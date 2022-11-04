ORANGE GLOU WINE FAIR on Sunday 11/6 at FIG 19

Editor's Note: Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a wine event happening on the Lower East Side!

Orange wine is having a moment around the world and no one knows it better than orange wine expert Doreen Winkler, natural wine sommelier and founder of Orange Glou. Marking its 3rd anniversary this November, Orange Glou is launching its first orange wine fair on Sunday November 6 (12-4pm) spotlighting orange wines which are made from white grapes whose skins stay in contact with the juice after pressing. Founded by Doreen in November 2019 as the world's first orange wine subscription service, Orange Glou opened the world's first (and only) brick-and-mortar wine shop solely dedicated to natural skin contact wines in 2021. Doreen is now pioneering the first wine fair in the U.S. showcasing exclusively orange wines - many from producers only recently available here.

Attendees will have the chance to taste more than 70 wines from around the world, including highly allocated labels, rare bottlings, and hard to find vintages, as well as meet natural wine producers, and learn about natural winemaking techniques and unique maceration styles - plus take home an Orange Glou tasting glass (included with the ticket). Participating wineries include Claus Preisinger, 2Naturkinder, Porta Bohemica, Maloof, Heinrich, Keltis, Grawu, Bodega Cueva, Schödl, Dobra Vinice, Bodega Murga, Donatus Wine, Renner & Rennersistas, Ptr Mareda, Marvla Tindo, Regis Bard, and more. Many of them are available in the U.S. for the first time, which makes the event a great opportunity to explore and discover new wines.

The Orange Glou Wine Fair will take place Sunday, November 6th from 12-4pm at FIG 19, 131 Chrystie Street on the Lower East Side. Tickets are only $35 and include a signature Orange Glou wine glass to keep (value $15, see below) - and can be purchased here.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Orange Glou Wine Fair