PARTNERS COFFEE Opens 6th Location at NY Urbanspace W52

Co-owners Amber Jacobsen and Adam Boyd today announce the opening of Brooklyn-based specialty coffee company Partners Coffee at the new Urbanspace W52 food hall in Midtown West.

The new café is Partners Coffee's sixth retail location and the first location opened since the company (formerly known as Toby's Estate) unveiled a bold new name and brand identity in April 2019. The W52 café is Partners Coffee's second location in an Urbanspace market; they have also operated a location at Urbanspace Vanderbilt in Midtown East since 2015.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Urbanspace, and to debut our first café since introducing our new name and brand identity" say co-owners Amber Jacobsen and Adam Boyd. "By championing hyperlocal small business owners and prioritizing sourcing integrity, the Urbanspace community shares the Partners Coffee ethos and offers a true artisan New York experience that we are proud to be a part of."

As Urbanspace W52's exclusive coffee vendor, Partners Coffee will offer a complete coffee and espresso program with a dynamic range of signature blends and seasonal single origins that showcase the brand's global sourcing partners and small batch roasting philosophy. In addition to Partners bespoke blends, including the Brooklyn and Flatiron varieties, the café will serve coffee from Partners' Colombia El Ramo Project, a single-origin sourcing project highlighting the expressive terroir of Colombia's Northern Antioquia subregion. To complement the coffee and custom blended tea menus, Partners will be offering baked goods and treats from local favorites like Colson Patisserie, Dough and Sans Bakery.

In celebration of the café opening, Partners will be bringing back the fan favorite Maple Sage Latte exclusively at the W52 location for a limited time beginning on January 8th. The most popular seasonal release to date, the latte features a double shot of espresso infused with garden sage and local maple syrup, topped with a layer of textured milk.

Located at the main entrance to the market, between 6th and 7th Avenues, the café is outfitted with custom 20-foot marble counter designed by local Brooklyn designers STUDIO VURAL and a state-of-the-art Kees Van Der Westen espresso machine with custom Partners paneling. Guests can take their coffee to-go, or enjoy at one of the market's many seating options.

Partners Coffee at Urbanspace W52 is open Monday - Friday from 6:30am-9pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am-7pm.

About Partners Coffee

Partners Coffee is a small batch coffee roaster founded in Brooklyn, New York. As roasters and baristas they believe that each coffee can tell a story, and they seek to share that in every cup. Co-owners Adam Boyd and Amber Jacobsen opened the flagship cafe and roastery in 2012 under the name Toby's Estate on a then-deserted stretch of North 6th Street in Williamsburg. The shop quickly became the unofficial clubhouse for the burgeoning neighborhood, allowing the company to thoughtfully expand into new boroughs, verticals and retailers.

Now with a robust wholesale business that includes clients such as Whole Foods, Van Leeuwen, PlantShed, The Butcher's Daughter and many more, state of the art educational facilities, and six beloved neighborhood cafes, Partners Coffee strives to make sophisticated and complex coffees approachable. With an unwavering commitment to coffee integrity and offering educational programs for wholesale clients and consumers alike, Partners Coffee has helped pave the way as a destination for accessible specialty coffee in the United States.

Partners Coffee locations include the Brooklyn Roastery & Cafe in Williamsburg, Brooklyn; Long Island City Cafe & Courtyard; West Village Cafe & Brew Parlor; Bushwick Café and Roastery, a location at Urbanspace Vanderbilt in Midtown East and the newest location at Urbanspace W52 in Midtown West.

About Urbanspace

Urbanspace curates and develops immersive public markets where creative entrepreneurship and community flourish. Urbanspace has developed multiple dynamic food halls within Manhattan's most renowned landmarks, including Urbanspace Vanderbilt, Urbanspace 570 Lex, Times Square Market, as well as the famous NYC holiday and seasonal markets.

The brand's latest venture, Urbanspace West 52nd at 152 West 52 St, debuted on January 8, 2020, with 15 new and established food concepts. Located in the heart of New York's theater district, Urbanspace West 52nd creates a universal meeting place that fosters connection over a shared meal. The location will feature a lofted mezzanine ideal for post-work drinks, ongoing events, private parties, and more.

Urbanspace West 52nd will also be the company's pilot location for its "Green New Market" initiative, which will include a push towards reusable and compostable items, as well as the installation of a digester with a live-feed showing how much waste, water, and energy are being saved through the market's efforts.

Photo Credit: Ethan Covey





