988. Since then, they have performed in over 35 countries worldwide; played at David Gilmour's 50th birthday celebration and were even joined on stage by Rick Wright. TAPFS is the leading and biggest show of its kind in the world.



Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note for note perfection, this critically acclaimed tribute show has been astonishing audiences worldwide. Striving to reproduce the Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show continues to include a stunning light and laser show, video animations, state of the art high resolution LED screen technology and other special effects. To accompany these visuals are several large inflatables including a giant pig and their own distinct Pink Kangaroo. They have also worked with musicians like Guy Pratt, Durga McBroom and her sister Lorelei McBroom who have toured with Pink Floyd, as well as sound engineer Colin Norfield who worked with Pink Floyd during their 'Division Bell' tour and on David Gilmour's solo tours. Often described as being more than a tribute band, The Australian Pink Floyd Show is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept out of the pubs and onto the worldwide arena circuit. The band has played to sell out audiences throughout Europe, UK, America, Canada, South America and Russia. With 30 years of history, the world's biggest, best and greatest Pink Floyd tribute show continues to delight its global fan base.



86) The Pointer Sisters

Saturday, September 23, 2023, 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



The Pointer Sisters began their formal vocal training in their father's church, The Church of God in West Oakland, California. They went on to achieve worldwide fame and have secured a place in pop music history as a dynamic female group! Their first performance in Los Angeles at the Troubadour club was hailed by critics for its versatility and range and called The Pointer Sisters "the most exciting thing to hit show business in years." Their 1973 debut album gave us the singles, "Yes We Can, Can," which reached #11 on Billboard magazine's pop singles chart.



The following year, the sisters released That's A Plenty, an album that included a bona-fide country-western tune, "Fairytale," written by the sisters. The single hit big on both the country and pop charts. As a result, the sisters became the first black female group to ever perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. They also became the first contemporary act to perform at the San Francisco Opera House and released a live recording of the performance. In 1975, "Fairytale" won the sisters their first Grammy Award, for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Elvis Presley later covering the tune. That year, the Pointers released their fourth album for Blue Thumb. Entitled Steppin', the record included "How Long (Betcha Got A Chick On The Side)"; co-written by the sisters, it went top 20 on the pop charts and sailed all the way to #1 on R&B. In 1976, the sisters hit the big screen, joining Richard Pryor in the film, Car Wash. "You Gotta Believe" which was featured on the film's soundtrack, rose up the R&B charts.



In 1994 the ladies receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an event proclaimed "Pointer Sisters Day" in Hollywood. That same day, it was announced that the group would begin a world-wide tour of the Fats Waller musical, Ain't Misbehavin'. They toured with the show for 46 weeks and recorded a cast album. The sisters went on to be honored on the Soul of American Music Awards and were also inducted into the Soul Train Hall of Fame. They performed a special concert at the White House for then President Clinton. In 1996, they were one of the legendary acts that performed at the closing ceremony of the Olympics in Atlanta, and the group was saluted with Fire--The Very Best of the Pointer Sisters, a 36-song anthology that chronicled the sisters' career.In recent years, the group has performed with some of the greatest symphony orchestras in the world, including San Francisco, Jacksonville, Atlanta's symphony orchestra and the renowned Boston Pops. The Pointer Sisters were a smash hit at Night of the Proms, which spanned over 50 sold-out performances throughout Germany, Holland and Belgium, and has secured the group many more successful tours in Europe. In 2004, the group recorded a live CD/DVD, which captured the energetic Pointers performing the hits that fans of all ages continue to enjoy! Ruth, Issa, and Sadako maintain a busy touring schedule and perform the music of The Pointer Sisters all over the world.



87) Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell Tour

Friday, October 6, 2023, 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



At age 86, Buddy Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago's fabled West Side sound, and a living link to the city's halcyon days of electric blues. Buddy Guy has received 8 GRAMMY Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award, 38 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has received), the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential National Medal of Arts. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him #23 in its "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time."



In 2019, Buddy Guy won his 8th and most recent GRAMMY Award for his 18th solo LP, "The Blues Is Alive And Well".



In July of 2021, in honor of Buddy Guy's 85th birthday, PBS American Masters released "Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase The Blues Away", a new documentary following his rise from a childhood spent picking cotton in Louisiana to becoming one of the most influential guitar players of all time. The documentary features new interviews with Buddy Guy, Carlos Santana, Eric Clapton, John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr, and more. Watch the full documentary at PBS Online here.



Though Buddy Guy will forever be associated with Chicago, his story actually begins in Louisiana. One of five children, he was born in 1936 to a sharecropper's family and raised on a plantation near the small town of Lettsworth, located some 140 miles northwest of New Orleans. Buddy was just seven years old when he fashioned his first makeshift "guitar"--a two-string contraption attached to a piece of wood and secured with his mother's hairpins.



In 1957, he took his guitar to Chicago, where he would permanently alter the direction of the instrument, first on numerous sessions for Chess Records playing alongside Howlin' Wolf, Muddy Waters, and the rest of the label's legendary roster, and then on recordings of his own. His incendiary style left its mark on guitarists from Jimmy Page to John Mayer. "He was for me what Elvis was probably like for other people," said Eric Clapton at Guy's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2005. "My course was set, and he was my pilot."



