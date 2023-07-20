NYC RESTAURANT WEEK from 7/24 to 8/20-All You Need to Know and Faves

The best dining deals of the summer are happening during NYC Restaurant Week from Monday, 7/24 to Sunday, 8/20. The much anticipated culinary event actually lasts for four weeks with 2-course lunches and 3-course dinners at prices of $30/40/60 depending on the venue and meal. There are over 500 participating eateries in all five of the boroughs. In addition to lunches and dinners, some restaurants are offering weekend brunches and a special Sunday dinner.

Visit https://www.nyctourism.com/restaurant-week to discover the participating restaurants. You can browse by neighborhood, cuisine type, and more. The web site also allows you to make reservations. Visit a favorite eatery or try something new. We suggest you plan a meal around your trip to the theatre.

Some of our preferred Manhattan restaurants are being featured in NYC Restaurant Week Check them out!

David Burke Tavern for Modern American cuisine on the Upper East Side

Kissaki in the Bowery and Upper West Side for traditional Japanese cuisine

Harta the Modern American brasserie in Bryant Park

The Grid at Great Jones Distilling Co. in NoHo

Empire Steak House the renowned classic steakhouse at West 54th Street and East 50th Street locations

POPULAR at PUBLIC Hotel on the Lower East Side

Clinton Hall is offering Restaurant Week specials at all 5 of their locations

Pink Taco NYC the vibrant Mexican style eatery in Times Square

The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens for contemporary fare at The Times Square EDITION in Midtown

BLACKBARN the Farm-to-Table, American restaurant located in NoMad

KYU the Asian inspired BBQ restaurant in NoHo

Pig & Khao for Southeast Asian cuisine on the Lower East Side

Phillipe by Philippe Chow on the Upper East Side and Meatpacking District

La Pulperia the Latin-inspired restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen

Hortus NYC the Asian fusion restaurant in NoMad

noreetuh the Hawaiian style restaurant in the East Village.

Don’t miss all the great dining experiences during the summertime NYC Restaurant Week. Invite a friend, gather your group, have an intimate night out or go solo and enjoy!

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy