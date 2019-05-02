Nandos PERINAISE Makes Your Food Pop with Flavor

If you're not familiar with PERinaise yet, we have some great news for our readers. Nando's, the South African born restaurant chain that is recognized for its signature PERi-PERi sauce, has finally debuted its crave-worthy PERinaise in the United States. Now even more people can relish the delicious taste that has made Nando's so renowned.

Nando's PERi-PERi is considered one of the most popular sauces from England and Australia to South Africa. Their new creamy PERinaise offers the famous flavor in condiment form. It's a PERi-PERi blended mayo that can be used for dipping, spreading, and mixing. And the mayo comes in a convenient squeeze bottle that is easy to handle.

PERinaise flavors include HOT PERinaise for a high heat level; ORIGINAL PERinaise with a medium heat level; and for the flavor connoisseur: LEMON & HERB PERinaise with a mild heat level for the flavor connoisseur.

PERinaise is very versatile so be creative with it. Use the tangy mayo on sandwiches, paninis, burgers or wraps; as a dip for veggies; drizzled on salads; with crispy French fries; and in a special recipe to give your food a new, zippy taste. It will also be a welcome addition to the garnishes you serve at barbecues and picnics.

As people become more and more interested in international food trends, Nando's PERi-PERi infused mayos are unique and tasty.

You'll like to know that PERinaise is gluten-free, kosher, made with cage-free eggs, halal, no artificial colors, no artificial flavors, no added MSG, and the packaging is made from 25% recycled PET.

PERinaise retails for $3.99 - $4.99 in select Kroger, Harris Teeter, and Safeway stores across the country. It is also available online at Amazon.com.

For more information, about PERinaise, visit: https://www.nandos.co.nz/eat/products/perinaise.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nando's and PERinaise