Seven years later, July 2012 proved to be one of Buddy Guy's most remarkable years ever. He was awarded the 2012 Kennedy Center Honor for his lifetime contribution to American culture; earlier in the year, at a performance at the White House, he even persuaded President Obama to join him on a chorus of "Sweet Home Chicago." Also in 2012, he published his long-awaited memoir, When I Left Home.



These many years later, Buddy Guy remains a genuine American treasure and one of the final surviving connections to an historic era in the country's musical evolution.



88) Dione Warwick

Saturday, September 7, 2023, 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



Dionne Warwick is a six-time Grammy Award-winning music legend who has earned more than 75 charted hit songs and sold over 100 million records. She was discovered by Burt Bacharach and Hal David in 1961,and went on to record 18 consecutive Top 100 singles ("Don't Make Me Over," Walk on By," "Say a Little Prayer," "A House is Not a Home," "Alfie," "Heartbreaker," "Déjà Vu," among countless others). She received her first Grammy in 1968 for "Do You Know the Way to San Jose?". Ms. Warwick became the first African-American solo female artist of her generation to win the prestigious award for Best Contemporary Female Vocalist Performance.



In 1985, she participated in the recording of "That's What Friends Are For," which became a number-one hit worldwide and raised awareness and major funds for AIDS research, which she continues to support, among other causes such as The Starlight Foundation, children's hospitals, world hunger, disaster relief, and music education for which she has been honored and has raised millions of dollars. Ms. Warwick also participated in the all-star charity single, "We Are the World" and performed at "Live Aid."



Ms. Warwick has been honored by AMFAR, the Desert Aids Project, and Clive Davis at his pre-Grammy party. Ms. Warwick was also inducted into The Grammy Museum where a special 50th Anniversary career exhibit was unveiled. Most recently, Ms. Warwick released a star-studded duets album entitled, "Feels So Good," featuring collaborations with some of today's greatest artists. Most recently, Warwick was the recipient of the coveted and prestigious 2017 Marian Anderson Award for her career accomplishments and philanthropy. She was honored in a 2018 PBS Television Special, "Then Came You," was named 2019 Ambassador to the Smithonian Institute's Year in Music and is a 2019 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.



89) The Spinners

Friday, October 13, 2023, 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



Timeless in a way that few other acts are, The Spinners are one of the most iconic and enduring groups in R&B history. With a towering legacy spanning over six decades, The Spinners have never lost their universal appeal. In 2021, they returned with their first all-new original album, the aptly-titled, "Round the Block and Back Again."



The group created and came to define the smooth sound of Philadelphia Soul, channeling the highs and lows of romance and heartbreak into a catalog of classic hits, beloved across generations. Throughout the years the Spinners remained perched atop the Pop, R&B, and Adult Contemporary Charts, with smash singles like, "I'll Be Around," "Could It Be I'm Falling In Love," "Then Came You," "The Rubberband Man'' and many more – earning six Grammy nominations, 18 Platinum and Gold Albums, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and selling millions of records worldwide in the process. Their legendary repertoire has earned a permanent place in the American songbook.



Though The Spinners popularized, and came to epitomize, the lush sound of Philly Soul in the 1970s, they got their start in Detroit at Motown in 1961. The Spinners signed with Atlantic Records in 1972, teaming up with producer Thom Bell in Philadelphia where the group blossomed under his production aegis.



The Spinners had another classic hit single, "Working My Way Back To You," topping the Pop and R&B charts, earning the group its twelfth gold record. The "The Love Trippin" album (1980) also included "Cupid," one of the fastest-selling records in The Spinners' illustrious career. The follow-up LP, "Labor of Love," featured such stand-out tunes as "Yesterday Once More," and "Long Live Soul Music."



Four decades later The Spinners have not skipped a single beat as "Round the Block and Back Again" makes wonderfully clear. Melding intricate harmonies with breathtaking vocal acrobatics, the album, released in August 2021, showcases The Spinners at their soulful, multi-octave best.



A perennial fan favorite, the Spinners continue to perform to sold out crowds at home and abroad while maintaining a loyal coterie of die-hard aficionados. The Spinners have left an indelible impact in the annals of music history, and perhaps most importantly, on the hearts of millions of fans throughout the world.



90) Andy Grammer

Saturday, October 14, 2023, 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



Emmy award winner and multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer continues to engage, energize, and empower audiences with stomping stadium-size pop anthems meant to be shared at full volume. His observations and affirmations pick people back up when they need it, affirm their potential, and encourage them to keep going. Inspiring fans around the world, Grammer has over 3B global streams under his belt and a social media footprint of over 4M followers. His catalog consists of numerous bona fide hits, including the quadruple-platinum single "Honey, I'm Good;" the platinum singles "Keep Your Head Up," "Fine By Me," "Don't Give Up On Me," "Fresh Eyes," and "Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah);" the gold single "I Found You;" and the gold albums Andy Grammer (2011) and Magazines Or Novels (2014). He lent his music to films such as Five Feet Apart and when "Don't Give Up On Me" became the soundtrack for ESPN's 13th annual V Week for Cancer Research, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award.



91) Por_o for Pyros: Horna, Thorns En Halo’s 2023 Tour

Friday, November 3, 2023, 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



Celebrating 30 years of porno for pyros with the first tour in over 25 years with the Thorns, Horns en Halo's tour.



