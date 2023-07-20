NYC RESTAURANT WEEK from 7/24 to 8/20-All You Need to Know and Faves

NYC RESTAURANT WEEK from 7/24 to 8/20
POPULAR
The best dining deals of the summer are happening during NYC Restaurant Week from Monday, 7/24 to Sunday, 8/20. The much anticipated culinary event actually lasts for four weeks with 2-course lunches and 3-course dinners at prices of $30/40/60 depending on the venue and meal. There are over 500 participating eateries in all five of the boroughs. In addition to lunches and dinners, some restaurants are offering weekend brunches and a special Sunday dinner.
Visit https://www.nyctourism.com/restaurant-week to discover the participating restaurants. You can browse by neighborhood, cuisine type, and more. The web site also allows you to make reservations. Visit a favorite eatery or try something new. We suggest you plan a meal around your trip to the theatre.
Some of our preferred Manhattan restaurants are being featured in NYC Restaurant Week Check them out!
David Burke Tavern for Modern American cuisine on the Upper East Side
Kissaki in the Bowery and Upper West Side for traditional Japanese cuisine
Harta the Modern American brasserie in Bryant Park
The Grid at Great Jones Distilling Co. in NoHo
Empire Steak House the renowned classic steakhouse at West 54th Street and East 50th Street locations
POPULAR at PUBLIC Hotel on the Lower East Side
Clinton Hall is offering Restaurant Week specials at all 5 of their locations
Pink Taco NYC the vibrant Mexican style eatery in Times Square
The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens for contemporary fare at The Times Square EDITION in Midtown
BLACKBARN the Farm-to-Table, American restaurant located in NoMad
KYU the Asian inspired BBQ restaurant in NoHo
Pig & Khao for Southeast Asian cuisine on the Lower East Side
Phillipe by Philippe Chow on the Upper East Side and Meatpacking District
La Pulperia the Latin-inspired restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen
Hortus NYC the Asian fusion restaurant in NoMad
noreetuh the Hawaiian style restaurant in the East Village.
Don’t miss all the great dining experiences during the summertime NYC Restaurant Week. Invite a friend, gather your group, have an intimate night out or go solo and enjoy!
Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy