Sep. 27, 2022  
NATIONAL COFFEE DAY on 10/1 with Partners Coffee, Velty, and Seattle Chocolate

We have great product ideas whether you're ready to sip warm fall-flavored lattes to get into the seasonal spirit or you're an iced coffee drinker year-round. Partners Coffee, Velty, and Seattle Chocolate have you covered this National Coffee Day on October 1st. Not only are these brands perfect for the special day, but keep them in mind for all the great gifting opportunities ahead!

Partners Coffee is available for nationwide shipping via www.partnerscoffee.com/. Stock up on all your favorite brews this National Coffee Day. The Brooklyn-based small-batch coffee roaster is offering 15% off single origin coffees from Saturday, 10/1- Sunday, 10/9. Additionally, Partners will be celebrating all things coffee with the launch of a limited-time special edition coffee bundle, which will include Brooklyn, El Remo + Bisham Dimo Blends ($45); cheers to that!

Velty is available for nationwide shipping via www.getvelty.com. Their products are for coffee lovers looking to lessen their caffeine intake, expecting moms in need of a caffeine alternative or any decaf coffee drinker, Velty brewed the perfect way to celebrate National Coffee Day the decaf way. Velty's Classic Uncaffeinated blend is a flavorful, freeze-dried instant coffee that acts as a gut-friendly digestif, made with therapeutic ingredients designed to nurture the mind and gut. Each box ($28) contains eight single-serving, on-the-go ready sachets with 4g of gut-healing ingredients per serving. Velty dissolves fully into any hot or cold beverage of choice, making it a versatile beverage for the latte lover or the cold brew connoisseur.

Seattle Chocolate is available for nationwide shipping on www.seattlechocolate.com In honor of National Coffee Day. The woman-owned confections companies Seattle Chocolate and jcoco are offering discounts on some of their favorite coffee-infused treats. You can save 20% off Seattle Chocolate's Pike Place Espresso creamy Truffle Bar ($4.99). Or, save 20% off of sister brand jcoco's culinary-inspired Orange Blossome Espresso bars ($11.99) for an aromatic pairing of coffee, citrus, and chocolate. You can also check out the limited edition Craft Chocolate & Coffee Gift Set ($46.99), created in collaboration with the Black woman-owned PNW coffee roaster Boon Boona. The set includes five 1-ounce jcoco chocolate bars and two 4-ounce coffee roasts included, along with pairing suggestions and unique flavor notes for each product.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Patrners Coffee, Velty and Seattle Chocolate

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


NATIONAL COFFEE DAY on 10/1 with Partners Coffee, Velty, and Seattle Chocolate