92) Rob & Friends: For Sidewalk Angels

Saturday, November 4, 2023, 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



Life, love, and music eventually arrive full circle. We reach the place where we began not only wiser, but with more wonder for the bearing of the past on the future. Three-time GRAMMY® award winner Rob Thomas progresses by recognizing his roots. In fact, the singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and Matchbox Twenty co-founder picks up a thread from his formative years and weaves a bold and bright new chapter on his fourth solo offering, Chip Tooth Smile (Emblem/Atlantic Records]. Fittingly, the experience earned from over two decades as one of modern music's preeminent songwriter and frontmen empowers him to do so.



93) Gladys Knight

Saturday, November 11, 2023 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.



94) Air Supply

Saturday, November 18, 2023, 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



Graham Russell & Russell Hitchcock met on May 12, 1975, the first day of rehearsals for "Jesus Christ Superstar" in Sydney, Australia; they became instant friends with their common love for The Beatles and, of course, singing. They made a single in one afternoon and it shot to number one on the national charts. Air Supply was born! That same year, they opened for Rod Stewart across Australia and then throughout the U.S. and Canada playing all of the famous huge venues before Rod would take the stage. They found new fans, but did not break the U.S. market. Back in Australia they had to start again and made a record called Life Support. On this record were some treasures of songs, including "Lost in Love" which went Top 10 in Australia and somehow found its way to music industry executive Clive Davis in New York. Clive immediately signed Air Supply to Arista Records and in 1980, "Lost in Love" became the fastest selling single in the world, leaping to the top of all of the charts. Now Air Supply was on their way. The second single was "All Out of Love," and that went up the charts even quicker.



Seven top-five singles later, Air Supply at that time had equaled The Beatles' run of consecutive top five singles. The albums Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever, and The Greatest Hits sold in excess of 20 million copies. "Lost in Love" was named Song of the Year in 1980, and, with the other singles, sold more than 10 million copies.



In 2013, the duo was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association's Hall of Fame. Air Supply celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2015 and continue to delight audiences all over the world.



95) Aaron Lewis

Thursday, November 30, 2023, 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents' country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the #1 Billboard Country Album debut Town Line and Sinner, as well as Billboard's #1 Hot Country Song debut "Am I The Only One," only the 9th time since 1958.



Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country. His latest album, Frayed At Both Ends, offers the hard touring/15-million selling workingman's country star at his most personal and unplugged – making for an intimate record that reflects his 2023 acoustic tour.



N) COMEDY SHOWS



All shows below are:

Parx Casino, Xcite Center

2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



96) Tom Dillon

Friday, September 8 2023, 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm

Saturday, September 9, 2023, 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



Tim Dillon is a Stand up comedian, writer, and actor. He was a new face at the Montreal Comedy Festival in 2016. He won the title of New York's Funniest 2016 at Carolines NY Comedy Festival. In 2017 he was named of the top ten comics you need to know by Rolling Stone magazine. He had two specials premiere in 2018, a Comedy Central Half Hour and a Netflix Quarter hour. He created and hosts Tim Dillon's Real NY Tour which takes the audience on a double decker bus through Manhattan. He has performed at the Oddball Comedy Festival, the Glasgow Comedy Festival, SXSW, among others. He has been on the Christ Gethard show on Fusion, Gotham Comedy Live on AXS tv, Fox's Red Eye, Tru Tv's Comedy Knockout, and season two of WYFD with Big Jay Oakerson on Seeso. He hosts a Podcast called The Tim Dillon Show.



97) Hannah Berner

Saturday, September 30th, 2023, 7:00pm, doors 6:00pm



One of JFL's 2022 New Faces, Hannah Berner emerged on the comedy scene by directing, editing, and acting in videos on Instagram and writing viral tweets. She has two podcasts, Giggly Squad and Berning In Hell, with over 20 million combined downloads. She was a cohost on Bravo's Chat Room, as well as a member of Bravo's Summer House for three seasons, and has over 3.3 million followers across her social media platforms. She currently performs standup in NYC and at clubs and theaters all around the country!



98) Michael Blaustein

Friday, October 20, 2023 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



Michael Blaustein is an internationally touring headlining comedian, accomplished actor, and award winning writer. Michael co-hosts a very popular podcast called "Stiff Socks" with comedian Trevor Wallace. Stiff Socks is ranked in the top 50 of all comedy podcasts on iTunes and Spotify. He has performed at over 200 colleges worldwide and has been on the Comedy Central on Campus Tour, The College Humor Tour, and The Oddball Comedy Fest. Michael has performed at prestigious festivals such as JFL 42 and The New York Comedy Festival. Michael can be seen on Amazon Primes original series "Inside Jokes." Michael can also be seen on the last season of CBS's Person of Interest. He has hosted two pilots for MTV and was a cast member of the last season of MTV's Punk'd. Michael created and developed a Snapchat show for Comedy Central and was also a comedy pilot finalist in The Austin Film Festival. Michael Co-wrote, Co-directed, and Co-starred in the feature film "Up There."



