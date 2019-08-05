MindTech Launches Newly-Designed Famous Recipe Website CookSook

MindTech Consultancy is delighted to invite all the food lovers to explore this brand new Recipe Website "CookSook" which is designed especially for people who love food. CookSook website has been designed and developed by MindTech Consultancy, which has been built with an aim to allow visitors to browse through the website more easily.



CookSook' is a widely popular multi-cuisine food recipe blog handled by Fitness expert and food Lover Ms. Priyanka Shah. The website consists of recipes dishes of all kinds with a restaurant like the taste. This blog will allow you to learn a variety of Indian, French, Mexican, Italian dishes on your own at the comfort of your home.



Features



Create Categories



Assign Categories to a post



Create / Update / Delete Post



Create / Update / Delete Pages



Advertisement Management



Based on the Client's requirement Mindtech designed and developed this food website where information is available free for the public. This recipe blog is more than just a blog. It has been designed and integrated with WordPress to manage page contents, images, and other information. The team at Mindtech firstly designed the layout in Photoshop, and converted into HTML/CSS and created a custom template in WordPress. CookSook's PR and Marketing are also managed by Mindtech itself.



This site boasts a modern new look, vibrant colors and rich media which would make anyone's mouth water within a few clicks. Moreover, users will expect to find a balance between the professional tone to the site, yet an aspirational and exciting feel as well. Each recipe information provided on the website

This new site is mobile-friendly, which will enable users to find food recipes from the kitchen and important info whilst on the go. This will be an added value to user experience. The company hopes that this new interactive and informational website will help inspire people and will be enjoyed by everyone.



Contact Us

MindTech Consultancy

https://www.mindtechconsultancy.com

Call: +91 794 897 7676 | +1 804 490 7716

E-Mail: sales@mindtechconsultancy.com





Related Articles View More Food + Wine Stories

More Hot Stories For You