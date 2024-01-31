NORTHERN LIBERTIES RESTAURANT WEEK from 2/2 to 2/11

The Northern Liberties Business Improvement District in Philadelphia announces the return of Northern Liberties Restaurant Week from Friday, February 2 to Sunday, February 11, 2024. The city's hottest NEW restaurant week to hit the food scene is back with new dates, more restaurants, new restaurants, updated price points, indoor and outdoor options, take-out and delivery, and tons of the city's best eats! Moved to winter to support restaurants during the colder months, Northern Liberties Restaurant Week is back with two dozen (and more coming) of the neighborhood's biggest names that will offer two course or more lunches for $15 or $$20, and three or more course dinners for $$20, $25 and $40. Look for special features and signature favorite dishes, outdoor options, artful and colorful dining rooms, cocktail features, and much more.

For outdoor options, several Northern Liberties restaurants have patios, sidewalk seating, courtyards . Book your reservation and enjoy a diversity of cuisines, vibes and settings. New restaurants joining the line-up this year will include Royal Thai, Seiko Japanese, Playa Bowls, Bar1010, Silk City, the new SET NoLibs and more to be announced. Neighborhood favorites will also include Añejo Philly, Pera Turkish Cuisine, El Camino, Cantina Dos Segundos, Figo Ristorante, Apricot Stone, Bourbon and Branch, Standard Tap and more. Menus are live now online and more menus and restaurants will be announced next week The growing list of restaurants will be updated and new spots will be added as the event gets closer. Visit www.northernlibertiesrestaurantweek.com for details. For reservations, contact each individual restaurant through their phone, website, Opentable or Resy. Please see each restaurant for their safety and health protocols.



“Northern Liberties Business Improvement District is proud to bring back Northern Liberties Restaurant Week,” said NLBID Executive Director Cassidy Martin. "Northern Liberties continues to gain popularity as one of the hottest food destinations in the city - with around a dozen more restaurants, cafes and food-oriented businesses set to grand open in 2024. Our restaurant week is a celebration of all the energy, creativity and talent. It is a fantastic way to experience and show off that growth. Come and try a spot you have never been to, or experience your favorite places all over again. This is an affordable way to get out for the spring with friends and family. We hope to see you there."



She added, "This is our largest line-up ever and there's many new options this year including some grand openings in progress. Come out and celebrate our diverse food options with Northern Liberties Restaurant Week this February. It is the tastiest time of year in Northern Liberties and I hope to see you on N. 2nd Street and the surrounding District!"



For its fourth year, Northern Liberties Restaurant Week will offer a taste for every palate - with cuisine from around the country and around the world including Vietnamese, Armenian, Italian, American, Chinese, Thai, Mexican and more. Look for everything from skewers to salads, Philly’s best tacos to comfort food classics, big steaks to big salads, and everything in between. Some restaurants will participate in lunch, some in dinner and others both! The focus is on dine-in options for both indoor and outdoor, plus look for select options for take-out, delivery, and more. Outdoor options will include for the first time festive, heated Igloo dining, plus outdoor dining in permanent courtyards, sidewalks, rooftops and patios. Reservations are strongly encouraged for this first time event, and they can be made with each participating restaurant.



The website www.northernlibertiesrestaurantweek.com will house all the info hungry diners need: a map showing restaurant locations, menus, price points, reservation links and more. 2024 menus are now going live so people have ample time to plan out their eating adventure day by day. Reservations are encouraged and can be made through the Northern Liberties Restaurant Week website using links to each establishment’s reservation platform.



The participating restaurants include the following venues!



-Añejo Philadelphia

-Apricot Stone

-Baan Thai Thai Cuisine

-Bagels and Co.

-Bar1010

-Bourbon and Branch

-Cantina Dos Segundos

-Circles Thai

-D’Oliva Pizza & Grill

-El Camino Real

-Figo Italian

-Hello Vietnam

-Heritage

-Hikari Sushi

-Jerry’s Bar

-North 3rd

-Nourish

-Pera Turkish Cuisine

-Playa Bowls

-Royal Thai & Sushi

-SET NoLibs

-Seiko Japanese Restaurant

-Silk City

-Standard Tap



Each restaurant can select if they will do lunch, dinner or both, and their price points. Some restaurants will additionally offer upgrades to their meals for those seeking a higher end experience.



For food lovers joining this first time dining experience, please plan to follow the rules set forth by each individual restaurant.



Northern Liberties Restaurant Week is presented by Northern Liberties Business Improvement District with support from promotional partner Aversa PR & Events. For sponsorship opportunities for NLRW, contact Kennedy at (484) 604-0572



While visiting for Northern Liberties Restaurant Week, please plan time before your experience to come early and support Northern Liberties' retailers!



For more about Northern Liberties Restaurant Week, visit:

https://northernlibertiesrestaurantweek.com/



For more about Northern Liberties Business Improvement District, visit:

https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/



For a list of where to shop and visit before/after your lunch and dinner, visit:

https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/home/directory/

Photo Credit: Pera by Eddy Marenco