99) Ari Shaffir: The Wrong Side of History Tour

Saturday, October 21, 2023, 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



Ari Shaffir is an American standup comedian. In addition to his numerous appearances on the Joe Rogan podcast, he is best known for his last special, "Jew," which has garnered almost 6 million views and was written up in The NY Times in its list of best specials of the year. You might also know Ari from the storytelling show he created and hosted on Comedy Central called "This Is Not Happening." Ari also has a Netflix special called "Double Negative" and a Comedy Central special called "Paid Regular." Ari Shaffir has also appeared on WTF with Marc Maron, The Adam Carolla show, Your Mom's House, 2 Bears 1 Cave, Theo Von's podcast, Andrew Schulz's podcast, TigerBelly, and many many more. These appearances have made him a favorite in the comedy podcast world. His own podcast, Ari Shaffir's Skeptic Tank is a chart topper that comes out every week wherever you watch or listen to podcasts. Ari is the reigning president of the LOS podcast to which he has no affiliation. And he placed first in the non-steroid category of the legendary Sober October challenge, which he also destroyed shortly thereafter so he could found Protect Our Parks with Shane Gillis and Mark Normand which he fooled Joe Rogan into hosting.



The deal is, this is a dirty show. It's not completely offensive but definitely some parts are offensive. So don't bring that one friend in your friend group who makes that tsk noise a lot. Just tell them you're doing something else or your grandmother died or your grandmother killed somebody and you gotta be a character witness. Whatever. Just don't bring them. But everybody else for sure come. Ari puts on a hilarious show every year of all new material and he brings amazing openers. So it's just a really funny night of legit mainstream standup and you're going to have a great time every time.



100) Che Durena

Saturday, October 28, 2023, 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



Haitian Canadian comedian Che Durena was born and raised in British Columbia and is based in Toronto after spending time performing standup in Mexico. He is best known for his work as a host and writer for My Most Amazing Top 10 (over 7 million subscribers), a content creator with Herb (14 million followers) and he has amassed a social media following of over 7 million with 170 million likes on his viral TikTok and instagram rants and commentary. Che has appeared on JFL All Access, Comedy Network, CraveTV and recently dropped his debut comedy album Tales From My Butthole. His comedy offers an absurd angle on his experiences living abroad and his perception of matters like culture, race, relationships and drugs. Catch him on tour in a city near you



101) Nicole Byer

Thursday, November 9, 2023, 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



Nicole is one of the most versatile and recognizable voices in the comedy landscape today. Her latest Netflix special BIG BEAUTIFUL WEIRDO dropped this past December. Her previous Netflix special titled COMEDIANS OF THE WORLD brought together acclaimed comedic personalities from 13 international regions and was released in 2019. She is currently hosting Netflix's Emmy nominated reality-competition baking series NAILED IT!. The show, which features amateur bakers failing to replicate Pinterest recipes, recently released its third season. She also regularly hosts the podcasts, Why Won't You Date Me, and What the Tuck?. She can currently can be seen in NBC's recently released GRAND CREW as a series regular alongside Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings and Echo Kellum, which she has garnered positive reviews for already.



Her past work includes the Above Average web series PURSUIT OF SEXINESS, which she co-created and starred in alongside Sasheer Zamata. She also produced and stared in the scripted comedy series LOOSELY EXACTLY NICOLE, which debuted its first season on MTV and aired its second on the streaming platform Facebook Watch. Her other network television and feature work includes MIKE AND DAVE NEED WEDDING DATES, LADY DYNAMITE, PARTY OVER HERE, BOJACK HORSEMAN, and 30 ROCK.



Byer was an early standout and fan favorite on MTV's hit series GIRL CODE, a strong and smart femaledriven comedy series that explicitly tackles the mysteries of womanhood. She is also an Upright Citizens Brigade alum who continues to cement her status as a force in standup comedy, regularly performing in cities across the country.



102) Howie Mandel

Friday, September 17, 2023, 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years. He can currently be seen on NBC's flagship series America's Got Talent where he has served as a judge for eleven seasons. He recently finished production on his new documentary Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me. Other recent projects include judging NBC's America's Got Talent: The Champions, CNBC's Deal or No Deal where he served as executive producer and host and Nat Geo Wild's Animals Doing Things where he co-hosted with his son Alex. He also executive produced the Quibi series Kirby Jenner. In 2019, he released his first solo special in 20 years Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club.



In 2020 Howie teamed up with ePlay Digital Inc. and launched the charity, Breakout the Masks, and mobile game campaign to give back to those involved in the fight against COVID-19. Via Howies' Games the first challenge is Outbreak where players' points translate to donations of N95 face masks, portable ventilators, gloves and other Personal Protective Equipment to doctors, nurses and more front-line workers. The second game SwishAR has users looking for America's Got Talent's, Howie Mandel, to join in a backyard basketball game to shoot hoops. Both games are available on the Apple App store and Google Play.



His additional projects, as a Host, actor, and/or executive producer include Take It All and Howie Do It for NBC, Deal With It for TBS, and Mobbed for FOX. Previously, Mandel received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for Deal or No Deal and a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Game Show Host for the syndicated version of the show. Mandel's versatile career has encompassed virtually all aspects of the entertainment spectrum, including television, film and stage. From his work on the Emmy Award-winning St. Elsewhere, to the international animated children's series Bobby's World, Mandel has become a mainstay of the American comedy scene. In 2009, Mandel added author to his resume when he released his frank, funny and no-holds-barred memoir, "Here's the Deal: Don't Touch Me." The memoir revealed his ongoing struggle with OCD and ADHD, and how it has shaped his life and career. It made The New York Times bestseller list on its first week and remained on the list for several consecutive weeks. Mandel has done countless comedy specials both on cable and network television. He has also hosted his own syndicated talk show, The Howie Mandel Show and continues to be a mainstay on the talk show circuit. He also continues to perform as many as 200 stand-up comedy shows each year throughout the U.S. and Canada.



