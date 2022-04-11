NOBU at Paris Las Vegas is Now Open

In partnership with Nobu Restaurants, Caesars Entertainment has opened its second Nobu restaurant location on the Las Vegas Strip at Paris Las Vegas. The restaurant features world-renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa's signature New Style Japanese cuisine.

"I am honored to join the team of esteemed culinary talent at Paris Las Vegas," said Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. "I look forward to sharing some of my favorite dishes and introducing a few signature creations in this beautifully designed space to all of the Las Vegas visitors from around the world."

Nobu at Paris Las Vegas follows the success of Nobu Restaurant & Lounge at Caesars Palace. Caesars Entertainment now offers two incredible dining experiences from Chef Nobu at the center of The Strip.

An intimate space with 140 seats and natural wood design elements, Nobu at Paris Las Vegas offers a variety of fresh fish and seafood in the form of nigiri and sashimi, from salmon and toro to jumbo clam and sea urchin. Guests can also enjoy favorites including Yellow Tail Sashimi with Jalapeno, Black Cod Dry Miso and Wagyu Tacos. Nobu at Paris Las Vegas offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free dishes as well.

"Paris Las Vegas is evolving into a premier culinary destination for some of the top chefs in the world," said Jason Gregorec, SVP and General Manager of Paris Las Vegas. "We are extremely fortunate to have Chef Nobu as a longstanding partner and bring his iconic menu and exceptional service to the resort."

This restaurant opening follows the recent redesign of 182 guest rooms and suites at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, the luxury boutique hotel within the larger destination resort. The world's first Nobu Hotel now features a more modern, residential feel with design inspiration from kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold epoxy.

Nobu at Paris Las Vegas is located adjacent to the newly opened Bobby's Burgers and is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.caesars.com/paris-las-vegas/restaurants/nobu.

About Nobu Restaurants

Nobu, the iconic Japanese restaurant empire founded by partners Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, has expanded to include 45 restaurants around the world together with a stunning collection of Nobu Hotels. Nobu continues to attract fans worldwide for its enduring atmosphere and continuous reinvention of genre-defining cuisine. Learn more at noburestaurants.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @Noburestaurants.

About Paris Las Vegas

Paris Las Vegas brings the passion and sophistication of the City of Light to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, transporting guests to Europe's most romantic city. Distinctive for its dramatic 46-story replica Eiffel Tower with a free, nightly light show and authentic architectural reproductions, Paris Las Vegas features more than 2,900 recently renovated guest rooms and suites, including Burgundy Rooms. The resort offers an 85,000-square-foot casino; Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Paris Las Vegas; the two-acre Pool à Paris; Las Vegas' first rooftop bar and grill, BEER PARK, spanning 10,000 square feet; Voie Spa & Salon; two wedding chapels; unique French retail shopping located along the resort's Le Boulevard District and the opulent nightlife venue Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop. Restaurants include a distinctive array of fine cuisine such as Chef Joho's acclaimed Eiffel Tower Restaurant, French-bistro Mon Ami Gabi and internationally-renowned Gordon Ramsay Steak. Paris Las Vegas also offers quick service options like Brioche by Guy Savoy and an all-new location of Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay. Additionally, the resort is home to Lisa Vanderpump's second Las Vegas venue, Vanderpump à Paris, an all-new Nobu restaurant and The Bedford by Martha Stewart (coming soon). Featuring one of the largest ballrooms in Las Vegas, Paris offers 140,000 square feet of pillarless function space. Paris Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). Find Paris Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Caesars Entertainment, Paris Las Vegas, and Nobu Restaurants