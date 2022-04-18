PARTNERS COFFEE Re-Launches Fine Spring Coffee Varieties Sustainably Sourced

We want to share some exciting new re-launches of coffee selections from Partners Coffee just in time for spring. With warm weather on the rise, fresh coffees have recently arrived from Partners' special farm relationships in the Southern Hemisphere. The tasty varieties from Partners that coffee drinkers are talking about include Karambi from Rwanda, and Gahahe from Burundi. Although the two countries where these coffees originate from neighbor each other, their coffees can be quite different in aroma and flavor. Check out the tasting notes!

-Karambi from Rwanda: Karambi's coffee is fresh and elegant-expect sweet, ripe, and subtly floral, fruit flavors like papaya, cantaloupe, and apricot balanced by a sweetness resembling raw sugar and vanilla bean.

-Gahahe from Burundi: This year's harvest quality of Gahahe is as good as ever, with flavors that call to mind golden raisin, dried fig, crème brûlée, molasses, and honey.

Partners Coffee is the brainchild of Co-owners and Directors, Amber Jacobsen and Adam Boyd. Originally from Australia, they were childhood friends who were both lovers of coffee and decided to explore the idea of opening a roastery in New York. The brand now has five New York City neighborhood cafes, a robust, nationwide e-commerce presence at partnerscoffee.com and an expansive wholesale program. The small batch coffee roaster has an unwavering commitment to sourcing and roasting quality coffee. After over a decade in business and years spent forging close relationships with farmers, producers, baristas, roasters, fellow small businesses and customers, Partners Coffee has become synonymous with high quality, sustainably-sourced, accessible specialty coffee.

For more information on Partners Coffee, to find locations, to order coffee or gifts, and to find out about their subscription program, please visit https://www.partnerscoffee.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Partners Coffee