103) This is Important LIVE

Friday, December 8, 2023, 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



Adam Devine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, and Kyle Newacheck (co-creators and stars of Workaholics) dive deep into serious discussions about some of the most important topics facing our society today such as grown men fighting children, diarrhea, boners, naked grandmas, and so much more. Listeners get to be a fly on the wall for the effortlessly entertaining, genuinely hilarious conversations these guys have been having for years.



104) Lewis Black: Off the Rails – Fall 2023 Tour

Saturday December 9, 2023, 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



Known as the King of Rant, Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life's hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world. A GRAMMY Award-winning stand-up, Lewis Black performs his critically acclaimed shows more than 200 nights annually, to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. He is one of a few performers to sell out multiple renowned theaters, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York City Center, the Main Stage at the Mirage in Las Vegas, and a sold-out Broadway run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. Since 2014 Lewis Black has done over 400 live streaming shows, called THE RANT IS DUE, at the end of each of his standup performances. Adding his own unique style, Lewis delivers audience-written Rants which have been submitted from the fans at his show and throughout the world. These rants are now available on Lewis Black's podcast, Rant Cast. Black is the longest-running contributor to THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central. He has had comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix. In 2001, he won Best Male Stand-Up at the American Comedy Awards. His newest special Thanks for Risking Your Life (streaming premiere October 6, 2020) was his last live performance before the Covid lockdown. He has released eight comedy albums, including the 2007 GRAMMY Award-winning The Carnegie Hall Performance. He won his second GRAMMY Award for his album Stark Raving Black and has published three bestselling books: Nothing's Sacred (Simon & Schuster, 2005), Me of Little Faith (Riverhead Books, 2008) and I'm Dreaming of a Black Christmas (Riverhead Books, 2010). In 2012, he performed eight sell-out shows at Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway as well as did one of his two HBO Specials BLACK ON BROADWAY. In 2015, Black notably voiced the character "Anger" in the Academy Award-winning film from Pixar, Inside Out. A published playwright, he's written over 40 plays and has found his work performed throughout the country, including at the A.C.T. Theatre, the Magic Theatre, The Williamstown Theatre Festival, and The Public Theatre. In addition to his professional pursuits, Lewis is dedicated to a number of charitable organizations including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The Rogosin Institute, and The 52nd Street Project. He's also deeply committed to supporting our troops. A seasoned USO tour veteran, he's performed for the troops on three Christmas tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.



105) Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage

Friday, December 15, 2023, 8:00pm, doors 7:00pm



Best known as the star and executive producer of the hit series, THE CARBONARO EFFECT on truTV, Michael Carbonaro has also made frequent television appearances in shows such as Happily Divorced, 30 Rock, Grey's Anatomy, and CSI Miami. A performing magician since his youth, Carbonaro went on to study experimental theater at New York University with aspirations of entertaining audiences through a variety of theatrical mediums, including hidden-camera magic, which he later showcased frequently on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."



Following Carbonaro's frequent late-night appearances, Michael was presented with the opportunity to launch his hit comedic series, "The Carbonaro Effect," which has run for over 100 episodes on truTV and currently airs on HBO Max and in syndication worldwide. In this series, Michael performs inventive tricks on unsuspecting members of the public who are unaware that he is a magician. Jaws drop when he causes a car to disappear from under a security guard's nose or makes alien crabs transform into kittens in a science lab. Whether posing as a coffee shop barista, museum curator, or seemingly unremarkable store clerk in the REAL world, Carbonaro's illusions – along with his absurd, matter-of-fact explanations – leave REAL people bewildered and families at home laughing out loud.



In 2016 Michael embarked on his first theater tour with the widely acclaimed show "Michael Carbonaro Live!" Since its debut Michael performed this show over 200 times to sold-out audiences across the country, cementing him as one of the most dynamic entertainers of his generation. Now Michael is back with a brand-new show - "Carbonaro: Lies on Stage" - which will continue to showcase his unmatched blend of humor and charisma along with inventive illusions which will amaze audiences of all ages.



O) EAGLES AND FOOTBALL SEASON



106) Tradesman's

1322 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia PA 19107

(267) 457-3994

https://tradesmansphl.com/



Tradesman's is one of the top spots in Center City and Midtown Village for Eagles, NFL and Penn State action this coming football season. For the new season, Craft Concepts Group has expanded the menu, upgraded the sound system and lighting, and added more TVs throughout the restaurant, bar and mezzanine. Look for 13 total big screen televisions throughout the venue, plus the giant 10 foot long media wall above the bars. Look for special events and parties all season long for both Eagles and Penn State - and look for a new partnership with the Penn State Alumni Association. At Tradesman's, watch the game in four different spaces, two different levels, and on multiple HDTVs plus a giant ten foot media wall about the main bar. Plus, don't forget about the premium sidewalk window seats where you enjoy the nice weather and watch the game through the custom open-to-the-bar windows.



Eagles specials -

Six Foot Giant Cheesesteak $90

with Long Hots and Fries - enough to feed your whole Bird Gang!



