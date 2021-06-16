Members of the Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds are Invited to Eat Au Gratis at MARSEILLE and NIZZA Once Again

As the arts begin to come back to life, actors, musicians, and other creatives that make the New York City scene so iconic are returning back to work. In keeping with the program that began at the start of lockdown in 2020, the Chef Driven partners Simon Oren, Chef Andy D'Amico, and Robert Guarino are continuing to feed the community that has given back to them all these years, largely due to generosity of their landlord Jeff Gural.

During July and August of this summer, from 9PM until close available Sunday through Thursday of each week, any member of the Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds can eat au gratis (not including beverages or gratuity), at their bistro Marseille or Italian-inspired Nizza - both located at 630 Ninth Avenue.

For the past 20 years these restaurants have been the go-to locale for many actors pre-and-post performance. Now, as the industry is slowly making its return after being decimated due to Covid-19, the three partners want to return the love and make sure that the arts community stays well fed. Once members arrive at the restaurants, there are no strings attached: union members simply show their membership cards upon arrival, and the rest is on the house. Reservations are recommended.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marseille and Nizza