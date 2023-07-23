NATIONAL TEQUILA DAY on 7/24 and Recipes for Celebrating

By: Jul. 23, 2023

NATIONAL TEQUILA DAY on 7/24 and Recipes for Celebrating

National Tequila Day is happening on Monday, 7/24 and we have gathered 6 fantastic recipes that are ideal for the celebration that use top spirits such as Patrón Tequila, Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge, and Tequila CAZADORES. Keep these recipes handy all summer long to enjoy with friends and family.

Grand Dragon Margarita

Courtesy of Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel

Ingredients: 

-1 oz. Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

-2 oz. Blanco Tequila

-1 oz. Lime Juice

-3-4 chunks of Dragon Fruit

-½ simple syrup

-¼ tsp cayenne pepper

-Lime wedges and dragon fruit slices for garnish

Method: Fill a wide, shallow dish with 2-3 mm of fine salt. Cut a lime in half at the width and rub around half of the rim of a margarita glass. Cut a thin, crosswise slice from one of the lime halves for garnish. Holding glass upside down, dip wet half delicately into the salt. Shake Grand Marnier, tequila, lime juice, dragon fruit chunks, simple syrup and cayenne pepper with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into glass and apply lime garnish and dragon fruit slice to the rim.

Grand Margarita

Ingredients:

-0.75 parts Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

-1.5 parts Tequila

-0.75 parts Fresh Lime Juice

-0.25 parts Agave Nectar

-Lime wheel to garnish

-Salt Optional

Method:  Fill a wide, shallow dish with 2-3 mm of fine salt. Cut a lime in half at the width and rub around half of the rim of a margarita glass. Cut a thin, crosswise slice from one of the lime halves for garnish. Holding glass upside down, dip wet half delicately into the salt. Shake Grand Marnier, tequila and lime juice with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into glass and apply lime garnish to the rim.

PATRÓN Silver Ranch Water

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Patrón Silver

-.75 oz lime juice

-12 oz bottle of sparkling mineral water

-.75 oz Citrónge Orange Liqueur (optional)

Method: Combine Patrón silver and lime juice in a Collins glass filled with ice.

Top with your preferred sparkling mineral water and stir gently to combine.

Mangoneada

Ingredients:

-1 1/2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Blanco

-1 oz mango juice or puree

-1 oz lime juice

-1/2 oz agave nectar

-Chamoy and Tajín rim

Method: In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients with ice, shake and serve over ice in a rocks glass with a Tajín and chamoy rim. Garnish with a mango slice.

Jalapeño Margarita

Crafted by Manny Hinojosa, Tequila Cazadores Global Brand  Ambassador

Ingredients:

-1 ½ part Tequila CAZADORES Blanco

-½ part Premium Triple Sec

-½ part Agave Nectar

-1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

-1 Slice of Jalapeño

Method: In a cocktail shaker with ice combine all the  ingredients, shake and serve over the rocks in glass. Garnish with lime, jalapeno slice and salt optional.

High Roller Margarita

Ingredients:

-1 1/2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Extra Añejo

-3/4 oz Grand Marnier

-3/4 oz agave nectar

-3 wedges lime

-3 wedges lemon

-1 wedge orange

Method:  In a cocktail shaker muddle limes, lemons and orange. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice, shake and serve up in a cocktail glass. Garnish: with lime and orange peel.

Photo Credit: PATRÓN Silver Ranch Water-Courtesy of the Producer, Patrón Tequila



NATIONAL TEQUILA DAY on 7/24 and Recipes for Celebrating