The Bird Gang Burger $17

2 Beef 4oz Hamburger Patties, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Onion Ring,

Bird Sauce (Green Horseradish Aioli)



The Smokehouse Sandwich $18

Smoked Brisket & Pulled Pork, Pickles, White BBQ Sauce on a Hoagie Roll



Smoked Wings $15

Full board of wings to share with your squad



Nachos $12

Loaded Fries $9

Chicken Fingers and Fries $14

Philly Cheesesteak Spring Rolls $11



That Kelly Jawn $12

Citrus Vodka, Melon & Sour Apple Liquor, Pineapple Juice



FTC Shot $8

Jagermeister, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry Juice



Penn State specials -

includes donation/partnership with Penn State Alumni Association



The White and Blue Burger $18

2 Beef 4oz Hamburger Patties, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized

Onions, White BBQ Sauce, Blu Cheese Crumbles

Six Foot Giant Cheesesteak $91



The Smokehouse Sandwich $19

Smoked Wings $16

Nachos $13

Loaded Fries $10

Chicken Fingers and Fries $15

Philly Cheesesteak Spring Rolls $12

Mind Eraser $12

Kahlua, Vodka, Club Soda



We Are Shot $8

Malibu Rum, Lemonade, Blue Curacao



Penn Stateside Bucket (5 Seltzers) $40

Black Cherry, Orange, Pineapple, Lemon Cucumber Mint



107) BRU Craft & Wurst

1318 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 800-1079

www.bruphilly.com



BRU celebrates another year as one of the top spots for all the Eagles action! Watch the game from on the 105 inch projection wall plus 8 HD flat-screen TV's above the bar with the sound on, 39 beers on tap, serving up German fare and game day grub.



BRU EAGLES SPECIALS:



$16 WINGS

Choice of: Thai Chili, BBQ, Garlic Buffalo



$8 PIEROGIES

Sour cream



$50 GAME DAY PLATE:

Choice of two wursts, wings, fried pickles, fries



$8 SANDWICHES

Wurst Sandwich

Single Patty Smash Burger w/ american, bacon, fried onion, lettuce,

special sauce

Fried Chicken w/ ranch & pickle



DRINKS:

$5 Drafts - Paulaner Pils, Hofbrau Original, Allagash White, Local

Rotating IPA

$30 Miller Lite Buckets

$5 Kelly Green Shots

$8 Swoop Smash

$8 Jameson and Ginger



108) Vesper Center City

223 S Sydenham St

Philadelphia, PA 19102

267-214-0086

https://www.vespersportsclub.com



Glu Hospitality and Vesper Center City present Spiked Sundays!



Vesper Center City is back open in time for fall football as one of the very top spots in the region for Eagles fans. Spiked is back with Sunday Spiked plus Spiked returns on Monday and Thursday nights when the Eagles play.



Spiked is Center City Philadelphia's biggest Sunday party with live DJ entertainment, dancers, pyrotechnics, in a lively atmosphere that spans three floors. {the party is based timing wise around football but we really just aim to make it a good time on a sunday regardless of what's happening in the game(s)} private space available.



There is no cover charge to get in, and they will be showing all local broadcasted games on the 36 65-inch televisions, including three four-panel big screens. Games will be shown on all three floors as well to allow ample room for game day action.



All games will feature our signature Spiked menu, with fan favorites returning like the Hurts Burger and Hunnie’s Chicken Sandwiches. Party trays are available for parties of four or more.



Sound will be on for every second of the action, with Philly’s best DJ’s providing halftime entertainment and Philly’s best after party following each and every game! Be on the lookout for special promotions, guest appearances, giveaways, and more all season long!



All reservations can be made through http://Opentable.com. Select the “Spiked” experience for seating options. Doors open one hour before game time. Bar seating and standing room available on a first come first serve basis.



Touchdown & Extra Point “beer + shot”

-Onside Kick - $12

Miller Lite & Fireball

- Philly Special - $14

Corona & Espolon

- Red Zone - $18

NUTRL & Titos

- Hail Mary - $20



Surfsid & Hennessy



Spiked Menu:

Individual Starters.

-Classic Buffalo Wings

-Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

-Hunnie’s Chicken Tenders

-Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

-Bruschetta

-Chips & Guac



Party Trays:

-1st Quarter: (Feeds 4)

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, Buffalo Wings, Bruschetta, Buffalo Cauliflower Bites



-Halftime: (Feeds 8)

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, Buffalo Wings, Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Cauliflower Bites, Bruschetta



-Whole 9 Yards: (Feeds 12)

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, Buffalo Wings, Buffalo Cauliflower Bites, Chips & Guac, Bruschetta



109) Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse

1921 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

https://www.cavsrittenhouse.com/



Catch the big game on 24 televisions and an eleven-foot high-resolution big screen wall to cheer on the Birds and your favorite college bowl teams. That is even more TVs than last year!



Philadelphia's iconic sports bar Cavanaugh's is back for season two in their brand new location. Doors are open and its game-day go time with new buffalo chicken pizza, those famous hot and tangy sweet wings with bourbon in the buffalo sauce, and all your favorite foods. See below for specials.



Cav's Rittenhouse Regular Season NFL Games:

$4 Michelob Ultra Drafts

$20 Bud Light Buckets - 5 Cans per bucket



Game Sound, DJ entertainment during commercials and breaks. Weekly Giveaways.



Go Birds Bloody Maria. - St. George's Green Chile Vodka, House Made Tomatillo based Bloody Maria Mix, Garnished with Celery, Pickle, and Jalapeno.



