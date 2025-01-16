National Irish Coffee Day on 1/25 with KEEPER'S HEART and THE BUSKER Recipes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When the chill of winter sets in, there’s no better way to warm your soul than with a perfectly crafted Irish coffee. National Irish Coffee Day, celebrated every year on January 25th, invites us to indulge in this iconic drink that combines the robust flavors of coffee, the smooth kick of Irish whiskey, and the silky richness of cream.

Whether you’re a fan of the classic recipe or looking to experiment with modern twists, this day is your perfect excuse to embrace the charm of Irish coffee. It’s more than just a drink. Irish Coffee is an experience, a moment to savor, and a nod to a beloved tradition that has been warming hearts and hands for decades.

Check out these fantastic recipes with the top spirits Keeper's Heart and The Busker to celebrate National Irish Coffee Day.

Keeper’s Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

1 oz Keeper’s Heart Irish + American

1/2 oz Local maple syrup

8 oz Fresh hot coffee

8 oz *Lightly whipped cream

1 dash of Nutmeg

Directions: Warm mug with hot water for at least 20 seconds, then discard water. Add all ingredients, except cream, and stir briefly. Gently layer whipped cream over top. Grate nutmeg over top. *Lightly whipped cream: In a blender bottle, add 8 oz heavy cream and 1 tsp granulated sugar. Shake for 60 seconds.

Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

35 ml The Busker Single Pot Still

20 ml Demerara Syrup (2:1)

120 ml Hot Coffee

Heavy Cream (lightly whipped)

Directions: In a heated glass, combine Busker Single Pot Still Whiskey, Demerara Syrup, and Hot Coffee. Stir to combine and dissolve the syrup.Gently float lightly whipped cream on top by pouring it over the back of a spoon. Do not stir. Enjoy through the cream.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producers