Seating reservations for Sunday NFL games. The link is here https://www.cavsrittenhouse.com/reservations



Saturday College football specials:

$5 Michelob Ultra Drafts. $22 Miller Lite Buckets



Also hosting weekly Minnesota Vikings watch parties; and hosting game watch parties for South Carolina Game, University of Michigan Wolverines, University of Wisconsin Badgers, and the University of Georgia Bulldogs. Each group will have their own space and sound, when possible. Alumni groups who book official watch parties with us will receive group specials.



110) Founding Fathers Sports Bar & Grill

1612 South St.

Philadelphia, PA 19146



Head to the South Street staple for game day specials for the Best Eagles Bar on South Street. Every seat has a view of the games - and there's 15 TVs inside and outside - with the sound on! Kitchen is also open late to Midnight every day!



Cheesesteak spring rolls

Picnic chicken sandwich

Colossal shrimp tacos

House Made Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls

Short Rib Chili and more!



Drink specials:



$5 Michelob ultra drafts during all Eagles Games

$8 Kelly Green Shots (Vodka, Melon, Ginger)



111) Brewerytown Food Hall

1363 N. 31st Street 19121

Philadelphia, PA

(267) 541-2847



Specials:

$10 Miller Lite Pitchers

$5 Green Tea Shots

$5 City Wides (Miller High Life & Jim Beam)

$5 Bored & Tipsy Tea

Onion Ring Tower $14

Bucket of Wings (24 for $30)

Green Wings (Chimichurri) (6 for $10 or 12 for $18)

Kitchen Sink Nachos $16

Snack Platter $25 choice of wings, mini quesadilla, onion rings, pretzel bites, cheesesteak slider



112) Figo Ristorante

1033 N 2nd St

Philadelphia, PA 19123

(267) 245-9625



Catch the game in Northern Liberties inside the bar/dining room AND on the covered patio for Eagles season!



Pizza & Wing Combo:

1 Large (1 topping) Pizza & (10) Wings $30 Takeout $35

2 Large (1 topping) Pizza & (20 Wings) $56 Takeout $62



Drink Specials:



$4 Bored & Tipsy Teas

$10 Michelob Ultra Pitchers

$4 Bud Lite Bottles

$15 Buckets (5)

$10 Crown Royal Drinks



113) Chickie's & Pete's

1526 Packer Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19145

https://chickiesandpetes.com



Chickie’s and Pete’s has been named THE OFFICIAL SPORTS BAR OF THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES. Bud Light Eagles Pep Rallies throughout the season featuring current Eagles players, cheerleaders, pep band and Swoop plus Bud Light specials every Thursday, Sunday, and Monday at all locations. Sportsradio 94 WIP broadcasts live every Monday from flagship location in South Philadelphia beginning at 2pm with Eagles Alum Ike Reese and Jon Marks then at 6pm Eagles DE Brandon Graham hosts The Brandon Graham Show presented by Miller Lite. At 7pm Eagles Alums Hugh Douglas and Ike Reese host the Chickie’s and Pete’s Players Lounge with a rotating cast of current Eagles players.



“The Voice of the Eagles, Merrill Reese hosts “The Pro Football Report” live radio broadcast on WBCB every Tuesday from a different Chickie’s and Pete’s location.



“Football Fridays” with Anthony Gargano from 97.5 The Fanatic are broadcast live every Friday from the betPARX Malvern race and sportsbook inside Chickie’s and Pete’s Malvern location.



97.3 ESPN “The Sports Bash with Mike Gill is broadcast live every Thursday from Chickie’s and Pete’s @Tropicana Casino Resort in Atlantic City.



BDAWK Impact Nachos created by Eagles and NFL Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins are a gameday favorite and $ 4 from every order is donated to the Bran Dawkins Impact Foundation.



BDAWK Impact Nachos are $20 and feature charred lobster, shrimp, pineapple, corn crema, sliced jalapenos, fresh salsa, chives, cilantro and their famous cheese sauce.



For Packer Avenue: The stadium location offers 24,000 square foot of space, three bars, and an 18 foot screen.



114) Cavanaugh's Headhouse

421 S 2nd St

Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 928-9307



Cavanaugh's Headhouse, located just off of South Street, is one of the top spots in Philadelphia to catch the Eagles and NFL Football, Plus College Football.



Eagles Games Specials:

$7 Jamison Mixed Drinks

$7 Absolut Mixed Drinks

$4 Michelob Ultras draft

$4 Bud Light cans

$3 Stadium Snacks - Philly soft pretzels, popcorn, hot dogs , French fries



115) SliCE

Italian Market and City-wide delivery: 1180 S. 10th St., (215) 463-0868

Washington Twp: 137 Egg Harbor Rd, (856) 302 5099

Touchdown! Football shaped pizzas are back in time for the big game!



Available for take-out or delivery! Feed your hunger for the return of fall football and Eagles season and bleed green with these unique football shaped pies. They are hand-tossed and made by hand with mozzarella, hand-cut pepperoni and ricotta laces. Available every Sunday at all locations, and available for Monday and Thursday night games as well. Additionally, SliCE has game day packages with pizza, wings, salads and other snacks.



Football shaped pizza is back!



The Kick Off…. $25

Large Football Shaped Pizza. Available in Americana or Pepperoni with ricotta laces



Plus other tailgate specials:



The Tackle $50

1 large americano

25 wings



The Turf $75

1 large americano

25 wings

Small tray caesar salad



The Field Goal $70

1 large americano

25 wings

15 mozzarella sticks



The Touch Down $100

2 large 1 topping pizza

50 wings

The Tailgate $19 / $28

Americana topped Sausage, prosciutto, Bacon topped with Mikes Hot Honey



116) Founding Fathers Bensalem

2900 Street Road

Bensalem, PA 19020

(215) 923-1100



Head to the new Founding Fathers Bensalem for Eagles games on with 31 TVs for football action - with the sound on - plus the new outdoor deck open for the Party on the Deck - with sound and TVs outside.



1/2 Price Chipotle Chicken Nachos

$3 Miller Lite

$6 House wines

$8 Philly Mules

$8 Kelly Green Shots (Vodka, Melon, Ginger)



Plus Short Rib Chili, Crispy Calamari, five varieties of mac n cheese (including Filet topped and short rib topped), Buffalo Pizza, Cheesesteaks and Bucks County's best priced and most delicious Filet Mignon at $22 each for 6 ounce and $30 for 9 ounce.



117) Parx Casino Sportsbook and Liberty Bell Beer Garden

2999 Street Road

Bensalem, PA 19022

(888) 588-7279

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/



The only place in AMERICA to watch ALL the game day action on the country's first 155 foot TV screen! Head to Parx Casino for game day action in the Parx Casino Sportsbook with a dazzling 7,400 square foot space that features a sweeping 155 foot HD media wall that can show up to 36 games all at the same time. Additionally, the sleek, state of the art space will feature 196 seats, three VIP areas, plus a 38’ x 14’ bar with 38 seats and a dramatic four-tier light design hanging from above. Additionally, don't miss the big game at Liberty Bell Beer Garden in the giant indoor-outdoor beer garden with glass ceiling panels and retracting side walls. Enjoy a rotating selection of all-American craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails at our all-season patio with fire pit. Featuring signature chef-inspired dishes and pub fare. The roomy 7,600-square-foot space features socially distanced tables - and is adjacent to two patios featuring greenery, modern furniture and 10-foot long fire pits. For game days, there are two giant LED TV walls in the beer garden and there are sports-betting kiosks for those who want to place a wager.



118) Chickie's & Pete's

Parx Casino

2999 Street Road

Bensalem, PA 19022

Parx Casino is the place to be on Game Day at Chickie's!

See full Chickie's description above.



119) GBU: Good the Bad the Ugly

158 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380

https://goodbaduglywc.com/



Every Sunday:

50-cent wing night all day and extended happy hour 5-9 pm

$3 Ultras and Bud Light Aluminium Bottles with giveaways at every Eagles away game!



Jersey/ Ticket Giveaways:

Look for one winner at each game below to win prizes, including Eagles tickets and an Eagles Jersey - one giveaway per game.



September 10th

October 29th

November 20th

December 10th



120) Stove and Tap

329 W Main St

Lansdale, PA 19446

stoveandtap.com

(215) 393-8277



Lansdale's hot spot for game day action includes upscale comfort food from the kitchen, cocktails and beer at the bar, and the game with sound on the TV's. Plus, with the fall weather look for the upstairs porch windows to open in time for game season.



Every Sunday during football season:

50 cent wings

$3 Ultras & Bud Light Aluminium Bottles



Eagles Jersey Giveaways:

Look for one winner at each game below to win prizes, including Eagles tickets and an Eagles Jersey - one giveaway per game.



September 10th

October 15th

November 20th

December 10th



121) Revival Pizza Pub

240 Windgate Dr Suite A7

Chester Springs, PA 19425

https://revivalpizzapub.com/



Revival Pizza Pub by Stove and Co. Restaurant Group is now the hottest new spot for college football in the Western Suburbs. Look for a College Game Day Watch Party with:



For Eagles, NFL, Penn State -

$3 Michelob Ultra Draft

$3 Bud Lite Bottles



Sunday Gravy Special for Sunday Games!



1/2 Price All Pasta Dishes, including Chicken Parm, Chicken Marsala, Chicken Piccata, Shrimp Scampi, Shrimp Fra Diavolo, Pasta and Clams, Seafood Mixto, Pasta Pomodoro, Pasta and Meatballs, Baked Rigatoni, Agnolotti (GF) and more.



Game Day Features:

NEW - Pepperoni Meatballs

Jersey Tomatoes, Parm and Pepperoni and Beef Blend



Revival Fries

Cooper Sharp Beer Cheese

Crispy Chicken Wings

House Buffalo | Korean BBQ | Sticky Honey Garlic



Cheesesteak Eggrolls

American cheese, fried onion, buttermilk ranch



Cheesesteak Fries

Fries, fried onions, beer cheese, shishito peppers



Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

Pickled jalapeño, Calabrian honey drizzle



South Philly

Sausage, broccoli rabe, provolone



Cheesesteak Pizza

Cooper sharp, long hots, fried onions



Diablo

long hots, spicy sausage, calabrian chili sauce, capicola, pepperoni meatballs



Buffalo Chicken

grilled chicken, mozzarella, pizza sauce, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce, celery



121) Chickie's & Pete's

675 Shannondell Blvd

Eagleville, PA 19403



Philly's hottest sports bar heads to the Main Line for its first official football season.

See full Chickie's description above.



122) Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille

1025 Beach Avenue

Cape May, NJ 08204



Every Sunday during football season

Game days are best spent surrounded by great friends and fans!

Join us at Harry’s every Sunday for $5 select beer and appetizer specials.

